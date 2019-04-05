US expected to brand Iran's Revolutionary Guard a terrorist group

Washington is expected to put the elite Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) on its list of foreign terrorist groups on Monday, US officials and media have said, with Iran warning that such a move could cause a "quagmire."

If the Trump administration does go ahead with its long-rumored announcement, it will be the first time the US has formally designated a national armed force as a "foreign terrorist organization." The move could complicate US relations with other bodies in the Middle East that have connections with the IRGC, notably in Iraq and Lebanon.

The planned move, which first surfaced in a report by US daily The Washington Post, has been confirmed to Reuters and The Associated Press by US officials who spoke on condition of anonymity.

Read more: What is Iran's Revolutionary Guard?

Iranian warnings

Iranian officials have already reacted to the reports, with Foreign Minister Javad Zarif warning of "another US disaster" that he said was due to some US officials acting on behalf of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who is highly hostile toward Tehran.

A majority of Iranian lawmakers have also issued a statement carried by the state news agency IRNA saying that Iran would take "reciprocal action" if Washington designated the IRGC as terrorists.

"So the leaders of America, who themselves are the creators and supporters of terrorists in the (Middle East) region, will regret this inappropriate and idiotic action," the statement said.

The US currently designates some 60 groups around the world as foreign terrorist organizations, but none of them is a state-run military like the IRGC.

The designation would mean that sanctions would be imposed on the IRGC, including freezes on assets that it may have in US jurisdictions. It would also ban Americans from doing business it in any way or giving it material support.

Watch video 03:08 Share When sanctions threaten people's health Send Facebook google+ Whatsapp Tumblr linkedin stumble Digg reddit Newsvine Permalink https://p.dw.com/p/3D6mk Iran: When sanctions threaten people's health

Undesirable consequences

Critics have warned that such a US decision could, however, leave US military and intelligence officials open to similar declarations by unfriendly governments abroad.

They say it could also greatly complicate the work of US military and diplomatic personnel by restricting interaction with authorities, for example in Iraq or Lebanon, who have close ties to the IRGC. In Iraq, this would affect contact with many Shiite militias and political parties, while in Lebanon, the Hezbollah movement, which forms part of the government, is also heavily linked with the IRGC.

US officials are already banned from contact with Hezbollah, which has also been designated a foreign terrorist organization by Washington.

Critics of the move also warn of possible Iranian retaliation against American interests that could target embassies and consulates.

There is 'no light on the horizon' in Iran

Growing anti-Iran sentiment

Such fears have dissuaded previous US administrations from blacklisting the IRGC. However, the present US government contains a number of Iran hard-liners, with notably Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and National Security Adviser John Bolton vehemently criticizing what they describe as Iran's "malign activities" in the Middle East.

The IRGC was established after the 1979 Islamic Revolution in Iran. It is the country's most powerful security organization and exerts a strong influence over much of the Iranian economy and political system.

Iran's Islamic Revolution 40 years on 'I feel nothing' On February 1, 1979, Ayatollah Khomeini returned to Tehran from exile in France. When a reporter asked him how he felt upon his return to Iran, Khomeini replied: "Nothing — I feel nothing." Some analysts interpreted his remarks as the Shiite leader's idea about embarking on a "divine mission" where emotions hardly mattered.

Iran's Islamic Revolution 40 years on The Shah ran out of time Two months before Khomeini's return to Iran, an estimated six to nine million people took to the streets in the country's major cities. The demonstrations were largely peaceful, compared to the violent September 8, 1978, protests. The Shah regime, headed by Shah Mohammed Reza Pahlavi, had realized that its time in power was over and that they could not stop Khomeini's return.

Iran's Islamic Revolution 40 years on Even women rooted for Khomeini The revolutionary mood was so intense in Tehran that even many women celebrated Khomeini's return, ignoring the fact that Khomeini had slammed Shah's measures for women's emancipation in exile. In 1963, the Shah of Iran granted women the right to vote.

Iran's Islamic Revolution 40 years on A spectacle of exuberance In 1971, the Shah and his wife Farah Diba (seen in the picture) staged a lavish spectacle on the ancient site of Persepolis to mark the "2,500th anniversary of the Iranian monarchy." Many heads of state attended the event. Khomeini, in his message from exile, condemned the monarchy as "cruel, evil and un-Islamic."

Iran's Islamic Revolution 40 years on Exile and death Under pressure from the Islamic Revolution, the Shah (left) had left Iran on January 16, 1979. After spending time in several countries, he succumbed to cancer on July 27, 1980 in Cairo, Egypt.

Iran's Islamic Revolution 40 years on Consolidating power In the beginning, women's rights were not a major issue for the Islamic revolutionaries. They only imposed hardline Islam after consolidating their victory.

Iran's Islamic Revolution 40 years on Soldiers join the revolution Upon Khomeini's return to Iran in 1979, the military did not confront the protesters. On February 11, the army declared itself neutral. Despite that, the revolutionaries executed several generals in February and April.

Iran's Islamic Revolution 40 years on New government Soon after his return, Khomeini declared the monarchy, the previous government and parliament illegal, and said he would appoint a government "because of the fact that this nation believes in me." According to Iran experts, it was not self-deception but reality.

Iran's Islamic Revolution 40 years on The liberal face of the revolution Mehdi Bazargan, a scholar and pro-democracy activist, had campaigned against the Pahlavi dynasty, for which he had been incarcerated for several years. Khomeini appointed him as his first prime minister, although Bazargan was critical of him as well. Bazargan had called Khomeini a "turbaned Shah" after a meeting with the Ayatollah in Paris. He remained in office for only nine months.

Iran's Islamic Revolution 40 years on Occupation of the US Embassy In November 1979, radical Iranian students seized the US Embassy in Tehran and took the embassy staff hostage. The students were fearful of Shah's return to power with US help. Khomeini took advantage of the situation. He dismissed his opponents as "US allies."

Iran's Islamic Revolution 40 years on Ali Khamenei – guardian of the revolution In 1989, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei was elected by the expert council to succeed Khomeini. Khamenei, to this date, has the ultimate power over all state institutions. Although the 79-year-old does not have the same charisma as his predecessor, he represents the policies of Iranian hardliners who refuse to reform the system and continue to persecute dissidents. Author: Hans Spross



tj/ng (AP, Reuters, dpa)

Every evening, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.