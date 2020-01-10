 US director Spike Lee to head Cannes Film Festival jury | Film | DW | 14.01.2020

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

Film

US director Spike Lee to head Cannes Film Festival jury

Spike Lee has been named president of the jury for the 2020 Cannes Film Festival, making him the first black director to lead the panel. This comes amid criticism that film competitions and awards lack diversity.

Oscarverleihung 2019 | Spike Lee (AFP/F. Harrison)

Cannes Film Festival directors are aiming to "shake things" up with the choice of US filmmaker Spike Lee as jury head. Lee said he was "honored to be the first person of the African diaspora" selected for the position.

"When I got the call ... I was shocked, happy, surprised and proud all at the same time," Lee said in a statement, adding that the Cannes festival had "changed the trajectory of who I became in world cinema."

Read more: When rap and film meet to spark a revolution

Festival organizer Thierry Fremaux stressed that the naming of the first black president of the Cannes jury was not a political move, but instead, "a message of universality.''

In an interview with France's RTL radio Tuesday, Fremaux noted the diverse nationalities of jury members and directors whose films are shown at Cannes.

An array of Spike Lee's films have been screened at Cannes, with his BlacKkKlansman garnering a major prize at Cannes last year. The 62-year-old filmmaker succeeds Mexican director Alejandro Gonzalez Inarritu as head of the panel that will award the 73rd Palme d'Or prize.

  • Spike Lee (Getty Images/P. Le Segretain)

    Spike Lee and his films

    The moralist

    This man has a message. Born 1957 in Atlanta, Georgia, Spike Lee is widely regarded as a film pioneer for African-American rights. His movies often tell stories of oppression and racism.

  • Do the Right Thing | Spike Lee (picture alliance/United Archives)

    Spike Lee and his films

    Spike Lee's roots

    Spike Lee's mother was a teacher, which might explain the educational impetus of many of the director's films. His dad, a jazz musician and composer, also had an influence on Lee's works. Joy of life and a musical rhythm mark Lee's films, including "Do the Right Thing" from 1988.

  • Mo’ Better Blues | Spike Lee (picture alliance/kpa)

    Spike Lee and his films

    Advocate of African-American culture

    The director, who often acts in his own films, gave many aspiring young African-American actors the chance to build a film career. Denzel Washington, seen above with Lee in the 1990 drama film "Mo' Better Blues," went on to become a top Hollywood star.

  • Jungle Fever | Spike Lee (picture alliance/United Archives)

    Spike Lee and his films

    Breaking stereotypes

    "Jungle Fever" in 1991 also starred actors little known back then, but well established today: Wesley Snipes and Halle Berry, with whom Lee had a relationship at the time. The film is about sexual attraction and an interracial relationship.

  • Malcolm X | Spike Lee (picture alliance/United Archives)

    Spike Lee and his films

    A divisive figure

    A year later, Lee's most costly film at the time was released. "Malcom X" was a summary of everything the director felt was important. Denzel Washington plays the title role in the biopic about the life of the African-American activist, from his troubled childhood and conversion to Islam to his assassination in 1965.

  • Crooklyn | Spike Lee (picture alliance/United Archives/IFTN)

    Spike Lee and his films

    Semi-autobiographical

    School teacher, jazz musician and a bunch of kids - the 1994 film "Crooklyn" is about a family in New York in the 1970s, and clearly has numerous autobiographical elements. The memory of growing up in Brooklyn makes for a humorous and vibrant film.

  • Clockers | Spike Lee (picture-alliance/Mary Evans Picture Library)

    Spike Lee and his films

    A hard life

    The 1995 film "Clockers" takes on issues that have always moved Spike Lee: life and survival in neighborhoods riddled with drugs and crime and rocked by ethnic strife.

  • Girl 6 | Spike Lee (picture alliance/United Archives)

    Spike Lee and his films

    Joining forces

    Just a year later, the film "Girl 6" tells the story of an aspiring actress who makes a living working for a telephone sex hotline. Short cameo appearances by Quentin Tarantino, Madonna and Naomi Campbell underline Lee's popularity.

  • He Got Game | Spike Lee (picture alliance / United Archives)

    Spike Lee and his films

    Love of the game

    A huge basketball fan, Spike Lee featured his favorite actor Denzel Washington in "He Got Game." The 1998 drama shows how firmly sports are rooted in American society.

  • Summer of Sam | Spike Lee (picture alliance/United Archives)

    Spike Lee and his films

    Son of Sam

    Lee focused on another favorite topic in the 1999 film "Summer of Sam," namely the crime scene in New York and conflicts between different gangs. The film looks at the effect a real 1977 serial murder case had on a fictional group of people in the Bronx.

  • 25th Hour | Spike Lee (picture alliance/United Archives)

    Spike Lee and his films

    25 hours

    Three years later, the director shot one of his best movies, "25th Hour." Edward Norton plays a drug dealer who has 25 hours before he goes to jail for seven years - a melancholy look at the transience of life and musings about what is really important.

  • Inside Man | Spike Lee (picture alliance/kpa)

    Spike Lee and his films

    Bank heist

    The 2006 thriller "Inside Man" is proof that Spike Lee is also a master of commercial film. The movie about a bank robbery is entertaining, but also addresses issues close to the director's heart.

  • Michael Jackson Off the Wall Award Album (picture-alliance/AP/MJJ Productions)

    Spike Lee and his films

    Shift to documentaries

    After "Inside Man," Spike Lee turned to documentaries, advertising films and music videos. "Off the Wall" is the story of Michael Jackson's early years, before he rose to international stardom.

  • Chi-Raq - Spike Lee (Parrish Lewis)

    Spike Lee and his films

    At the Berlinale

    "Chi-Raq" is a musical drama about gang crime and racism. The director based his story on the classic drama "Lysistrata" by ancient Greek playwright Aristophanes.

  • Film still «BlacKkKlansman», Spike Lee (USA) ( D. Lee/F. Features)

    Spike Lee and his films

    BlacKkKlansman

    In the film, two police agents, one Jewish and one black, penetrate the Klu Klux Klan. A satire, Spike Lee's newest film is based on a true story from the 1970s - but also references current racial tensions in the US.

    Author: Jochen Kürten (db)


Countering criticism on lack of diversity

The announcement comes amid criticism of the lack of diversity among global film competitions. Cannes and its rival Venice, for instance, have gotten flack for the lack of female directors in their main competitions, even as they have selected gender-balanced juries.

French actress Isabelle Adjani, whose father was Algerian, was the first person of African descent to lead the Cannes jury in 1997. In addition, only one Asian, Hong Kong director Wong Kar-wai, has ever presided over the French festival's jury in its over 70-year history.

The debate on diversity in the film industry has also been making recent headlines through the nominations for the Oscars and the British Academy Film Awards, which included exceptionally few or no women and minorities in their top categories.

als/eg  (AP, Reuters, AFP)

DW recommends

When rap and film meet to spark a revolution

Along with Spike Lee's latest film, "Chi-Raq," many movies remind that hip hop can still be used for activism today throughout the world, from Senegal to Israel. DW met some of these voices of freedom in Berlin. (19.02.2016)  

'Joker' leads Oscar nominations

The nominations for the 92nd Academy Awards have been revealed. "The Irishman," "1917" and "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood" were also among the top contenders. Any women represented on the list of best films? (13.01.2020)  

The issues rocking the Cannes Film Festival

Selfies are forbidden on the red carpet; Harvey Weinstein is persona non grata in Cannes, but Lars von Trier no longer is. While #MeToo remains a dominant issue, there are more women on the jury than in the competition. (08.05.2018)  

Keanu Reeves, Spike Lee and others support Italian cinema targeted by neo-fascists

A group of well-known actors and directors have penned a statement after the Cinema America was the site of a far-right attack. Four young people were beaten by five extremists. (28.06.2019)  

BlacKkKlansman by Spike Lee released

Donald Trump should definitely watch this film, says director Spike Lee. His newest work BlacKkKlansman references the US president's racial policies. (10.08.2018)  

Cannes film festival reveals 'political' competition line-up

Two dissident directors are part of the festival's selection: the Iranian Jafar Panahi and the Russian Kirill Serebrennikov. Other provocative filmmakers are part of the line-up, including Jean-Luc Godard and Spike Lee. (12.04.2018)  

Director Alejandro González Iñárritu heads 2019 Cannes jury — and Mexico's new wave

The director is the first Mexican to preside over the Cannes film festival jury as it decides the latest Palme d'Or winner. The eight-time Oscar awardee is rightly regarded as one of the best filmmakers of his time. (14.05.2019)  

#MeToo and more — five hashtags for equality

Two years ago, the #MeToo tweets shocked the film industry and lead to a worldwide movement against sexual harassment. Ever since, women have been using creative hashtags in the fight for more gender equality. (15.10.2019)  

Spike Lee and his films

The US film director is known for being a longtime advocate of equality for African-Americans. Here's a look back at his life and most memorable films. (10.08.2018)  

Related content

Jeremy Irons wird Jurypräsident der Berlinale

Jeremy Irons to head Berlin Film Festival jury 10.01.2020

Well-known British film and theater actor Jeremy Irons has been chosen as jury president for the 70th Berlin Film Festival, one of the most important film festivals in the world.

russische Sendung Zapovednik

Russian documentary film festival fights censorship with 'Zapovednik' 11.12.2019

Restrictions on the art world are increasing in Russia. But the country's biggest documentary film festival remains defiant to government control — including by showing a controversial animated satire co-produced by DW.

76. Internationale Filmfestspiele Venedig - Wettbewerbsfilme The Laundromat

Venice Film Festival 2019 highlights 27.08.2019

Juliette Binoche, Brad Pitt and Meryl Streep are among the stars set to light up this year's film festival in Venice. But despite a highly international competition selection, only two women directors will feature.

Advertisement

Film

Oscarverleihung 2019 | Spike Lee (AFP/F. Harrison)

US director Spike Lee to head Cannes Film Festival jury

Spike Lee has been named president of the jury for the 2020 Cannes Film Festival, making him the first black director to lead the panel. This comes amid criticism that film competitions and awards lack diversity.  

Books

John Le Carre (picture-alliance/AP Photo/S.Tan)

UK author John le Carré wins $100,000 human rights prize

More than a bestselling spy novelist: John le Carré has been named the recipient of Sweden's annual Olof Palme Prize for his "extraordinary contribution to the necessary fight for freedom, democracy and social justice."  

News

1996 Loveparade festival in Berlin (picture-alliance/dpa/P. Grimm)

German DJ wants to revive Loveparade techno festival

The iconic electronic dance festival may make a comeback as part of an effort to preserve techno culture in Germany. The event hasn't taken place since 2010 after 21 people were killed at a festival in Duisburg.  

Arts

John Baldessari (picture-alliance/dpa/E. Wabitsch)

US conceptual artist John Baldessari dies

The influential contemporary artist was one of the leading figures of the Conceptualism movement. John Baldessari, who humorously defied established definitions of art, has died at the age of 88.  

Digital Culture

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle (Getty Images/B. Stansall)

#Megxit: Twitter reacts to Meghan and Harry's announcement

The surprise news that Meghan Markle and Prince Harry plan to retire from royalty has triggered a series of humorous reactions on Twitter — as well as harsher comments reflecting polarization on the topic.  

Lifestyle

UK Monarchie l Prinz Harry und Herzogin Meghan l Baby Sussex (picture alliance/AP Photo/F. Arrizabalaga)

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's love story

As Meghan Markle and Prince Harry announce that they'll be leaving their royal position, here's a look back at how the Duke and Duchess of Sussex got together and their ensuing relationship.  

More culture

Film  

Books  

Music  

Arts  

Digital Culture  

Lifestyle  