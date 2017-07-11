US: Top court rules Americans have right to carry guns in public

The US Supreme Court on Thursday rejected as unconstitutional New York state's limits on carrying concealed handguns in public.

It is expected that the justices' 6-3 decision could ultimately allow more people to legally carry guns on the streets of New York and other large cities such as Los Angeles and Boston.

The ruling — the high court's first major gun decision in more than a decade — follows a series of recent mass shootings.

Why is the decision important?

The law struck down by the court requires people to demonstrate a particular need for carrying a gun

for them to get a license to carry one in public.

Justices said the requirement violates the Second Amendment right to "keep and bear arms."

The challenge was brought by the New York State Rifle & Pistol Association, a group that describes itself as the oldest firearms advocacy organization in the US. Two men were seeking an unrestricted ability to carry guns outside their homes.

Justice Clarence Thomas wrote for the majority that the Constitution protects "an individual's right to carry a handgun for self-defense outside the home.''

About a quarter of the US population lives in states likely to be affected by the precedent-setting decision. Challenges to similar laws are now likely in California, Hawaii, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey and Rhode Island.

The adminstration of US President Joe Biden had urged the justices to uphold the New York law.

The US Congress is currently working on gun legislation in the wake of mass shootings in Texas,New York and California.

