US: House Speaker appears at Trump's Stormy Daniels trial

Mike Johnson is the latest Republican to lend public support to presumptive presidential nominee Donald Trump, who is standing trial for trying to hide an extramarital affair with a porn star.

Speaker of the House Mike Johnson traveled to New York on Tuesday to attend the trial of ex-President Donald Trump.

Johnson is the third most powerful politician in the US government and the highest-ranking Republican to show up in support of Trump.

The former president is on trial for attempting to cover up a potentially damning political scandal by paying "hush money" to Stephanie Clifford, an adult film star better know by her screen name Stormy Daniels, then falsifying business records to hide the payment.

Johnson, who actively sought to help Trump overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election, was joined by several other Republicans Tuesday, including vice-presidential hopefuls Representative Byron Donalds of Florida, former North Dakota Governor Doug Burgum and businessman Vivek Ramaswamy.

GOP Senators Rick Scott of Florida, Tommy Tuberville of Arkansas and JD Vance of Ohio have previously accompanied Trump, at this, the first of four current criminal cases against him to go to trial.

Trump brings in allies to attack those he can't due to gag order

Johnson on Tuesday parroted verbatim unfounded Trump claims about the US justice system Tuesday, calling the system "corrupt" and the case a "sham." He accused prosecutors, again, without evidence, of doctoring evidence against the real estate mogul turned politician.

Johnson, a family-values conservative Christian who has admitted that he and his son use the third-party software Covenant Eyes to monitor each other's porn intake, also attacked the credibility of witness Michael Cohen.

Johnson assailed the character of the former Trump lawyer who organized the payments to hide the affair with porn-star Daniels — which allegedly occurred shortly after Trump's wife Melania had given birth to their son Barron — as well as orchestrating the cover-up in his capacity as Trump's "fixer" in the heat of the 2016 presidential election.

Trump has been barred from speaking about witnesses such as Cohen according to a gag order issued by the presiding judge.

Trump: my surrogates are 'speaking very beautifully'

Speaking outside the court Tuesday, Trump, who puts great stock in the loyalty of others, said: "I do have a lot of surrogates, and they're speaking very beautifully. And they come... from all over Washington. And they're highly respected, and they think this is the greatest scam they've ever seen."

When the speaker recently traveled to Trump's Florida home, Mar-a-Lago, in an attempt to save his job as leader of House Republicans, which was under threat from another Trump ally, the ex-president said Johnson was "doing a very good job."

Since winning the GOP presidential nomination in 2016, Trump has wielded nearly total control over the party, dictating policy and personnel decisions almost single-handedly.

Now Trump has all but wrapped up the party's 2024 nomination and is preparing for a rematch with President Joe Biden, to whom he lost in 2020.

Trump continues to deny the loss to this day, insisting instead that the election was "rigged."

The former president faces state and federal cases for election interference, the mishandling of classified documents and attempting to overturn the results of the 2020 election.

Currently polling has him neck and neck with President Biden.

