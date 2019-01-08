US arrested Iranian journalist without charge

A US-born journalist working for Iran's state-owned international broadcaster has been arrested in the United States but has not been accused of any crime, a US court has confirmed.

The order for the arrest of Marzieh Hashemi was released on Friday after Beryl Howell, the chief judge of the US District Court for the District of Columbia, requested its partial publication.

The court order said Hashemi, who was born in the United States as Melanie Franklin, had been arrested to give a testimony to a jury investigating unspecified "violations of US criminal law."

She had made two court appearances and would be released after she had completed the testimony, it said, adding: "Franklin has been appointed an attorney and has not been accused of any crime."

US sanctions against Iran are back in effect Sanctions signed off US President Trump signed an executive order on August 5 aimed at piling financial pressure on Tehran to force a "comprehensive and lasting solution" to Iranian threats, including its development of missiles and regional "malign" activities. Trump warned that those who don't wind down their economic ties to Iran "risk severe consequences."

US sanctions against Iran are back in effect Where's the money? The first phase, which took effect on August 7, targets the Islamic Republic's access to US banknotes, making transactions in a US-dollar dominated financial world difficult. A ban on Iran purchasing precious metals including gold further serves as an attempt to cut the country off from global markets.

US sanctions against Iran are back in effect Planes, cars and carpets Phase one also hits key industries including the purchase of commercial planes, cars and carpets. Iranian imports of graphite, aluminum, steel, coal, gold and some software are also affected. German automaker Daimler called off the production and sale of Mercedes-Benz trucks in Iran indefinitely after the sanctions came into force.

US sanctions against Iran are back in effect Fuel to the fire A second phase of sanctions — which is due to take effect on November 5 and will block Iran's oil sales — is due to cause more damage. Several countries, however, including China, India and Turkey have indicated they are not willing to entirely cut their Iranian energy purchases.

US sanctions against Iran are back in effect 'Psychological warfare' Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said that the United States had launched "psychological warfare" against Iran to create division amongst its people. But he insisted that Iran still can rely on its allies China and Russia to keep its oil and banking sectors afloat. He has also demanded compensation for decades of American "intervention" in the Islamic Republic.

US sanctions against Iran are back in effect EU protection European Union foreign policy chief Federica Mogherini said the bloc is encouraging small and medium enterprises to increase their business with Iran. She said Tehran has been compliant with their nuclear-related commitments. The EU issued a "blocking statute" to protect European businesses from the impact of the sanctions. Author: Keith Walker



The jury is examining whether Hashemi's employer, Press TV, failed to register in the US as an agent of a foreign government, Reuters news agency reported, citing a US government source.

'Tramples on freedom of speech'

Press TV said the arrest occurred on Sunday at an airport in St. Louis. The Iranian government called for her immediate release, adding that she was an Iranian citizen due to her marriage to an Iranian man.

"The arrest of Marzieh Hashemi by America is an unacceptable political act that tramples on freedom of speech," Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said on Wednesday.

Hashemi, a Muslim convert, presented reports and documentaries on the English-language channel that were critical of US foreign policy and the treatment of Muslims within the country.

US-Iran relations tense

The Committee to Protect Journalists, a US-based organization, called on Washington to explain why Hashemi had been arrested.

The United States has repeatedly criticized Iran for its treatment of journalists, including Washington Post reporter Jason Rezaian, who was freed in 2016 after 544 days in prison.

Relations between the two countries are tense after the United States re-imposed sanctions on Iran following its withdrawal from a 2015 nuclear deal with the country.

amp/sms (AFP, Reuters)

