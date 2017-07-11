Biden says overturning Roe v. Wade a 'sad day' for America

Following the US Supreme Court's decision to overturn the landmark 1973 Roe v. Wade, which protected women's abortion rights, many reacted with dismay on Friday.

US President Joe Biden condemned the ruling, calling it a "sad day" for America and labeling the court's conservatives "extreme." But he said the fight to retain the right to abortion was "not over."

Biden, who is a Catholic, said his administration will protect access to contraceptives and will do everything he can to stop women from feeling the need to travel to other states to obtain abortions.

The seismic ruling leaves open the possibility of outlawing abortion in each US state.

Just hours after the decision, the midwestern state of Missouri banned abortion, without exception, even for rape or incest.

Michelle Obama 'heartbroken', warns of illegal abortions

Michelle Obama took to social media to release a statement, saying she was "heartbroken" because the state wants to "control" the "reproductive decisions" of young women.

The former first lady also highlighted the likelihood of illegal abortions and the dangers that poses.

"We may now be destined to learn the painful lessons of a time before Roe was made law of the land — a time when women risked losing their lives getting illegal abortions."

Her husband Barrack Obama, the former US president, also tweeted his belief that the conservative-dominated court's decision was a backward step.

"Today, the Supreme Court not only reversed nearly 50 years of precedent, it relegated the most intensely personal decision someone can make to the whims of politicians and ideologues — attacking the essential freedoms of millions of Americans."

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said the ruling was "a big step backwards" while Canadian PM Justin Trudeau described it as "horrific."

Germany's Minister for Family Affairs Lisa Paus said she was "shocked" by the development.

Human rights organizations also reacted with outrage with Amnesty International saying: "Abortion is a human right. For everyone. Everywhere. We will never stop fighting."

Trump, Pence hail decision

Not everyone was disappointed with Friday's outcome though, not least the former US administration.

"This is following the Constitution, and giving rights back when they should have been given long ago," Donald Trump told US broadcaster Fox News.

Asked if he felt he played a role after appointing three conservative justices to the Supreme Court while in office, he said: "God made the decision."

Former Vice President Mike Pence said that "now that Roe v. Wade has been consigned to the ash heap of history, a new arena in the cause of life has emerged and it is incumbent on all who cherish the sanctity of life to resolve that we will take the defense of the unborn."