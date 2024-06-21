US Supreme Court upholds gun ban for domestic abusers

A lower court had previously ruled that a 1994 ban on guns for people convicted of domestic violence violated Americans' Second Amendment rights

The United States Supreme Court on Friday upheld a ban on people convicted of domestic violence from owning guns.

The justices ruled 8-1 in favor of a 1994 ban on firearms for people under restraining orders to stay away from their partners.

"When a restraining order contains a finding that an individual poses a credible threat to the physical safety of an intimate partner, that individual may — consistent with the Second Amendment — be banned from possessing firearms while the order is in effect," conservative Chief Justice John Roberts wrote.

Another conservative judge, Justice Clarence Thomas, was the lone dissenting judge.

The verdict overturns a previous ruling from a lower court that said the 1994 ban violated US citizens' Second Amendment right to "keep and bear arms."

More to follow...

