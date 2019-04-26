Bayer investors angry over plummeting share price

Dull moments are rare things before Bayer shareholder meetings, with vociferous protests by environmental pressure groups and associations representing patients being the rule rather than an exception, as DW correspondent Ashutosh Pandey confirmed on Twitter.

But this year, things are different in that the company's largest shareholders are angry, too.

US asset management firm Blackrock, which holds a 7% share in Bayer and is thus the firm's biggest single shareholder, as well as some other investors are planning to vote the existing board out, German business daily Handelsblatt reports.

Governance service providers ISS and Glass Lewis are also against approving the policy of the management, saying it has miscalculated the legal risks of the Monsanto takeover. Bayer CEO Werner Baumann and Supervisory Board Chairman Werner Wenning disagree, though.

Both said in a letter to shareholders that executives had thoroughly analyzed the risks of taking over Monsanto and its controversial glyphosate business. They came to the conclusion that if applied properly, the weed killer Roundup was safe to use.

Seeking the approval of shareholders: Bayer CEO Werner Baumann

A question of trust

Investors' and executives' nerves are on edge ahead of Friday's vote. If there's not enough faith in management's policy, some heads are likely to roll. Ahead of the meeting, Baumann was eager to point to the company's successes of the past year. He said Bayer had made a good start to the new year as far as its operating business was concerned, singling out the firm's agricultural business.

But the emphasis is on operating business, which does not count any one-off effects — such as the $63 billion (€56.5 billion) for the takeover of Monsanto and the huge litigation costs in the US, where over 13,000 people have sued Bayer over what they believe are health hazards they've been exposed to through the use of glyphosate. The initial costs for the restructuring program that will see 118,000 jobs go by the end of 2021 aren't a part of the operating business either.

Bayer's quarterly earnings report can thus be read differently. While revenues soared by 42% after the takeover, bottom-line earnings dropped by a third.

Losing value

Shareholders attending the AGM in Bonn on Friday will not just be looking at recent quarterly results, but at the stock price. That has more than halved in recent years, dropping from $160 in April 2015 to the current $69.

Taking the term of the current Bayer CEO Baumann alone, the picture is grim. When he took over in May 2016, the stock was worth almost $111. Ten days later, the first whispers about Monsanto started and within two weeks of that, Bayer had made an offer. In that time alone, the share price lost almost 20%.

Dewayne Johnson, who was ill with cancer, was awarded millions in damages against Monsanto

When US courts awarded damages of around $80 million to a man whose cancer was linked to his use of Monsanto's glyphosate-based weed killer Roundup, the share price continued to fall. Since then, $30 billion in stock market value has been lost.

Baumann is convinced that higher courts will overturn that judgement. "Glyphosate is a safe product," he wrote to shareholders, pointing to "numerous scientific studies and independent reviews by regulatory agencies around the world." Bayer will continue to "defend glyphosate in all pending cases," he says.

Investors on edge

Through the Monsanto acquisition, Bayer became the leading agrochemicals group in the world. The board remains convinced that there is a lot of money to be made from this in the next few years. That may well be true — after all, the question of how to feed a growing world population becomes more pertinent by the day.

However, at the moment the company is worth less than the total Bayer paid for Monsanto. That points towards the jitters of investors and their fears over just how much the situation with Monsanto customers in the US will ultimately cost the company.

The weak share price has hit CEO Baumann directly. His pay fell by $446,000 to $6.2 million last year, as a portion of his salary is linked to stock options. But his loss would have been more had the supervisory board not jacked up his bonus by 28% to $1.9 million. This kind of largess is another thing that has annoyed shareholders.