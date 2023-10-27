  1. Skip to content
US to beef up weapons deliveries to Israel

Janelle Dumalaon
October 27, 2023

The US has promised billions of dollars in extra funding for Israel. The country's Iron Dome defense shield will be reinforced with two extra systems. The US also plans to send Israel thousands of artillery shells originally destined for Ukraine.

