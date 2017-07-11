 US election live updates: America decides between Trump and Biden | News | DW | 03.11.2020

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

News

US election live updates: America decides between Trump and Biden

Polls are open across the country as voters choose whether Donald Trump or Joe Biden will be the next president of the United States. Follow the latest with DW.

Barb Lambert fills out a ballot in the General Election with in the first half hour of voting (Melissa Sue Gerrits/Getty Images)

All times in GMT/UTC

19:50 Trump visited his campaign headquarters in Arlington, Virginia outside the US capital to thank dozens of campaign workers.

"I think we're going to have a great night, but it's politics and it's elections and you never know,'' Trump said. "Winning is easy. Losing is never easy ... not for me it's not,'' he added.

The president is expected to spend the rest of election day at the White House.

Biden spent the first part of election day in Pennsylvania, speaking to supporters in his birthplace of Scranton, before traveling to Philadelphia for a final campaign rally.

"We choose hope over fear, we choose truth over lies, we choose science over fiction," the former vice president told the crowd with a megaphone.

Biden is expected to return to his home state of Delaware for election night.

Read moreWhat to watch out for on election night 

19:42 A US district judge has ordered the US Postal Service to carry out a sweep of processing facilities in central Pennsylvania, Philadelphia, Detroit, South Florida, Arizona, and several other regions to make sure no ballots have been held up and for any discovered ballots to be sent out immediately. Many states require mailed ballots to be received by the end of Tuesday.

18:48 President Trump told the "Fox & Friends" news program that he would declare victory "when" and "if" he wins the election. 

"I think we will have victory. But only when there is victory. You know, there is no reason to play games," said Trump in response to a question over suggestions in the US media that he intends to declare victory if early returns show him leading in key states. 

Biden's campaign manager, Jen O'Malley Dillon, said Monday that "under no scenario" will Trump be declared the victor on election night, adding that there is no historical precedent for the vote to be completely tallied on election night. 

"When Donald Trump says that ballots counted after midnight should be invalidated, he’s just making that up," she told a pre-election briefing with reporters. 

18:30 More than 100 million voters have already cast ballots in early voting, according to the US Elections Project, a non-partisan website. The number portends a major turnout. For comparison, the total early votes cast in 2020 represents more than 70% of the total 2016 turnout.

A voter casts a ballot in Virginia

With more than 100 million early votes cast, the 2020 US election could break records

What time do polls open and close?

Voting kicked off in two small towns in the northeastern state of New Hampshire, where polling stations stuck to their traditional midnight opening (0500 GMT/UTC).

Elsewhere, most polling stations in eastern states opened at 6 a.m. or 7 a.m. local time (1100 or 1200 GMT/UTC). 

Most polls are to close around 7 or 8 p.m. local time. The final polls will close in the far western state of Alaska — by which time it will already be morning on the east coast.

How can I watch US election coverage?

There are several ways to keep up with DW's live election coverage.

On TV – Watch the DW News channel on your TV

Online – Go to the DW online livestream

YouTube – See the DW livestream on YouTube

When can we expect results?

Results usually trickle in overnight, after polls have closed, with the candidates delivering their victory or concession speech in the early hours of the morning. But things may be a little different this year due to the record number of Americans voting by mail due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Mail-in ballots typically take longer to tally than votes cast in person, which means that if the race is tight in some key swing states, it could take days, or weeks, before a winner is confirmed. 

Individual states begin counting these mail-in ballots at different times. Some, such as Florida, began the count ahead of November 3, while others can only start processing these ballots on election day.

Read moreUS election: Which political party benefits from mail-in voting?

Watch video 03:46

Whose vote determines the final result in the US?

How does the voting system work?

The race for the US presidency isn't decided by popular vote. Rather, the winner is determined by the Electoral College, a body of 538 appointed electors, or delegates, from each state who in turn vote for the president. The number of Electoral College votes assigned to each state depends on its population size. In order to be elected president, a candidate needs to win a majority, or 270 electors.

It's a winner-takes-all system, which means one candidate takes the full number of a state's electoral votes. It also means the outcome in key swing states will likely decide the election. 

Read moreUS election: German-US relationship hangs in the balance

Watch video 03:05

High stakes for German-US ties in 2020 US election

What are the key states to watch?

While most of the 50 states are expected to stay Republican red or Democratic blue after election day, several key states could go to either candidate. It's these swing states that will ultimately decide who wins the White House.

Both Florida (29 electoral votes) and Pennsylvania (20 electoral votes) are split down the middle, and they'll prove crucial because of the weight they carry in the Electoral College. Other key battleground states to watch include Wisconsin (10), Michigan (16), North Carolina (15) and Arizona (11). Trump won them all in the last election in 2016, but polls put Biden ahead in all six. 

The race is also expected to be tight in Georgia (16), Iowa (6), Ohio (18) and Nevada (6).    

Read more:  US presidential election: The top 5 issues

wmr,nm/rc (Reuters, dpa, AP)

  • Merkel and Trump at the NATO meeting (picture-alliance/dpa/M. Kappeler)

    Bush, Obama, Trump: Will Biden become the fourth US president of Angela Merkel's tenure?

    Who will blink first?

    German Chancellor Angela Merkel and US President Donald Trump are at odds on Iran, trade, NATO and many other issues. But their differences seem to run deeper — and even be personal: Trump is said to have called Merkel "stupid." During talks at a NATO summit in late 2019 the pair seemed to be staring each other down.

  • Merkel and Trump surrounded by G7 leaders (Reuters/Bundesregierung/J. Denzel)

    Bush, Obama, Trump: Will Biden become the fourth US president of Angela Merkel's tenure?

    Who's the boss now?

    The picture raised eyebrows around the world: Merkel and Trump at the G7 summit in Canada in June 2018. Is Merkel in control here, standing above Trump, as the true leader of the free world? Or is he the boss — the only one sitting? The image was released by the German government, captioned as a "spontaneous meeting between two working sessions."

  • Merkel and Trump sit uncomfortably in two chairs during meeting in the White House (Reuters/J. Ernst)

    Bush, Obama, Trump: Will Biden become the fourth US president of Angela Merkel's tenure?

    The handshake that wasn't

    President Trump appeared standoffish when he hosted Chancellor Merkel at the White House in March 2017. While in the Oval Office, the US president refused to extend a hand to the chancellor in front of media, a stiff image that defined their first encounter. Merkel may well be hoping to meet a new president at her next visit to the White House.

  • Merkel greeting Obama, standing close (Reuters/F. Bensch)

    Bush, Obama, Trump: Will Biden become the fourth US president of Angela Merkel's tenure?

    Look me in the eye

    Merkel's bond with Barack Obama stands in sharp contrast to her relationship with Trump. The chancellor and Obama seem to have become friends over the course of his two terms as US president. This picture was taken in November 2016, when Obama came to Berlin for a farewell visit — just a few days after Donald Trump was elected as his successor.

  • Merkel receiving the Medal of Freedom (picture-alliance/dpa)

    Bush, Obama, Trump: Will Biden become the fourth US president of Angela Merkel's tenure?

    All smiles

    Merkel received the Presidential Medal of Freedom, the United States' highest civilian award, at the White House in June 2011. Obama praised her commitment to European unity. Observers also saw the award as proof of good German-American relations.

  • Angela Merkel and Barack Obama in the Bavarian Alps (Reuters/M. Kappeler)

    Bush, Obama, Trump: Will Biden become the fourth US president of Angela Merkel's tenure?

    A time to make friends

    At the G7 summit in the Bavarian Alps in 2015, Merkel and Obama got along well. The chancellor was able to count on US support on many topics, such as in the fight against climate change. This ended abruptly when Trump became president in 2016.

  • Merkel and George W. Bush at the G8 summit in 2008 (AFP/Getty Images/A. Nemenov)

    Bush, Obama, Trump: Will Biden become the fourth US president of Angela Merkel's tenure?

    Do you feel the same?

    Obama's predecessor, George W. Bush, made enthusiastic remarks about Merkel's love of freedom right after their first meeting. At the G8 summit in St. Petersburg in July 2006, he gave her an impromptu neck massage that took the chancellor by surprise. Still, it didn't seem to have put a strain on their relationship.

  • George W. Bush cutting off a piece of meat for a smiling Merkel (picture-alliance/dpa/BPA/G. Bergmann)

    Bush, Obama, Trump: Will Biden become the fourth US president of Angela Merkel's tenure?

    Pork chop politics

    In July 2006, Bush enjoyed putting a piece of grilled wild boar on Merkel's plate. Merkel had welcomed him to her constituency on the coast of the northeastern German state of Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania. The barbecue was the highlight of the visit to Merkel's political home base.

  • Merkel and Bush in a pickup truck (Matthew Cavanaugh/dpa/picture-alliance)

    Bush, Obama, Trump: Will Biden become the fourth US president of Angela Merkel's tenure?

    This land is my land

    In 2007 Merkel visited Bush at his ranch in Texas. Bush personally chauffeured Merkel and her husband, Joachim Sauer, in his American-made pickup truck. Merkel and Bush agreed to work together to find a diplomatic solution to the rising tensions over Iran's nuclear program.

  • Angela Merkel holding Bill Clinton's hand (picture alliance/dpa/M. Murat)

    Bush, Obama, Trump: Will Biden become the fourth US president of Angela Merkel's tenure?

    Trans-Atlantic love

    At the funeral service for former German Chancellor Helmut Kohl in July 2017, former President Bill Clinton delivered a funny and emotional eulogy. "I loved him," he said. When he sat down again, he reached for Merkel's hand.

  • Angela Merkel laughing at something Joe Biden says (Reynolds/dpa/picture alliance )

    Bush, Obama, Trump: Will Biden become the fourth US president of Angela Merkel's tenure?

    That's a good one!

    November 2009: Merkel has just delivered a speech before the US Congress in Washington, DC. While the applause went on, then-Vice President Joe Biden entertained the chancellor, making her laugh. Hopes would be high for the German-American friendship, if Biden were to be elected president.

    Author: Peter Hille


DW recommends

Reception  

Advertisement