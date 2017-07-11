US Homeland Security to review violent extremism within ranks

The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) will conduct an internal review of violent extremism within its ranks, Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas announced Monday.

US President Joe Biden's administration is seeking to weed out white supremacy and extremist ideologies from within the federal bureaucracy.

"Domestic extremism poses the most lethal and persistent terrorism-related threat to our country today," Mayorkas said in a statement. "As we work to safeguard our nation, we must be vigilant in our efforts to identify and combat domestic violent extremism within both the broader community and our own organization. Hateful acts and violent extremism will not be tolerated within the department."

The Biden administration had previously taken steps to combat extremism within US immigration enforcement agencies. During its first budget request to Congress earlier this month, the Biden adminisration sought funding to probe extremist beliefs at the Customs and Border Protection (CBP) and Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agencies.

During his inaugural address in January, Biden said the US must confront political extremism, white supremacy and domestic terrorism.

