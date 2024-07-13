US: Donald Trump 'safe' after being rushed off rally stage

A Donald Trump rally in the US has been interrupted by several loud noises that sounded like gunshots. Trump appeared to have blood on his face afterwards. The Secret Service said he was "safe" and it was investigating.

Donald Trump has been whisked off stage at an election rally in Pennsylvania after what sounded like several shots.

Trump could be seen reaching towards his neck soon after. There appeared to be blood on his face.

Security agents leapt on to the stage to surround Trump Image: Evan Vucci/AP Photos/picture alliance

Agents from his protective detail rushed on to the stage and dived to cover Trump as screams could be heard from the crowd.

The crowd then cheered as Trump stood and raised a fist.

Trump stood back up and raised a fist before leaving the stage Image: Evan Vucci/AP Photos/picture alliance

His motorcade left the venue in Butler, Pennsylvania soon after.

Secret Service says Trump safe, investigating the case

The US Secret Service said on X, formerly known as Twitter, soon after the incident that Trump was safe and that protective measures had been implemented around him. It said it was investigating the case.

"An incident occurred the evening of July 13 at a Trump rally in Pennsylvania. The Secret Service has implemented protective measures," it said in a statement. "This is now an active Secret Service investigation and further information will be released when available."

Trump's team thanked those who assisted him.

"President Trump thanks law enforcement and first responders for their quick action during this heinous act," spokesman Steven Cheung said in a statement. "He is fine and is being checked out at a local medical facility. More details will follow."

The Associated Press later cited Butler County District Attorney Richard Goldinger as saying that the suspected gunman was dead.

Biden 'grateful to hear that he's safe and doing well'

The White House said soon after that President Joe Biden was being briefed on the incident by the heads of the US Secret Service and the Homeland Security Department.

Biden said online that he was "grafeul to hear that he's safe and doing well."

"Jill and I are grateful to the Secret Service for getting him to safety," Biden added. "There’s no place for this kind of violence in America. We must unite as one nation to condemn it."

The Secret Service said it was investigating the case, prosecutors said the suspect was dead Image: Evan Vucci/AP Photos/picture alliance

Schumer 'horrified and relieved,' Johnson condemns 'horrific act of political violence'

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, a Democrat, said he was "horrified by what happened" and "relieved former President Trump is safe."

"Political violence has no place in our country," Schumer said.

House Speaker Mike Johnson, a Republican, said he and his wife were praying for Trump and all who attended the rally.

"I have been briefed by law enforcement and am continuing to monitor developments," Johnson said. "This horrific act of political violence at a peaceful campaign rally has no place in this country and should be unanimously and forcefully condemned."

Former President Barack Obama also said there was "no place" for political violence in the US.

"Although we don’t yet know exactly what happened, we should all be relieved that former President Trump wasn’t seriously hurt, and use this moment to recommit ourselves to civility and respect in our politics. Michelle and I are wishing him a quick recovery," he said.

This is a developing story. More to follow...

msh/rm (AFP, AP, Reuters)