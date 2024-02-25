  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
Russia's war in UkraineIsrael-Hamas warBerlinale
PoliticsUnited States of America

Republicans at ‘Principles First’ summit look beyond Trump

Ines Pohl in Washington
February 25, 2024

Not all Republicans support front-runner Donald Trump. DW Washington Bureau Chief Ines Pohl spoke with some of them at the Principles First summit.

https://p.dw.com/p/4crB2

[Video transcript]

It appears that there is currently no viable alternative to Donald Trump as the Republican Party's presidential candidate.

However, not all Republicans are in support of him.

Heath Mayo, a lawyer, is organizing the Principles First summit in Washington, which aims to find ways to liberate the party from Trump's influence.

(Heath Mayo, Organizer Principles First Summit)
"I think If he wins, his grip on the party will be finite, the question will be resolved. The transformation on ideas will be complete. The Republican party will no longer be a party of ... It'll be a party of isolationism. It'll be a party of conspiracy theories about the deep state being arrayed against average Americans."

(Ines Pohl, DW Washington bureau chief)
"It's the second time that those Republicans who are critical with Donald Trump are coming together to discuss the future of their party without the former president."  

(Woman) 
"There are enough people there in Congress and elsewhere, 700+ people here at Principles First who actually have a hunger for moral and righteous leadership."

(First Man)
"Once we get past this and get back to principles like we're discussing here today at the summit I'm very optimistic about the future in the US."  

(Second Man)
"Donald Trump will at the head of the party for a couple more years and, well, I have hope that we will get through the attacks on democracy, the rhetoric which is so senseless in today's day and age. I'm so tired of it, my generation is so tired of it." 

A 30-minute drive away, MAGA supporters are gathering at CPAC, a summit that was once a platform for conservative discussions and idea sharing.

However, in this election year, dialogue and debate seem to be absent, as the event resembles a ceremonial coronation of the former president.

These contrasting events reveal divisions within the GOP and the ongoing struggle for the Republican party's core values. 
 

Ines Pohl
Ines Pohl Bureau head of DW's Washington Studio@inespohl
Skip next section Similar stories from United States of America

Similar stories from United States of America

President Joe Biden listens as he sits in an armchair in front of the flags of Israel and the US

What are the issues dogging Joe Biden's reelection campaign?

As the US presidential election approaches, incumbent Joe Biden is facing low approval ratings. Why is that?
PoliticsFebruary 4, 202402:31 min
Former President Donald Trump speaks at a campaign rally at Waco Regional Airport. In the background, one of his supporters holds up a sign that says "Witch Hunt."

Donald Trump indicted by Manhattan grand jury

A grand jury has voted to indict the former US president after a probe tied to hush money paid to a porn star.
Law and JusticeMarch 31, 202301:46 min
Skip next section More on Politics from North America

More on Politics from North America

A Haitian immigrant glances back towards the United States while crossing the Rio Grande back into Mexico from Del Rio, Texas

US steps up security at Texas border crossing

More than 12,000 migrants are camped under the Del Rio bridge between Mexico and Texas.
PoliticsSeptember 25, 202102:41 min
Skip next section More on Politics from around the world

More on Politics from around the world

Deutschland | Münchener Sicherheitskonferenz | Mohammad Shtayyeh

Conflict Zone Special: Future of Israeli-Palestinian affairs

Is there a prospect for peace? DW's Sarah Kelly leads an international panel on Gaza and the Middle East conflict.
PoliticsFebruary 21, 202442:35 min
B1-Bomber from the United States Air Force fly in the sky

NATO is holding largest military exercise in decades

NATO's Steadfast Defender 2024 is the largest military exercise in Europe since the Cold War.
PoliticsFebruary 12, 202402:12 min
Two German Bundeswehr soldiers take part in a military exercise in a snowy forest in Lithuania

Russian threat forces NATO to adapt its strategy

Russia's invasion of Ukraine has forced the security alliance to move from collective crisis management to defense.
PoliticsJanuary 3, 202403:14 min
Show more