Online shopping includes all kinds of purchasing processes via the Internet. Online retailers offer their products on special platforms (online shops).
The customer selects a certain product with a mouse click and pays electronically. The sector is also known as e-commerce. Popular sales platforms are Amazon, Alibaba, ebay or Zalando.
After a historic drop in sales due to the pandemic, retailers say further economic aid is now critical. The shift to online shopping has accelerated during lockdown, leaving Germany's bricks and mortar stores vulnerable.
Delivery giant DHL is doing a roaring trade during the coronavirus pandemic. It's hiring extra staff, and appealed for special permission to deliver on Sundays — when a lockdown of sorts always applies in Germany.
Billionaire Mukesh Ambani's foray into Indian e-commerce with an online shopping platform called JioMart is expected to take on the likes of giants such as Amazon and Flipkart in the fast expanding sector.
Online shopping is an increasingly popular option in rural Africa for those who wish to avoid a very long trip to the nearest store. The e-commerce sector has great potential in Africa but has many hurdles to overcome.