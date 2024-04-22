You need to enable JavaScript to run this app.
Andreas Becker
Featured stories by Andreas Becker
Ghana's cocoa farmers lament low earnings amid high prices
Though global cocoa prices have soared to a record high in April, farmers in Ghana are struggling to make ends meet.
Business
04/22/2024
April 22, 2024
Bundesliga deal: What does private equity want in football?
For private equity, a deal with the German Football League would be unusual — but it's quickly becoming a "new normal."
Sports
12/15/2023
December 15, 2023
Education key for changing German job market
Workers across Germany already know that the job market is changing fast. And Germany is far from prepared.
Business
09/24/2021
September 24, 2021
Stories by Andreas Becker
What's next in €645 million JuicyFields cannabis scam?
In a major sting operation, police have arrested several suspects in the JuicyFields medical cannabis investment scam.
Business
04/18/2024
April 18, 2024
Action Day - who was arrested?
More than 400 police officers have raided homes and offices in various countries. The suspects they arrested are the same people we’ve been talking about in Cannabis Cowboys – including the supposed mastermind of JuicyFields. Hosts: Nicolas Martin and Andreas Becker Feedback: cannabiscowboys@dw.com
Business
04/17/2024
April 17, 2024
08:29 min
As cocoa outprices copper, farmers reel from bitter deals
Cocoa prices have tripled raising hopes among farmers to improve earnings. But what seems logical isn't that simple.
Business
03/27/2024
March 27, 2024
Good News
We had a legal dispute, but that's been solved. We can now present episode 6 of Cannabis Cowboys without the annoying beeps, and with all the names and more details. Hosts: Nicolas Martin and Andreas Becker Feedback: cannabiscowboys@dw.com
Crime
01/31/2024
January 31, 2024
02:03 min
Argentina: Can the US dollar save the economy?
President-elect Milei wants to introduce the US dollar to prop up Argentina's ailing economy. How feasible is that?
Business
11/21/2023
November 21, 2023
EU-Australia free trade: What can we learn from the failure?
An EU-Australia free trade pact has foundered. Is trade liberalization dead? Or can the EU learn from the failure?
Business
11/07/2023
November 7, 2023
