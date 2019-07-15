 US judge reduces $2 billion Monsanto Roundup verdict against Bayer | News | DW | 26.07.2019

News

US judge reduces $2 billion Monsanto Roundup verdict against Bayer

A California judge cuts a $2 billion jury verdict against Bayer-owned Monsanto over its Roundup weed killer to $86.7 million. Bayer faces some 13,000 US lawsuits on the glyphosate-based product's potential health risks.

Symbolbild - Bayer - Monsanto (Getty Images/AFP/O. Andersen)

A California judge on Thursday slashed a massive $2 billion (€1.8 billion) jury verdict against Bayer-owned Monsanto to $86.7 million, saying the award to a couple who claimed the agribusiness giant's Roundup weed killer caused their cancer was excessive and unconstitutional.

Superior Court Judge Winifred Smith of the California Superior Court in Oakland said the plaintiffs Alva and Alberta Pilliod would receive around $17 million in compensatory and $69 million in punitive damages. That is down from $55 million and $2 billion, respectively.

Read more: Did Monsanto know its weed killer could be deadly to people?

The couple has to formally accept the new compensation. If the parties fail to agree the case would go to a retrial.

A state court jury in Oakland in May found that the Pilliods' use of the glyphosate-based herbicide for over 30 years at their home and other properties caused them to contract non-Hodgkin's lymphoma.

Bayer had asked Smith to eliminate the punitive damages because studies and regulators had deemed Roundup safe. The German company plans to appeal.

"We continue to believe that the verdict and damage awards are not supported by the evidence at trial and conflict with the extensive body of reliable science and conclusions of leading health regulators worldwide that confirms glyphosate-based herbicides can be used safely and that glyphosate is not carcinogenic," the company said.

Watch video 01:25

Bayer plans to find glyphosate alternative

Raft of lawsuits on the way 

Bayer faces lawsuits from more than 13,400 plaintiffs across the United States claiming that glyphosate-based weed killers pose health and environmental risks. Bayer has lost three consecutive cases in California courts, pounding its share price and leaving the entire company with a stock market capitalization less than the $63 billion it paid for Monsanto in a takeover completed last year.

Read more: Study shows glyphosate may be killing honeybees

The lawsuits claim Monsanto deliberately manipulated science, regulatory agencies and the media to hide knowledge that glyphosate is carcinogenic. Bayer denies the allegations.

In her judgment on Thursday, Smith rejected the arguments.

"In this case there was clear and convincing evidence that Monsanto made efforts to impede, discourage, or distort scientific inquiry and the resulting science," Smith said.

The pile of cases against Monsanto rely on assessments of Californian health authorities and a 2015 finding by the International Agency for Research on Cancer that the chemical probably causes cancer.

In April, the US Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) reaffirmed that the active ingredient found in Roundup is safe.

  • Ben and Jerry's Ice Cream (Imago/Newscast)

    Yummy, yummy glyphosate!

    Ice cream

    Glyphosate has been found in Ben & Jerry's ice cream samples from Europe, according to the Health Research Institute. The attested quantities could be a health risk, says the US-based Organic Consumers Association. Ben&Jerry's insists the levels of glyphosate detected "were significantly below all allowable US and European standards."

  • Field of grain in Brandenburg, Germany (picture-alliance/dpa/P. Pleul)

    Yummy, yummy glyphosate!

    Grains

    When glyphosate is used to kill weeds on fields of wheat, barley or rye, it can find its way into bread, buns, cakes, cookies or any other baked goods. That's how the herbicide ends up in your Ben & Jerry's cookie dough ice cream.

  • Bowl of cornflakes (Fotolia/manla)

    Yummy, yummy glyphosate!

    Breakfast cereals

    Take cornflakes and muesli. Yes, these are made from field crops that are also sprayed with a glyphosate-based weed killer like Roundup. A 2018 Environmental Working Group report titled "Breakfast With a Dose of Roundup?" noted that all but two of 45 products tested had oats with traces of glyphosate, but that 31 of these showed alarming levels exceeding its own child safety standards.

  • Mosel Fluß Tal Weinberg (Fotolia/Jörg Hackemann)

    Yummy, yummy glyphosate!

    Water

    Glyphosate is also in our water. In the water? Indeed, even there! When the weed killer is used on cultivated fields, after it rains, glyphosate seeps into the groundwater, rivers and lakes. And this way, it turns up not only in our food, but also in beverages ...

  • Barman poring beer from beer tap (picture alliance/Bildagentur-online)

    Yummy, yummy glyphosate!

    Beer

    ... like the world's most popular chillaxing drink — beer. Several studies have shown small amounts of glyphosate in the beverage made from grains and water — although the more dangerous thing about beer may still be the alcohol content.

  • Deutschland BdT Honig von Bienenvölkern am Reichstag (picture-alliance/dpa/W. Kumm)

    Yummy, yummy glyphosate!

    Honey

    And whoever, at the end of this list, believes it's okay to smear some honey on what is hopefully a glyphosate-free organic roll, is likely to be unhappy. Flowers that attract bees, and that grow near fields sprayed with glyphosate, are likewise affected, and could turn your sweet hopes into something fairly bitter.

    Author: Klaus Esterluss


cw/msh (dpa, Reuters)

Yummy, yummy glyphosate!

Now it's in ice cream too: The controversial weed killer glyphosate has repeatedly been detected in goods we regularly consume. The doses may be small, but the fact is worrying regardless. (08.11.2018)  

