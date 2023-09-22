  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
Nagorno-Karabakh
Russia's war in Ukraine
Migration
PoliticsUnited States of America

US: Biden announces 'Gun Violence Prevention' office

September 23, 2023

US Vice President Kamala Harris will head the new federal office, as she and Biden gear up for the 2024 election. The White House efforts towards gun control are unlikely to be effective without the support of Congress.

https://p.dw.com/p/4WiS7
President Joe Biden speaks about gun safety on Friday, Sept. 22, 2023, from the Rose Garden of the White House in Washington.
US President Joe Biden President and Vice President Kamala Harris' focus on gun is being seen as a key strategy for reelectionImage: Jacquelyn Martin/AP Photo/picture alliance

US President Joe Biden has announced setting up a new office to prevent gun violence, under the leadership of Vice President Kamala Harris, as the pair prepare for next year's presidential race.

The federal office would be dedicated towards finding solutions and supporting communities suffering from shooting incidents. Biden announced it from the White House Rose Garden, alongside lawmakers and families of gun violence victims.

What did Biden and Harris say?

Both Biden and Harris referred to the recurring demand for government to "do something" after every mass shooting.

"My administration has been working relentlessly to do something," Biden said, describing shootings as the "ultimate superstorm."

Harris meanwhile said in a statement announcing the new office that the US is "torn apart" by gun violence, stressing that "we do not have a moment to spare nor a life to spare."

"We know true freedom is not possible if people are not safe," Harris said. 

The vice president, who formerly served as a prosecutor, has said that while gun violence affects all communities, communities of color are often more likely to suffer from it.

US Supreme Court ruling loosens gun control

What can the new office achieve?

The office's launch is unlikely to have a strong impact on the issue of gun violence, as the White House has no unilateral power to limit gun use in a meaningful way.

Any ban on assault weapons would need to come from the Republican-controlled Congress.

Biden's presidential campaign is hoping efforts to enforce gun control could attract younger voters in the 2024 election.

The Associated Press has counted at least 35 mass killings in the US so far this year, killing at least 171 (excluding the shooters), in a database maintained jointly with USA Today and Northeastern University.

rmt/kb (AFP, AP)

Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

Sarah Ashton-Cirillo pictured during an interview with DW

Ukraine's transgender spokeswoman dismisses 'Russian haters'

ConflictsSeptember 22, 2023
Page 1 of 2
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

Teaching sign language in class with the help of the Sign Language Dictionary in a camp for internally displaced children in Juba, South Sudan

Why do deaf Africans struggle to access their rights?

Why do deaf Africans struggle to access their rights?

Human RightsSeptember 22, 2023
More from Africa

Asia

A banner featuring Aung San Suu Kyi is displayed as protesters take part in a demonstration against the military coup in front of the National League for Democracy (NLD) office in Yangon

Myanmar's new reality without Aung San Suu Kyi

Myanmar's new reality without Aung San Suu Kyi

PoliticsSeptember 22, 2023
More from Asia

Germany

German Defence Minister Boris Pistorius (L) and French Armies Minister Sebastien Lecornu address a press conference during a joint-visit to the Evreux aerial base on September 21, 2023

Germany and France: Still keen on joint defense projects?

Germany and France: Still keen on joint defense projects?

PoliticsSeptember 22, 2023
More from Germany

Europe

Illegal migrants walk along a dirt track as they cross the Slovak–Hungarian border near Vyskovce Nad Iplom, Slovakia, September 6, 2023

Slovakia: Will a rise in illegal migration sway voters?

Slovakia: Will a rise in illegal migration sway voters?

MigrationSeptember 22, 2023
More from Europe

Middle East

Three border guards in helmets and beige and khaki fatigues, with the Iranian flag insignia on the sleeve, hold rifles beside a wire mesh fence across barren terrain.

Iran and the Taliban: Counterterrorism cooperation?

Iran and the Taliban: Counterterrorism cooperation?

PoliticsSeptember 20, 2023
More from Middle East

North America

The ChatGPT logo is displayed on a mobile phone screen in front of a computer screen with the 'ChatGPT' logo

OpenAI lawsuit: US authors allege ChatGPT copyright theft

OpenAI lawsuit: US authors allege ChatGPT copyright theft

LiteratureSeptember 22, 2023
More from North America

Latin America

An official of the Brazilian Institute of the Environment (IBAMA) is seen on the right with his back towards the camera, his green T-shirt displaying the yellow IBAMA lettering. In the background several indigenous people and huts with thatched roofs are visible.

Protecting Brazil's Amazon rainforest, one tree at a time

Protecting Brazil's Amazon rainforest, one tree at a time

Nature and EnvironmentSeptember 20, 202302:19 min
More from Latin America
Go to homepage