US poacher ordered to watch 'Bambi' in prison

For his role in illegally killing hundreds of deer, a man in the US state of Missouri was sentenced to prison and regular screenings of the animated film "Bambi," US media reported on Monday.

The defendant, identified as David Berry Jr., was sentenced to 15 months in prison after pleading guilty to taking wildlife illegally in Lawrence County, Missouri. The judge also ordered him to watch "Bambi" once a month for the duration of his sentence.

The 1942 Walt Disney classic is renowned for its pioneering animation, as well as its heart-breaking story about a baby deer whose mother is killed by poachers.

The scene where the young fawn, Bambi, curls up next to his dead mother is often ranked as one of the saddest moments in cinema — and prompted Time magazine to include the movie as one of its top horror movies of all time.

Read more: South Africa: To stop poachers, provide them with an alternative income

Bambi turns 75 Bambi is born One of the top 10 movies of all time according to the American Film Institute, Disney's "Bambi" was released 75 years ago on August 9, 1942. With its realistic representation of forest creatures, it was considered an animated masterpiece, one whose messages of respecting your natural surroundings continue to affect audiences today.

Bambi turns 75 Getting it right The movie's release was long delayed; some film critics at the time said it was due in large part to Disney's perfectionism. "I wouldn't hurry. I wanted it right," Disney reportedly said in an interview. Getting it right included bringing two fawns - gifted by the Maine Development Commission - to the studio. The artists studied the deer in order to render them more accurately.

Bambi turns 75 Difficulties drawing deer Great pains were taken by the animators to ensure the animals remained life-like even as they took on human qualities. Deer are one of the most difficult animals to draw due to the placement of their eyes on the sides of their heads. Moving their mouths to speak likewise proved difficult. Maybe that is why there are less than 1,000 words spoken in the 70-minute feature.

Bambi turns 75 Based on an Austrian novel First released in 1923 in Austria, the book "Bambi: A Life in the Woods" by Felix Salter was originally written for adults and features a plot filled with murder and sex. Adapting the book for an audience of children meant rewriting most of the story. While the movie diverges heavily from the original book, its environmental messages remain clear. Pictured is a film poster from the 1942 release.

Bambi turns 75 'Man ... was in the forest' Disney intentionally chose to leave the villain off screen, as this poster featuring the main characters shows. While no humans appear on screen, the effect of humans' behavior is felt; the most suspenseful parts of the film come when Man has appeared off stage, inciting fear in the forest creatures. The not-too-subtle message: Human behavior influences the natural world, to catastrophic end.

Bambi turns 75 A fire mascot The movie was ahead of its time in drawing attention to man-made environmental devastation. A catastrophic fire sweeps through the forest in which they live, sending the animals running for their lives, as seen here in this poster. After its release, the movie, its protagonist and its music have served the pubilc interest and have been used repeatedly in fire safety messages.

Bambi turns 75 Finding his legs Fitting with the film's coming-of-age storyline, one unforgettable scene shows Bambi sprawled out on ice, struggling to get on his feet. The young fawn's hooves fail to grip and ensuing tumble offers more than a few laughs. Bambi maintains his childlike demeanor throughout the movie, in large part due to Disney's decision to have children voice the characters to make them more lifelike.

Bambi turns 75 Twitterpating: the circle of life "Bambi" traces the year's seasons and explains the circle of life in doing so. Come springtime, the animation grows more colorful as it shows the meadows in bloom. The forest is awash with animals looking to mate and Bambi, Thumper and Flower learn about romance - or Twitterpating - from Owl. Bambi meeting his future love in the spring, however, is a bit of fiction: Whitetail deer rut in autumn.

Bambi turns 75 A tragedy for children The coming-of-age story tracing Bambi's earliest year is also listed as one of the top 10 saddest children's movies. Following the book's plot, the fawn encounters hunters and learns to fear humans as a result. His mother is later killed by one. After determining the plot too grim for a children's audience, the characters of Thumper the Rabbit and Flower the Skunk were added for comic relief.

Bambi turns 75 Alone in the woods Throughout the movie, the young fawn is faced with challenges that increasingly have him learning the independence he'll need to get through life later without his mother. The anxiety he feels in this scene after the two get separated in a snowy woods had a lasting effect on audiences. Many adults who saw the movie as chidlren refuse to watch it again despite no violence occurring on screen.

Bambi turns 75 A musical masterpiece Like Disney's musical groundbreaker, "Fantasia," "Bambi" did away with sound effects, employing a full orchestra and choir to bring the action to life, including in this memorable rain storm scene. "Little April shower" provided the soundtrack to the animals running for cover, crescendoing as the storm increased in intensity. The movie received three Oscar nominations for its sound.

Bambi turns 75 The prince of the forest On a day out to the meadow with his mother, Bambi encounters male deer for the first time. This large buck, known as the prince of the forest, is later revealed to be Bambi's father and the young fawn understands that this will be what he grows into, once independent from his mother.

Bambi turns 75 Transitioning to Manhood in 'Bambi II' Though the original "Bambi" continued to draw millions in revenue decades after its release, Disney studios released a sequel in 2006 - "Bambi II." With 64 years between the original and the sequel, it was the longest delayed follow-up in film history. In it, the young fawn is taken in by his father, the great prince of the forest, who shows him the ways of the world as he transitions into a buck. Author: Courtney Tenz



Massive poaching case

Berry and two of his family members are accused of illegally killing several hundred deer over three years, authorities said.

"It is unknown how many deer the main group of suspects has taken illegally over the past several years," Lawrence County conservation agent Andy Barnes said in a statement. "It would be safe to say that several hundred deer were taken illegally."

Read more: Can trophy hunting really help species survival?

The 29-year-old was already on probation and had seen his hunting privileges revoked for past wildlife infractions.

The Missouri Department of Conservation has called it one of the largest poaching cases in the state's history.

"The deer were trophy bucks taken illegally, mostly at night, for their heads, leaving the bodies of the deer to waste," Lawrence County prosecuting attorney Don Trotter said in a statement.

Watch video 01:40 Now live 01:40 mins. Share The fight against poachers Send Facebook google+ Whatsapp Tumblr linkedin stumble Digg reddit Newsvine Permalink https://p.dw.com/p/2qlTe The fight against poachers

rs/rc (AFP, dpa)

Every evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.