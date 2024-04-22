  1. Skip to content
Becker Andreas Kommentarbild App

Andreas Becker

Featured stories by Andreas Becker

Two cocoa farmers spread cocoa beans during the sun-drying process

Ghana's cocoa farmers lament low earnings amid high prices

Though global cocoa prices have soared to a record high in April, farmers in Ghana are struggling to make ends meet.
BusinessApril 22, 2024
Fans hold up banners protesting against big investors in German soccer

Bundesliga deal: What does private equity want in football?

For private equity, a deal with the German Football League would be unusual — but it's quickly becoming a "new normal."
SportsDecember 15, 2023
A man works with an assembly robot in a factory

Education key for changing German job market

Workers across Germany already know that the job market is changing fast. And Germany is far from prepared.
BusinessSeptember 24, 2021
Stories by Andreas Becker

JuicyFields logo

What's next in €645 million JuicyFields cannabis scam?

What's next in €645 million JuicyFields cannabis scam?

In a major sting operation, police have arrested several suspects in the JuicyFields medical cannabis investment scam.
BusinessApril 18, 2024
Cannabis Cowboys Podcast Teaser

Action Day - who was arrested?

Action Day - who was arrested?

More than 400 police officers have raided homes and offices in various countries. The suspects they arrested are the same people we’ve been talking about in Cannabis Cowboys – including the supposed mastermind of JuicyFields. Hosts: Nicolas Martin and Andreas Becker Feedback: cannabiscowboys@dw.com
BusinessApril 17, 202408:29 min
Chocolate Easter bunnies in a row at the Confiserie Felicitas chocolate manufacture

As cocoa outprices copper, farmers reel from bitter deals

As cocoa outprices copper, farmers reel from bitter deals

Cocoa prices have tripled raising hopes among farmers to improve earnings. But what seems logical isn't that simple.
BusinessMarch 27, 2024
Cannabis Cowboys Podcast Teaser

Good News

Good News

We had a legal dispute, but that's been solved. We can now present episode 6 of Cannabis Cowboys without the annoying beeps, and with all the names and more details. Hosts: Nicolas Martin and Andreas Becker Feedback: cannabiscowboys@dw.com
CrimeJanuary 31, 202402:03 min
An oversized US dollar bill with the face of president-elect Javier Milei at a campaign rally

Argentina: Can the US dollar save the economy?

Argentina: Can the US dollar save the economy?

President-elect Milei wants to introduce the US dollar to prop up Argentina's ailing economy. How feasible is that?
BusinessNovember 21, 2023
Two farmers in front of a truck and a tractor on a field in the Liverpool Plains, Australia

EU-Australia free trade: What can we learn from the failure?

EU-Australia free trade: What can we learn from the failure?

An EU-Australia free trade pact has foundered. Is trade liberalization dead? Or can the EU learn from the failure?
BusinessNovember 7, 2023
