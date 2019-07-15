US judge reduces $2 billion Monsanto Roundup verdict against Bayer

A California judge cuts a $2 billion jury verdict against Bayer-owned Monsanto over its Roundup weed killer to $86.7 million. Bayer faces some 13,000 US lawsuits on the glyphosate-based product's potential health risks.
A California judge on Thursday slashed a massive $2 billion (€1.8 billion) jury verdict against Bayer-owned Monsanto to $86.7 million, saying the award to a couple who claimed the agribusiness giant's Roundup weed killer caused their cancer was excessive and unconstitutional.
Superior Court Judge Winifred Smith of the California Superior Court in Oakland said the plaintiffs Alva and Alberta Pilliod would receive around $17 million in compensatory and $69 million in punitive damages. That is down from $55 million and $2 billion, respectively.
Read more: Did Monsanto know its weed killer could be deadly to people?
The couple has to formally accept the new compensation. If the parties fail to agree the case would go to a retrial.
A state court jury in Oakland in May found that the Pilliods' use of the glyphosate-based herbicide for over 30 years at their home and other properties caused them to contract non-Hodgkin's lymphoma.
Bayer had asked Smith to eliminate the punitive damages because studies and regulators had deemed Roundup safe. The German company plans to appeal.
"We continue to believe that the verdict and damage awards are not supported by the evidence at trial and conflict with the extensive body of reliable science and conclusions of leading health regulators worldwide that confirms glyphosate-based herbicides can be used safely and that glyphosate is not carcinogenic," the company said.
Raft of lawsuits on the way
Bayer faces lawsuits from more than 13,400 plaintiffs across the United States claiming that glyphosate-based weed killers pose health and environmental risks. Bayer has lost three consecutive cases in California courts, pounding its share price and leaving the entire company with a stock market capitalization less than the $63 billion it paid for Monsanto in a takeover completed last year.
Read more: Study shows glyphosate may be killing honeybees
The lawsuits claim Monsanto deliberately manipulated science, regulatory agencies and the media to hide knowledge that glyphosate is carcinogenic. Bayer denies the allegations.
In her judgment on Thursday, Smith rejected the arguments.
"In this case there was clear and convincing evidence that Monsanto made efforts to impede, discourage, or distort scientific inquiry and the resulting science," Smith said.
The pile of cases against Monsanto rely on assessments of Californian health authorities and a 2015 finding by the International Agency for Research on Cancer that the chemical probably causes cancer.
In April, the US Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) reaffirmed that the active ingredient found in Roundup is safe.
cw/msh (dpa, Reuters)
Every evening, DW sends out a selection of the day's news and features. Sign up here.
The German chemicals giant has promised a probe into allegations it created a list of 200 French journalists and lawmakers who were critical of its US subsidiary. France wants to know if the data was collected illegally. (12.05.2019)
The Environment Ministry has announced a spate of new regulations on the use of herbicides and pesticides. The tougher policy aims for a staged exit from the use of weed killer glyphosate and similar products. (06.11.2018)
German chemicals giant Bayer held its first shareholder meeting since it acquired US company Monsanto. Frustration over the Monsanto deal and Bayer's falling share price led shareholders to vote against Bayer's board. (26.04.2019)
After a gardener was awarded $289 million for cancer he said was a result of exposure to Roundup weed killer, Monsanto still denies the health risks of glyphosate — in everything from kids' cereal to the air we breathe. (17.08.2018)
The EU's chemicals agency has concluded that one of the world's most widely used weed killers, glyphosate, cannot be classified as a carcinogen. It's contained in Monsanto's best-selling herbicide called Roundup. (15.03.2017)
German and European regulators never undertook a critical assessment of the cancer risks of the herbicide active agent, glyphosate. That's the view of environmental chemist Dr Helmut Burtscher. (23.03.2017)
Glyphosate, the world's most widely used weed killer, has caused concerns over its potential risk to human health and the environment for decades. Now, new research shows that glyphosate may be indirectly killing bees. (24.09.2018)
An EU court has ruled that lawmakers must have access to scientific studies used by European authorities to declare the pesticide free of cancer-causing risks. The glyphosate controversy has exposed rifts in the EU. (07.03.2019)
Monsanto's controversial weed killer Roundup is used widely by many agricultural firms across Germany. They say consumers are barely aware of what it would mean to stop using the herbicide. Hardy Graupner reports. (27.05.2019)
Austria is set to become the first EU country to completely ban weedkiller glyphosate, originally developed by Monsanto and marketed under the name Roundup. The ban could clash with EU law. (03.07.2019)
Bayer-owned Monsanto has been hit with its third jury verdict in California tying its Roundup weed killer to cancer. Bayer faces more than 13,400 Roundup-related lawsuits in the United States. (14.05.2019)