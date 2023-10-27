US to beef up weapons deliveries to Israel

ConflictsUnited States of AmericaUS to beef up weapons deliveries to IsraelTo view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 videoConflictsUnited States of AmericaJanelle Dumalaon10/27/2023October 27, 2023The US has promised billions of dollars in extra funding for Israel. The country's Iron Dome defense shield will be reinforced with two extra systems. The US also plans to send Israel thousands of artillery shells originally destined for Ukraine.https://p.dw.com/p/4Y6noAdvertisement