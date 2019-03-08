US drops steel and aluminum tariffs on Canada and Mexico

The US and Canadian governments on Friday announced that they would be scrapping tariffs on each other's steel and aluminum products, effective in 48 hours.

Donald Trump announced the deal during a speech to the National Association of Realtors, while Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau hailed the move as removing a key roadblock to trade between members of the North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA).

"Obviously these continued tariffs on steel and aluminum and our countermeasures represented significant barriers to moving forward with the new NAFTA agreement," Trudeau told a press conference. "Now that we've had a full lift on these tariffs, we are going to work with the United States on timing for ratification but we're very optimistic we are going to be able to move forward well in the coming weeks."

In light of the agreement, Vice President Pence tweeted that he would be traveling to Canada to work on the revamped trade agreement, calling the deal "a WIN for all three nations."

Chinese steel now in focus

In a joint statement, the US and Canada said they would work to prevent cheap imports of steel and aluminum from entering North America. China has long been accused of flooding world markets with subsidized metal products, driving down world prices and hurting US producers.

The countries will take steps to prevent dumping and the importation of aluminium and steel that is unfairly subsidized, the statement says. The US will reserve the right to reimpose the tariffs if there is a surge in imports "beyond historic volumes."

The US, Mexico and Canada are part of the NAFTA free trade bloc. The terms of that alliance were renegotiated somewhat under Trump, though the renewed deal is still pending approval in Congress.

The national security clause

By imposing the tariffs on steel and aluminium and threatening ones on autos, Trump was relying on a rarely-used weapon in the US trade war arsenal — Section 232 of the Trade Expansion Act of 1962 — which lets the president impose tariffs on imports if the Commerce Department deems them a threat to national security.

Read more: Trump delays tariff decision on European and Japanese autos for 6 months

Canada and Mexico were forced into rewriting NAFTA trade pact

However, the steel and aluminum tariffs were also designed to coerce Canada and Mexico into agreeing to a rewrite of North American free trade pact. The Mexicans and the Canadians actually went along last year with a revamped regional trade deal that was to Trump's liking. But the administration had refused to lift the taxes on their metals to the United States until Friday.

While the tariffs helped many US steel and aluminum makers, the retaliatory tariffs hurt other sectors of the US economy, such as agriculture.

Each evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.

av/msh (dpa, Reuters)