US House votes to open Biden impeachment inquiry

The move is backed by Republicans, who make up the majority of the House of Representatives. US President Joe Biden, a Democrat, has called the impeachment attempt baseless.

The US House of Representatives on Wednesday has formally authorized the ongoing impeachment inquiry against President Joe Biden.

The resolution was approved by a vote of 221 to 212. Republicans voted unanimously to formalize the ongoing investigation. Democrats voted against.

Republicans accuse Biden of being involved in controversial foreign business dealings of his son, Hunter. The president has denied the allegations.

Republican speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy had already ordered a "formal impeachment inquiry" against Biden on September 12. The White House has rejected the investigation as unfounded and politically motivated.

Biden calls vote 'baseless political stunt'

Reacting to the vote, Biden said that Republicans in the US House of Representatives were focused on attacking him "with lies." In a statement released by the White House, Biden called the inquiry a "baseless political stunt."

The Republican effort will almost certainly fail to remove Biden from office. Even if the House votes to impeach the president, the Senate would have to convict him on the charges by a two-thirds vote.

That's a near impossibility in a chamber where Biden's fellow Democrats hold a 51-49 majority. The inquiry could, however, help the Republicans to highlight their allegations of corruption for much of the presidential campaign in 2024.

