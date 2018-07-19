 US park Yosemite partially closed as fire rages | DW Travel | DW | 25.07.2018

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

Travel

US park Yosemite partially closed as fire rages

One of the most popular national parks in the United States announced its imminent partial closure on Tuesday as thick plumes of smoke drifted from a deadly wildfire raging in central California.

Hantavirus Mäuse US Nationalpark Yosemite (picture-alliance/dpa)

Yosemite National Park said the Yosemite Valley, home to many of the cliffs and waterfalls that make the area famous, would shut at noon on Wednesday. Wawona, a settlement of around 160 people a 25-mile (40-kilometer) drive to the south, will also close, with both areas expected to reopen on Sunday. These closures include all hotels, campgrounds, and visitor services in Yosemite Valley and Wawona," park authorities said. "Park visitors currently staying in park campgrounds and lodging facilities are asked to be out of these areas by noon tomorrow."

The Ferguson Fire, which started on July 13 in the Sierra Nevada mountains, has destroyed 36,500 acres (14,800 hectares) of vegetation, according to InciWeb, the Forestry Service's incident information website. "Much of the fire is burning in steep, rugged terrain with little to no access roads. Mandatory and advisory evacuations are in place in several areas but no homes have been damaged or destroyed," it said. Since Ferguson broke out, a 36-year-old firefighter has died and six others have been injured. InciWeb said 3,311 personnel were battling the blaze with almost 200 engines and 16 helicopters.

  • USA Morning Glory Pool im Yellowstone-Nationalpark

    The most beautiful US national parks

    The world's oldest National Park

    Yellowstone Park (1872), Wyoming, Montana, Idaho

  • USA, California, Sierra Nevada, Yosemite, National Park... (picture-alliance /Prisma/C.Heeb)

    The most beautiful US national parks

    UNESCO World Heritage

    Yosemite National Park (World Heritage since 1984), California

  • Trona Pinnacles Natural National Park

    The most beautiful US national parks

    The youngest

    Pinnacles National Park (2013), California

  • BdW Global Ideas Bild der Woche KW 06/2016 Alaska Katmai Nationalpark

    The most beautiful US national parks

    The largest

    Wrangell-St.Elias National Park, (53,000 km²/ 20,587 mi²), Alaska

  • Alaska - Mount McKinley

    The most beautiful US national parks

    The highest

    Denali National Park (6,190 meters/ 20,310 ft), Alaska

  • Bryce Canyon USA

    The most beautiful US national parks

    The very pointy one

    Bryce Canyon National Park, Utah

  • Death Valley National Park Kalifornien USA

    The most beautiful US national parks

    The very arid one

    Death Valley National Park, California, Nevada

  • USA Everglades in Florida

    The most beautiful US national parks

    The very humid one

    Everglades National Park, Florida

  • Grand Canyon National Park USA

    The most beautiful US national parks

    The classic one

    Grand Canyon National Park, Arizona

  • Hawaii Hawaiʻi-Volcanoes-Nationalpark Lava

    The most beautiful US national parks

    The explosive one

    Hawaii Volcanoes National Park, Hawaii

  • Humboldt Redwoods State Park Kalifornien USA

    The most beautiful US national parks

    The green one

    Redwood National Park, California

    Author: Kerstin Schmidt, Frederike Müller


Yosemite — the fifth-most visited US national park in 2017 — is open all year but three-quarters of visitors come from May through October, peaking at more than a million across July and August. 

Authorities warned of air quality in the area becoming "unhealthy to very unhealthy" during the afternoon before improving overnight. 

is/ks (afp)
 

DW recommends

The most beautiful US national parks

With over 300 million annual visitors the 59 National Parks in the US, with their exciting landscapes and divers nature, are one of the world's biggest tourist attractions. Here a selection of the most impressive. (24.08.2016)  

Related content

Schottland Highlands

Walking in Scotland 24.07.2018

If you're on foot, you really get up close to the the charms of the Scottish countryside. On the West Highland Way, walkers and hikers have the best possible conditions.

Italien - Balloon Challenge Cup

Hot air balloonists flock to central Italy 23.07.2018

Dozens of hot air balloons dot the skies over Italy's central Umbria region as enthusiasts gather from around the world for two weeks of friendly competition.

Mexiko – Cenotes

Taking a dip in the sacred Maya pools 23.07.2018

What the Maya used many centuries ago as a source of water and a site for sacrifices has over the years become a place of splendor and contemplation to visitors.

04.2016 Check-in meet a local (Rubrikenlogo)

Be our travel guide!

You on our travel show: we will accompany you with a camera team. 

04.2016 Check-in V-Mail (Rubrikenlogo)

We want your video!

Send us your video of a dream destination for our tv show Check-in. 