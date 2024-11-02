US election: Kamala Harris opens 'Saturday Night Live'

11/02/2024 November 2, 2024 Biden visits hometown Scranton in campaign swansong

Biden's last major campaign appointment was in his hometown in the key swing state of Pennsylvania Image: picture alliance / ASSOCIATED PRESS

US President Joe Biden has returned to his childhood home for a final campaign stop in support of Vice President Kamala Harris.

Biden is seeking to use his local sway in a critical part of the important swing state of Pennsylvania, which Democratic candidate Harris will likely need to win to beat former President Donald Trump.

The president rallied union workers, a constituency with whom he enjoys popularity, in the town where he grew up before his family moved to Delaware.

"I'm so proud to be back," Biden said, launching into familiar remarks about his and Harris' support for unions. He spoke of his pride at having been the first president to walk a picket line.

"A lot of politicians have trouble you saying the word union, but I'm not one of them. By the way, neither is Kamala. I wouldn't have chosen her for vice president if she had that trouble," he said.

Biden was joined on stage at one point by his granddaughter Natalie, and several people in the crowd waved posters saying "Thank you Joe," which first began circulating after the outgoing president bowed out of the campaign to make space for Harris.

Speaking about Trump, Biden alleged that the former president might abolish the Affordable Care Act healthcare program if elected.

"He wants to take away the Affordable Health Care Act. That would have a devastating impact on the kids you grew up with, the people you grew up with. Don't forget where you came from. Don't forget who you were with. I mean it, I'm not joking."