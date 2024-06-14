US Supreme Court rules gun 'bump stocks' ban unlawful

The court overturned a ban imposed under previous President Donald Trump, in the aftermath of the Las Vegas mass shooting with 58 deaths and several hundred injured.

The United States Supreme Court on Friday struck down a Trump-era federal ban on "bump stocks," which are gun accessories that enable semi-automatic rifles to fire more quickly.

The rule was imposed after the devices were used during a 2017 mass shooting that killed 58 people at a Las Vegas country music festival.

In a 6-3 ruling on ideological lines with the court's conservatives in the majority upheld a lower court's decision siding with Michael Cargill, a gun shop owner and gun rights advocate from Austin, Texas, who challenged the ban.

Arguments over the definition of machine guns

The gunman in the Las Vegas attack fired more than 1,000 rounds in the crowd in 11 minutes, killing 58 people and injuring more than 500. Most of his 22 guns were equipped with "bump stocks."

Following the Parkland high school shooting that left 17 people dead, then President Donald Trump's administration extending a ban on machine guns to include bump stocks. Federal officials declared they fall under a 1934 law passed by Congress banning machine guns.

It is those regulations Michael Cargill, a gun seller from Texas, challenged in court.

"A bump stock merely reduces the amount of time that elapses between separate functions of the trigger," Justice Clarence Thomas wrote Friday's majority court ruling.

He found that it did not turn a rifle into a machine gun as described by the 1934 law.

In a dissent, Justice Sonia Sotomayor pointed to the Las Vegas gunman, "in murdering so many people so quickly, he did not rely on a quick trigger finger. Instead, he relied on bump stocks."

Unusullay, she read a summary of her dissent aloud in the courtroom.

Trump and Biden react

The United States is a country deeply divided over how to address gun violence.

President Joe Biden and many Democrats have repeatedly called for stricter gun laws, while Republicans often oppose them.

On Friday, former President Donald Trump's 2024 campaign team said it respects the court's decision.

They also pointed out the the influential gun lobby group the National Rifle Association endorsed the presumptive Republican nominee.

Michael Tyler, communications director for President Joe Biden's re-election campaign, criticized the court's decision.

"Weapons of war have no place on the streets of America, but Trump's Supreme Court justices have decided the gun lobby is more important than the safety of our kids and our communities," Tyler said, referring to the fact that Trump appointed three of the conservative justices.

There have been 16 mass killings so far in 2024, according to data tracked by the Associated Press news agency.

A mass killing is defined as an attack in which four or more people have died, not including the perpetrator, within a 24-hour period.

