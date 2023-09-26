US sues Amazon for running 'illegal monopoly'

Trade watchdog FTC filed a suit alleging Amazon's scheme harms customers with higher prices. Amazon warned of less choice, higher prices and slower deliveries to consumers.

The US Federal Trade Commission (FTC) on Tuesday announced it had filed suit against online retail giant Amazon for running an illegal monopoly.

The practice, said the agency, harms US consumers with high prices.

The FTC released a statement reading, "Amazon's actions allow it to stop rivals and sellers from lowering prices, degrade quality for shoppers, overcharge sellers, stifle innovation, and prevent rivals from fairly competing against Amazon."

More to come…

js/jcg (AFP, Reuters)