Online shopping

Online shopping includes all kinds of purchasing processes via the Internet. Online retailers offer their products on special platforms (online shops).

The customer selects a certain product with a mouse click and pays electronically. The sector is also known as e-commerce. Popular sales platforms are Amazon, Alibaba, ebay or Zalando.

DW Business – Europe & Asia

DW Business – Europe & Asia 26.07.2021

Flooding disaster destroys rails and train stations - City Labs try to revive Germany's city centers - German business sentiment down on supply fears

Bremen fights to revive city center with startups 23.07.2021

Bremen is looking for ways to attract more people to it's city center with pop-up stores. Young founders can use vacant stores for their ideas and products for a whole year — rent free.

Young woman lying at the window at home with laptop Moscow, Moscow, Russia PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY CRKOTRIN200601C-384077-01 ,model released, Symbolfoto

UN study: Online sales boom in 2020 during pandemic, lockdowns 03.05.2021

A study by the UNCTAD said online sales accounted for almost a fifth of turnover last year. One online retail giant in Africa, Berlin-based Jumia, stood out for a stellar first half of 2020.

Christmas parcel delivery in the pandemic 24.12.2020

With the onset of the pandemic and closed stores, the benefits of online shopping are clear. DHL is now delivering 11 million parcels daily in Germany alone. Before the pandemic, it was less than half that.
Paketbote übergibt zwei Amazon Pakete Paketbote übergibt zwei Amazon Pakete Package boats passes Two Amazon Packages Package boats passes Two Amazon Packages

German MPs propose online shopping tax to save city centers 20.12.2020

Under the proposal, each package delivered would be taxed, and the funds handed to brick-and-mortar retailers. The idea has spurred an outcry from trade associations.

ARCHIV - Ein Paketbote der Post liefert am 24.12.2014 Päckchen in Hamburg aus. (zu dpa «Verband: Gute Konsumstimmung geht an kleineren Händlern vorbei» vom 06.04.2017) Foto: Malte Christians/dpa +++(c) dpa - Bildfunk+++ | Verwendung weltweit

The battle to deliver your online shopping 27.11.2020

COVID-19 has made 2020 a record year for online shopping, placing huge pressure on parcel delivery companies. As the need to work smarter and greener grows, exciting new challengers and concepts are emerging.
A deliveryman from Lasership travels through the Chelsea neighborhood of New York on Thursday, February 22, 2018 with his cart laden with purchases from the likes of Amazon, Blue Apron, Walmart and others. (ÂÂ Richard B. Levine) |

Fear and lockdowns push Black Friday shopping further online 26.11.2020

Black Friday, the biggest shopping day in the US, will be more like bleak Friday for brick-and-mortar retailers as shoppers continue their migration online. Still, city centers are here to stay.

A postman of the Pin AG mail delivery company cycles past a delivery truck of DHL on May 15, 2019 in Berlin. - German logistics group Deutsche Post DHL held its annual general meeting on May 15, 2019 in Bonn, western Germany. (Photo by John MACDOUGALL / AFP) (Photo by JOHN MACDOUGALL/AFP via Getty Images)

Bumper year in coronavirus lockdown for Germany's Deutsche Post DHL 27.08.2020

Globalization will remain, and logistics giants like Post-DHl is riding an online-shopping boom, German CEO Frank Appel has told shareholders. Delivering parcels during lockdown in April was like the Christmas rush.

20.07.2017 *** Ein Zollbeamter präsentiert am 20.07.2017 in Hamburg Kokain aus einem großen Kokainfund, der im Rahmen einer Pressekonferenz vorgestellt wird. Der Hamburger Zoll hat am Donnerstag einen Rekordfund von 3,8 Tonnen Kokain präsentiert. Das Rauschgift hat laut Zoll einen Straßenverkaufswert von etwa 800 Millionen Euro. Foto: Christian Charisius/dpa | Verwendung weltweit

Germany's 'Chemical Revolution' online drug dealers go on trial 05.08.2020

Darknet, drugs, Bitcoin — these ingredients made "Chemical Revolution" the largest online narcotics shop in Germany. The trial against its alleged dealers begins as the Darknet economy continues to flourish. 
Eine Rentnerin steht am 05.02.2020 in Berlin Zehlendorf neben Wühltischen vor einem Laden und sucht nach Sonderangeboten. Foto: Wolfram Steinberg/dpa | Verwendung weltweit

Germany: Retailers urge fresh stimulus to prevent US-style apocalypse 17.07.2020

After a historic drop in sales due to the pandemic, retailers say further economic aid is now critical. The shift to online shopping has accelerated during lockdown, leaving Germany's bricks and mortar stores vulnerable.
Online-Shopping - Ausstellung im Deutschen Architekturmuseum Frankfurt (DAM) Motiv: ParcelLab - Projektvorschlag von Deborah Gasse, Detailansicht Datum: 20.06.2020 Ort: Frankfurt/Main (c) Deborah Gasse

A more sustainable online shopping experience 23.06.2020

It's easy to shop with just a click of the mouse. But can it be people- and climate-friendly too? Architecture students think so, and they're sharing their ideas at the German Architecture Museum in Frankfurt.
(191121) -- BEIJING, Nov. 21, 2019 (Xinhua) -- An employee works at a multi-purpose warehouse of e-commerce company Jumia in Lagos, Nigeria, Sept. 13, 2019. (Xinhua/Guo Jun) | Keine Weitergabe an Wiederverkäufer.

Coronavirus pandemic boosts online trade in Africa 09.06.2020

Many businesses in Africa have discovered new ways to bring goods and services to their clients during the COVID-19 lockdown. Both big and small entrepreneurs stand to benefit from online trade after the pandemic.
ARCHIV - 18.09.2019, Berlin: Pakete liegen in einem Paketzentrum von DHL. Neue oder neuwertige Waren, die als Abfall entsorgt werden - so etwas soll es nach dem Willen von Umweltministerin Schulze künftig nicht mehr geben. Allerdings bleiben mit dem Gesetzentwurf, den das Kabinett jetzt beschließt, noch viele Fragen offen. Foto: Tom Weller/dpa +++ dpa-Bildfunk +++ | Verwendung weltweit

Germany rejects Sunday package deliveries as online shopping booms amid lockdown 22.04.2020

Delivery giant DHL is doing a roaring trade during the coronavirus pandemic. It's hiring extra staff, and appealed for special permission to deliver on Sundays — when a lockdown of sorts always applies in Germany.
17.01.2017 *** India's Mukesh D. Ambani, Chairman and Managing Director of Reliance Industries Limited, speaks during a plenary session in the Congress Hall, on the first day of the 47th annual meeting of the World Economic Forum, WEF, in Davos, Switzerland, Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2017. The meeting brings together entrepreneurs, scientists, chief executive and political leaders in Davos. (Gian Ehrenzeller/Keystone via AP) |

Asia's richest man, Mukesh Ambani, takes on Amazon with new online retail marketplace 02.01.2020

Billionaire Mukesh Ambani's foray into Indian e-commerce with an online shopping platform called JioMart is expected to take on the likes of giants such as Amazon and Flipkart in the fast expanding sector.

Mega malls facing an uncertain future in South Africa 20.12.2019

With consumers in South Africa migrating to online shopping and the economy flirting with recession, big shopping complexes are battling for tenants and more foot traffic as demand falters.
Baeuerinnen erhalten per SMS Nachricht auf dem Handy Informationen zum Wetter. Bukura Agricultural Training Centre in Kakamega County, 16.05.2017. KEIN MODEL RELEASE vorhanden, NO MODEL RELEASE available, NO MODEL RELEASE, Kakamega County Kenia PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xThomasxImo/photothek.netx Farmers get per SMS Message on the Handy Information to Weather Agricultural Training Centre in Kakamega County 16 05 2017 no Model Release AVAILABLE No Model Release available No Model Release Kakamega County Kenya PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright xThomasxImo netx

Online shopping in Africa: Somewhere between smartphones and paper catalogues 14.12.2019

Online shopping is an increasingly popular option in rural Africa for those who wish to avoid a very long trip to the nearest store. The e-commerce sector has great potential in Africa but has many hurdles to overcome.

