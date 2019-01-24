 US frees American-born anchor of Iran′s Press TV | Americas| North and South American news impacting on Europe | DW | 25.01.2019

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

Americas

US frees American-born anchor of Iran's Press TV

An American-born TV anchor has been released after giving testimony to a US federal grand jury. The case appears to be related to an investigation into Iran’s state-run Press TV.

Marzieh Hashemi / Melanie Franklin Journalistin Iran (Fars/H. Mousavi)

An American-born anchorwoman for Iran's state-run Press TV was released from custody after 10 days after giving testimony as a material witness in an undisclosed federal investigation, according to a US federal court order on Thursday.

Marzieh Hashemi was released from custody in Washington on Tuesday after appearing before a judge and providing testimony to a grand jury, according to court documents.

Hashemi satisfied "her obligations in this material-witness matter, which is now closed," said the order signed by US District Court Judge Beryl Howell.

She was arrested by the FBI at St. Louis Lambert International Airport on January 13 and taken to a detention facility in Washington.

The jury is examining whether Hashemi's employer, the English language Press TV, failed to register as an agent of a foreign government, Reuters news agency reported, citing a US government source.

Hashemi was born in the United States as Melanie Franklin and changed her name after converting to Islam. She also holds Iranian citizenship through marriage to an Iranian.

She was visiting the United States to visit her family, Press TV said.

The case comes as tensions between Iran and the United States are tense following US President Donald Trump's decision to pull out of a nuclear agreement and reimpose sanctions. The United States is also at odds with Iran over its influence in the Middle East and regularly criticizes the country's human rights record.

A number of dual nationals of Austria, Britain, Canada, France and the United States have been arrested in Iran such charges as espionage.

Iran's government sharply criticized Hashemi's arrest and accused the United States of hypocrisy over human rights and freedom of speech

Although rare, US law allows the arrest of a witness for testimony if it can prove it cannot be obtained by a subpoena.

Hashemi told the Associated Press that she would have voluntarily appeared for questioning and complied with a subpoena. 

She also said she believed her arrest was meant as a warning for her critical reporting of US government policies.

cw/rc (AFP, AP, Reuters)

Each evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.

 

DW recommends

Iran: Shargh newspaper boss arrested for prostitution report

After his paper reported on alleged prostitution in the holy city of Mashhad, a media boss has been jailed. Masshad is a bastion of arch-conservative support in Iran. (28.04.2018)  

Iran denies journalists trip to DW workshop

A group of journalists was barred from coming to Germany to take part in a workshop on environmental reporting. The Iranian Embassy in Berlin has not responded to DW's request for comment. (31.10.2018)  

US policy spreads gloom in Iran

American sanctions are supposed to paralyze Iran's economy and put pressure on the government. But their far-reaching effects are blocking societal progress and leading to greater oppression. (30.12.2018)  

Iran denies German army translator spied for Tehran

Tehran has rejected claims that a Bundeswehr employee arrested last week was passing information to the Islamic Republic. Media reports have suggested the suspect worked for Iranian intelligence for many years. (20.01.2019)  

DW Farsi service: DW strives to strengthen freedom of speech and audience reach in Iran

Jamshid Barzegar is the new head of the Farsi service at Deutsche Welle in Bonn. The renowned journalist with a PhD in political science was previously senior Iran analyst and Farsi editor at the BBC in London. (07.02.2018)  

US arrested Iranian journalist without charge

A US court order has confirmed that a journalist working for Iran's Press TV was arrested in connection with a probe into "violations of US criminal law." But Marzieh Hashemi has not been accused of committing any crime. (19.01.2019)  

WWW links

Daily Bulletin registration form

Newsletter registration  

Related content

Richard Grenell US-Botschafter in Deutschland

Envoy says US convinced Germany to ban Iran's Mahan Air 22.01.2019

US Ambassador Richard Grenell says months of pressure from the United States led Germany to ban Iran's Mahan Air. But German officials say they've cut off the carrier as part of their own security policy.

U.S. Journalistin Marzieh Hashemi

US arrested Iranian journalist without charge 19.01.2019

A US court order has confirmed that a journalist working for Iran's Press TV was arrested in connection with a probe into "violations of US criminal law." But Marzieh Hashemi has not been accused of committing any crime.

Weltuntergangsuhr bleibt um 2 Minuten vor Mitternacht stehen

'Doomsday Clock' remains at 2 minutes to midnight 24.01.2019

The threat of global catastrophe remains at its highest level since the Cold War, according to the Bulletin of Atomic Scientists. The group has warned of a "new abnormal" in regards to world security.

Advertisement

News bulletin

Top stories in 90 seconds

DW News presents the most important news — in brief, quickly and up-to-date. 