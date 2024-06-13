US: Supreme Court maintains access to abortion pill

Anti-abortion groups had presented the bid to restrict access to mifepristone, which would have added more hurdles to abortion even in states where the practice is legal.

The US Supreme Court preserved on Thursday access to the abortion pill, used in nearly two-thirds of abortions nationwide, thus handing President Joe Biden's administration a victory in their fight for abortion rights.

The bid to restrict access to mifepristone was pushed for by anti-abortion groups and some doctors.

The pill, often used alongside a second drug, misoprostol, blocks the hormone progesterone and primes the uterus to respond to contractions caused by the latter drug. Both drugs are used hand-in-hand to end pregnancies through 10 weeks of gestation.

Health care providers say that restrictions on mifepristone would force them to solely rely on misoprostol, arguing that this could make the non-invasive procedure to end pregnancies early less effective.

