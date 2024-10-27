US election: Harris and Trump rally supporters in Michigan

With the presidential election less than 10 days away, Donald Trump and Kamala Harris campaigned in swing state Michigan. Former First Lady Michelle Obama joined Harris, while Trump reached out to Muslim voters.

Former President Donald Trump and current Vice President Kamala Harris both sought to appeal to voters in the key battleground state of Michigan on Saturday, with just 10 days to go until election day.

Harris and Trump both eager to secure key swing state

Speaking at a rally outside of Detroit, the largest city in the state, Trump made a plea to Michigan's Arab American and Muslim population to cast their vote for him.

Meanwhile, Michelle Obama campaigned alongside Harris, at a rally around 200 kilometers (125 miles) away drawing contrasts between the expectations of the two candidates vying to succeeded President Joe Biden.

Election Day is on November 5, but early voting has already begun in Michigan along with several other states.

Michigan is one of seven competitive US states that are expected to decide the outcome of the election. It makes up the so-called "Rust Belt" along with Wisconsin and Pennsylvania due to their history of heavy industry.

The three traditionally vote together and both candidates have been campaigning hard to secure the electoral college votes they offer.

Polls show Harris and Trump effectively in a dead heat, meaning the entire election could be decided by a small number of voters in these key states.

Trump courts Muslim voters in Detroit

Republican Presidential candidate Trump told those gathered at his rally that he deserved the support of Muslim voters as he would bring peace to the Middle East.

Despite having expressed his full support for Israel and not offering an explanation on how he would bring an end to the conflict in the region, Trump has gained support from some Muslim Americans.

Many have expressed frustration at President Biden and Harris' stance on the going war between Israel and Hamas and strikes in Gaza and Lebanon.

Imam Belal Alzuhairi of the Islamic Center of Detroit joined Trump on stage, saying, "We ask Muslims to stand with President Trump because he promises peace."

After leaving Michigan, Trump also traveled to Pennsylvania, where he tried to persuade young voters with a rally on the campus of Penn State University.

Bringing the school's wrestling team on stage with him, he said: "We have to finish it off with a big victory on November 5."

Michelle Obama rails against Trump at Harris rally

Former First Lady Michelle Obama came to Michigan to campaign alongside Kamala Harris Image: Paul Sancya/AP/picture alliance

Meanwhile, in the southern Michigan city of Kalamazoo, Democratic candidate Harris continued to draw contrasts between her and Trump on key issues such as abortion rights, taxes and healthcare.

Having been joined by Beyonce on Friday at a rally in Texas, Harris was joined by the former First Lady Michelle Obama in the city of Kalamazoo who spoke to the crowd of the double standard in how Trump and Harris were being treated.

"I hope you'll forgive me that I'm a little frustrated that some of us are choosing to ignore Trump's gross incompetence while asking Kamala to dazzle us at every turn," Obama said.

Harris' own speech was interrupted by a demonstrator who repeatedly yelled, "No more Gaza war."

Although supporters of the current vice president shouted down the interruption, Harris responded: "On the topic of Gaza, we must end that war," then picked up where she left off.

"Over the last eight years, Donald Trump has become more confused, more unstable and more angry, and it is clear he has become increasingly unhinged," she explained.

"The last time, at least there were people who could control him, but notice they're not with him this time."

Almost 1.5 million vote early in Michigan

Saturday was also the first day for early in-person voting across most of Michigan, but some districts, including in Detroit, began earlier.

The option to vote in person ahead of election day was introduced in 2022. People could also register to vote by mail, known as absentee voting.

So far, 19.5% of registered voters in Michigan, or nearly 1.42 million people, have voted, Michigan's State Department said on Friday.

However, only 10,900 were in-person early votes, while the rest were returned absentee ballots.

Jurisdictions in Michigan with more than 5,000 people are also allowed to begin processing and tabulating mail ballots eight days before election day, meaning that they may be able to avoid long waits for a final tally.

