US: Trump agrees to debate with Harris on Fox News

Trump said the date the debate is scheduled for, Sept. 4, was "convenient and appropriate." He had previously refused to do so until she was officially selected as the Democratic candidate.

Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump has agreed to hold a debate with his Democratic counterpart Kamala Harris on Fox News, he posted on Truth Social late on Friday.

The debate, which Harris has yet to formally agree to, would take place on Fox News on September 4. Trump described the date as "convenient and appropriate," as it comes ahead of the September 6 start of early voting for the presidential election.

"The Rules will be similar to the rules of my debate with Sleepy Joe, who has been treated horribly by his party – but with a full arena audience," Trump said, referring to his debate with President Joe Biden who recently terminated his reelection campaign.

Harris yet to confirm

After an abysmal performance in the debate with Trump held in June, Biden bowed out of the presidential race, endorsing Vice President Kamala Harris as the Democratic candidate.

A second debate between Trump and Biden was set to be held on September 10 on ABC News. After Biden dropped out, it was supposed to carry on with Harris in his place.

However, Trump's spokesman Steven Cheung said it was "inappropriate" to schedule it before Harris was officially selected as the Democratic nominee. On Friday, Harris secured the delegate votes needed to lock in her Democratic nomination.

Harris had already confirmed last month that she is prepared for a debate with Trump, when Fox News proposed it. She even dared her contender at one of her rallies.

"Well Donald, I do hope you'll reconsider to meet me on the debate stage, because as the saying goes, if you've got something to say, say it to my face," Harris said at a campaign rally in Atlanta.

tg/rmt (AFP, Reuters)