 ″BlacKkKlansman″ by Spike Lee released | Film | DW | 10.08.2018

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

Film

"BlacKkKlansman" by Spike Lee released

Donald Trump should definitely watch this film, says director Spike Lee. His newest work "BlacKkKlansman" references the US president's racial policies.

Filmstill «BlacKkKlansman», two men ( D. Lee/F. Features)

The latest of several films examining the situation of Afro-Americans in the United States, Spike Lee's newest work, BlacKkKlansman, has been described as impassioned and tense, but also funny. Released in the US on August 10, the movie will be shown in German theaters beginning August 23.

Released one year after violent protests by and against neo-Nazis in Charlottesville, Virginia, the film shows footage filmed there – and Trump's infamous reaction blaming "both sides" for the violence.

Applauded in Cannes and Locarno

Based on a true story, the film tells of the black undercover agent Ron Stallworth and his Jewish colleague, who were accepted into the Ku Klux Klan in 1979. Employing the element of farce, the film draws a clear parallel to current politics and racial injustice in the USA.

John David Washington is in the main role, joined by actor Adam Driver.

Beginning his film directing career in the 1960s, Spike Lee was highly influential in the 80s and 90s with films like She's Gotta Have It (1986) and Inside Man (2006).

Warmly applauded at this season's film festival in Locarno, BlacKkKlansman also won the Cannes Film Festival's second highest distinction, the Grand Prix.

DW recommends

Rap against racism: 'I'm not a Nazi, but...'

Mesut Özil's decision to quit the German soccer team this week has reignited a national debate about immigration and racism. A powerful new track by German rapper Eko Fresh offers three very different perspectives. (27.07.2018)  

German police investigate Energie Cottbus soccer fans clad in Ku Klux Klan hoods

German police are investigating a group of soccer fans who celebrated their team's promotion by marching through the city of Cottbus in Ku Klux Klan hoods. Energie Cottbus has condemned the behavior as "inhumane." (28.05.2018)  

Spike Lee and his films

The US film director is known for being a longtime advocate of equality for African-Americans. Here's a look back at his life and most memorable films. (10.08.2018)  

Related content

Washington Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts

Trumps to skip Kennedy Center arts awards 19.08.2017

The White House has said the first couple didn't want to pose a political distraction to the event. Trump infuriated many in the entertainment world when he announced plans to slash funding for the arts.

Film

Filmstill «BlacKkKlansman», two men ( D. Lee/F. Features)

"BlacKkKlansman" by Spike Lee released

Donald Trump should definitely watch this film, says director Spike Lee. His newest work "BlacKkKlansman" references the US president's racial policies. 

Europe

Auschwitz survivor and Nobel Peace Prize Winner Elie Wiesel 1928 - 2016 (picture-alliance/CNP/AdMedia/D. Brack)

Romania: Police probe anti-Semitic graffiti at Elie Wiesel childhood home

Romanian police have opened an inquiry into anti-Semitic graffiti sprayed on the home of Auschwitz survivor and Nobel laureate Elie Wiesel. One of the comments said Wiesel, who died in 2016, was "in hell with Hitler." 

Music

Jean-Guihen Queyras (picture-alliance/F. Toulet)

Europe in unity and diversity

Haydn, Bartok and Europe: how does all that go together? You'll find out in this concert from Heidelberg Spring, where Francois-Xavier Roth leads the fabulous Mahler Chamber Orchestra. 

Arts

Deutschland Ruhrtriennale 2018 | Szene aus der Produktion The Head and The Load (Stella Olivier)

'Anti-Semitic' BDS controversy overshadows German music festival

Migration is in focus at this year's Ruhrtriennale in western Germany. The experimental program with a premiere by a Syrian director is attractive, but Young Fathers' support of the BDS movement has caused rumblings. 

Digital Culture

Historic record turntable in a darkened room with mirrors conjures up a club atmosphere at the exhibition Nineties Berlin (nineties berlin)

Taking visitors back to "Nineties Berlin"

What went on in Berlin in the 90s? An exhibition in the city's storied "Alte Münze" has the answers. 

Lifestyle

Symbolbild: Jammern (Colourbox/G. Fornasar)

Always yammering: Why Germans love to complain

Rain or shine, hot or cold: Germans, it is said, complain a lot. Yet polls show that they are more satisfied overall than they have been for a long time. So where's the beef? And what's wrong with griping anyway? 

More culture

Film  

Books  

Music  

Arts  

Digital Culture  

Lifestyle  