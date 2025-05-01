Biden honors 19 with Presidential Medal of Freedom

SocietyUnited States of AmericaBiden honors 19 with Presidential Medal of FreedomTo view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 videoSocietyUnited States of AmericaBeenish Javed01/05/2025January 5, 2025Just a few days before Joe Biden steps down as US president, he has conferred the nation's highest civilian honor. Biden awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom to 19 famous names in politics, sports, entertainment, civil rights and science.https://p.dw.com/p/4opVOAdvertisement