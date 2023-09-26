  1. Skip to content
US sues Amazon for running 'illegal monopoly'

September 26, 2023

Trade watchdog FTC filed a suit alleging Amazon's scheme harms customers with higher prices. Amazon warned of less choice, higher prices and slower deliveries to consumers.

https://p.dw.com/p/4WpxX
A tractor pulling an Amazon prime trailer — a row of which can be seen in the background
The FTC suit says Amazon used its outsized price-setting heft to the detriment of both consumers and sellers Image: Dan Kitwood/Getty Images

The US Federal Trade Commission (FTC) on Tuesday announced it had filed suit against online retail giant Amazon for running an illegal monopoly.

The practice, said the agency, harms US consumers with high prices.

The FTC released a statement reading, "Amazon's actions allow it to stop rivals and sellers from lowering prices, degrade quality for shoppers, overcharge sellers, stifle innovation, and prevent rivals from fairly competing against Amazon."

More to come…

js/jcg (AFP, Reuters)

A huge cloud of dust covers the face of the earthquake-hit city of Hatay in southern Turkey

Asbestos: The silent killer in Turkey's earthquake region

Nature and EnvironmentSeptember 26, 2023
