US election: Trump, Haley face off in New Hampshire primary

PoliticsUnited States of AmericaUS election: Trump, Haley face off in New Hampshire primaryInes Pohl in New Hampshire, US01/23/2024January 23, 2024The upcoming Republican primary in New Hampshire will be a crucial test for former UN Ambassador Nikki Haley, now front-runner Donald Trump's last major rival. DW has been speaking with supporters of both candidates ahead of Tuesday's vote.