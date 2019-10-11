US imposes record $7.5 billion tariffs on European goods

The United States on Friday imposed 25% tariffs on European goods including cheese, wine, olives, and more.

Washington announced the countermeasures in response to subsidies for Airbus. It is looking to recoup damages of $7.5 billion (€6.7 billion). World Trade Organization (WTO) mediators had greenlighted the move Monday.

The plan includes duties of 10% on Airbus planes and 25% for agricultural products like French wine, Italian cheese, and Scottish whisky. Tariffs will go into effect at midnight on Friday night.

French Economy Minister Bruno Le Maire criticized the move on Thursday ahead of the decision and said there would be "concrete" repercussions if implemented.

"We, Europeans, will take similar sanctions in a few months, maybe even harsher ones - within the framework of the WTO - to retaliate to these US sanctions," he said in a radio interview earlier this week.

Trump's tariffs and who they target Solar panels and washing machines The first round of tariffs in 2018 were on all imported washing machines and solar panels — not just those from China. A study by economists from the Federal Reserve Bank of New York, Columbia University, and Princeton University found that the burden of Trump's tariffs — including taxes on steel, aluminum, solar panels falls entirely on US consumers and businesses who buy imported products.

Trump's tariffs and who they target China hike On Friday May 10, 2019 President Donald Trump imposed sanctions on $200 billion (€178 billion) worth of Chinese goods. The move raised tariffs from 10% to 25% on a range of consumer products, including cell phones, computers and toys. China's Commerce Ministry said it "deeply regrets" the US decision.

Trump's tariffs and who they target Issues with the EU In April 2019, the United States said it wanted to put tariffs on $11.2 billion worth of goods from the EU. The list includes helicopters and aircraft from Airbus as well as European exports like famous cheeses such as Stilton, Roquefort and Gouda, wines and oysters, ceramics, knives and pajamas.

Trump's tariffs and who they target EU fights back The EU imposed import duties of 25% on a $2.8 billion range of imports from the United States in retaliation for US tariffs on European steel and aluminum. Targeted US products include Harley-Davidson motorcycles, bourbon, peanuts, blue jeans, steel and aluminum.

Trump's tariffs and who they target European automakers next? May 17, 2019 is the deadline for President Trump to decide on imposing tariffs on vehicle imports from the EU. According to diplomats, Germany, whose exports of cars and parts to the United States are more than half the EU total, wants to press ahead with talks to ward off tariffs on automakers Volkswagen, Mercedes and BMW.

Trump's tariffs and who they target India not exempt India, the world's biggest buyer of US almonds, on June 21, 2018 raised import duties on the nuts by 20% and increased tariffs on a range of other farm products and US iron and steel, in retaliation for US tariffs on Indian steel. Trump said last month that he would end preferential trade treatment for India, which would result in US tariffs on up to $5.6 billion of imports from India.

Trump's tariffs and who they target North American neighbors in tariff spat Mexico on June 5, 2018 imposed tariffs of up to 25% on American steel, pork, cheese, apples, potatoes and bourbon, in retaliation for US tariffs on Mexican metals. While to the north, Canada on July 1 imposed tariffs on $12.6 billion worth of U.S. goods, including steel, aluminum, coffee, ketchup and bourbon whiskey in retaliation for US tariffs on Canadian steel and aluminum.



Blow to small retailers

The tariffs are intended to punish the European Union. The WTO confirmed the US argument that Airbus received billions of dollars in illegal subsidies, giving the aircraft producer an unfair advantage over American competitor Boeing. Airbus-producing countries Britain, France, German, and Spain will be subject to more tariffs than other EU member states.

European regional specialties will be particularly affected by the new taxes. Goods with "protected name status", like Scotch whisky and Parmesan cheese, require a specific production method and geographical provenance to be sold under that name. Such products fetch higher prices and are protected against competition. The new tariffs will give a boost to American copycat products.

A culinary journey through Emilia-Romagna

But European producers feel they are being unfairly targeted in a political spat that has nothing to do with them, and US retailers and importers of European specialty products will also feel the pain.

Products like machines, which are more valuable to the US economy, have been largely excluded from the move. This allows Washington apply pressure to the EU while avoiding undue harm back home.

Global repercussions

International trade tensions have plagued the global economy in the last 12 months. Chinese economic growth has sunk to a near 30-year low as the world's second largest economy suffers through its own trade war with the US.

In annual meetings on Friday and Saturday, leaders of the WTO and its sister organization the World Bank will discuss how to defuse trade tensions that have contributed to a synchronized slowdown in trade that has affected 90% of the globe.

IMF: Global Economy in synchronised slowdown

kp/rt (AFP, AP, Reuters)

