US sues Amazon for running 'illegal monopoly'
September 26, 2023
Advertisement
The US Federal Trade Commission (FTC) on Tuesday announced it had filed suit against online retail giant Amazon for running an illegal monopoly.
The practice, said the agency, harms US consumers with high prices.
The FTC released a statement reading, "Amazon's actions allow it to stop rivals and sellers from lowering prices, degrade quality for shoppers, overcharge sellers, stifle innovation, and prevent rivals from fairly competing against Amazon."
More to come…
js/jcg (AFP, Reuters)