 Rap against racism: ′I′m not a Nazi, but...′ | Music | DW | 27.07.2018

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

Music

Rap against racism: 'I'm not a Nazi, but...'

Mesut Özil's decision to quit the German soccer team this week has reignited a national debate about immigration and racism. A powerful new track by German rapper Eko Fresh offers three very different perspectives.

Eko Fresh beim Birlikte - Zusammenstehen Festival 2015 in Köln (picture-alliance/Geisler-Fotopress/C. Hardt)

Two men sit on either side of a table in an empty warehouse. One man is wearing a bomber jacket, his head is shaved on both sides. He is "biodeutsch" – "organic German" – and he's proud of the fact that he votes AfD (the right-wing anti-immigrant party Alternativ für Deutschland). He leans forward and speaks up: "They're trying to take away my people's roots."

On the other side of the table is the object of the first man's hatred: a man with an "immigrant background," in this case Turkish. His darker skin, full beard and leather jacket mark him out, despite his fluent German. The "non-believer" and the "backward Turk" lock horns.

"I'm not racist, but…"

This is the music video for the new track, "Aber" ("But"), from German rapper Eko Fresh. It was inspired by US rapper Joyner Lucas's 2017 hit, "I'm Not Racist."

In Lucas's video a white man wearing a "Make America Great Again" cap sits opposite a black man wearing an oversized sports shirt and conspicuous gold watch. The former says: "Talkin' bout slavery like you was around back then," to which the latter retorts: "Even if I wasn't picking cotton physically, that don't mean I'm not affected by the history."

Both songs revolve around a refrain we've all heard before: "I'm not racist, but…" which is usually followed by an opinion that belies at best ignorance and at worst a deep-seated prejudice or even racially-fueled hatred.

Here, Eko Fresh adapts it for this particular context: "I'm not a Nazi, but…" says the German in the video. "I love Germany, but…" says the Turk.

Since appearing on YouTube a week ago, "Aber" has been viewed nearly 1.5 million times.

"I am German when we win"

The debate surrounding immigration and nationalism was revived in Europe during the so-called migrant crisis of 2015 and 2016, and has remained in the spotlight as nationalist and populist parties have exploited the issue to build support across the Continent.

In Germany, the debate heated up again this week after Mesut Özil quit the German national football team. The midfielder, who has Turkish parents but was born and grew up in Germany, cited racism and "double standards" in German society as his reason for withdrawing.

"I am German when we win, but I am an immigrant when we lose," Özil wrote in a statement. 

Read moreMesut Özil and Ilkay Gündogan criticized for Erdogan meeting

World Cup 2014 Mesut Özil (picture-alliance/CITYPRESS24)

Mesut Özil was part of the winning German team at the 2014 World Cup in Brazil.

In May this year, Özil and teammate Ilkay Gündogan were photographed meeting Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and presenting him with football shirts. Given the widespread criticism of the Erdogan regime in Germany, the photo sparked a fierce debate about national identity and loyalties.

Özil gets a specific mention in Eko Fresh's song – "You'll let Özil be the scapegoat, but wait, what's the message here? No World Cup for him because he shared a selfie?"

But there's another side to the coin: "You enjoy democracy in my land, but back home you help a despot come to power," says the rapper who claims he is no racist.

Around half a million people of Turkish heritage who live in Germany voted in the Turkish elections in June this year, which saw Erdogan voted back into power. The results showed that support for Erdogan was proportionally higher among this Diaspora community than it was among voters in Turkey.

#MeTwo – a voice for mixed heritage

"Aber," which was produced by another popular German rapper, Samy Deluxe, doesn't just allow each of the characters' prejudices to stand unchallenged. Eko Fresh raps the entire track, but in the video he appears for the first time in the third section, where he plays himself — a person with a mixed German-Turkish background who sees no reason why he should have to choose between the two countries.

"Believe me, guys, there are thousands of us. We grew up between two worlds," he tells the other two men. "I don't have to decide, I just have to be myself."

In recent days the hashtag "#MeTwo" has been doing the rounds online. A play on the #MeToo hashtag, which has been the social media voice of victims of sexual harassment or assault, #MeTwo is being used to talk about the racism and ignorance experienced by people with a mixed cultural heritage, mostly in Germany.

The hashtag was started by author and activist Ali Can, who grew up in Germany after moving here from Turkey with his Kurdish parents.

Can told DW: "This isn't just about Özil. This is about every German who has migration in their background. Similarly to what he said, we are seen as German when we're successful, but as soon as we make a mistake we're migrants."

Read more#MeTwo: Germany shares stories of everyday racism

Eko Fresh's song tackles a difficult topic head on, highlighting both the understandable resentments and the irrational prejudices on both sides of the divide. But the lasting impression is undeniably positive. Eko Fresh leaves the other two men looking somewhat sheepish as he concludes:

"The way I see it, bro, whether it's religion or tradition, living together in one country is difficult — but you can do it."

  • Supporters rally for Turkey's Recep Tayyip Erdogan

    Who is Turkey's Recep Tayyip Erdogan?

    The rise of Turkey's Erdogan

    In Turkey and abroad, Recep Tayyip Erdogan has a polarizing effect. He has been described as a neo-Ottoman "sultan" as well as an authoritarian leader. From his early beginnings campaigning for Islamist causes to leading NATO's second largest military as the president of Turkey, DW explores the rise of the Turkish leader.

  • A poster of a controversial film about Erdogan's time in jail

    Who is Turkey's Recep Tayyip Erdogan?

    Jailed mayor of Istanbul

    After years of moving up the ranks of the Islamist-rooted Welfare Party, Erdogan was elected mayor of Istanbul in 1994. But four years later, the party was ruled unconstitutional on the grounds it threatened Turkey's secularist nature, and was disbanded. He was later jailed for four months for a controversial public reading of a poem, and consequently lost his mayorship over the conviction.

  • Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan with then-opposition leader Angela Merkel in 2004

    Who is Turkey's Recep Tayyip Erdogan?

    Leading the republic

    Erdogan co-founded the Justice and Development Party (AKP), which won a majority of seats in 2002. He was made prime minister in 2003. During his first years in office, Erdogan worked on providing social services, improving the economy and implementing democratic reforms. But some have argued that his premiership was also marked by a religious shift in the political sphere.

  • Protesters carry signs of Erdogan claiming to support the Muslim Brotherhood

    Who is Turkey's Recep Tayyip Erdogan?

    Islamist causes

    While Turkey's constitution guarantees the country's secular nature, observers believe Erdogan has managed to purge the "old secularist guard." The Turkish leader has said that one of his goals is to raise a "pious generation." Erdogan's supporters have hailed the Turkish leader's initiatives, arguing that they've reversed years of discrimination against practicing Muslims.

  • Erdogan in military uniform in a helicopter

    Who is Turkey's Recep Tayyip Erdogan?

    Surviving a coup

    In July 2016, a failed military coup targeting Erdogan and his government left more than 200 people dead, including civilians and soldiers. In the wake of the coup attempt, Erdogan declared a state of emergency and vowed to "clean up" the military. "In Turkey, armed forces are not governing the state or leading the state. They cannot," he said.

  • Protesters scattering after Turkish police use water cannons and tear gas to disperse crowds

    Who is Turkey's Recep Tayyip Erdogan?

    Nationwide crackdown

    Since the failed coup, authorities have launched a nationwide crackdown, arresting more than 50,000 people in the armed forces, police, judiciary, schools and media. Erdogan has blamed Fethullah Gulen, a self-exiled cleric in the US and former ally, and his supporters of trying to undermine the government. But rights groups believe the allegations are a means to solidify his power and influence.

  • Kurdish protesters hold up a sign calling Erdogan a terrorist

    Who is Turkey's Recep Tayyip Erdogan?

    Divisive politician

    While Erdogan enjoys significant support in Turkey and the Turkish expatriate community, he has been criticized for his heavy-handed policies and military campaigns against Kurdish militants following the collapse of a peace process in 2015. This January, Erdogan launched a deadly offensive into the northern Syrian enclave of Afrin, an operation that was widely condemned by human rights groups.

  • Erdogan in front of an amalgamation of Turkish and EU flags

    Who is Turkey's Recep Tayyip Erdogan?

    A new era?

    Having served as Turkey's president since 2014, Erdogan successfully extended his time in office after winning elections in June. The elections marked Turkey's transition to an executive-style presidency. Observers believe the elections will herald a new era for Turkey – for better or worse.

    Author: Lewis Sanders IV


DW recommends

Mesut Özil quits Germany over Erdogan controversy

Footballer Mesut Özil has quit the national team amid the fallout from meeting Turkey's president and Germany's World Cup exit. In a strongly worded statement, Özil said he would "no longer stand for being a scapegoat." (22.07.2018)  

The Özil affair: A chronology in quotations

The photos that Germany players Mesut Özil and Ilkay Gündogan had taken with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan set off a heated debate, culminating with Özil quitting the national team. Here's who said what, when: (23.07.2018)  

#MeTwo: Germany shares stories of everyday racism

On the back of the Mesut Özil affair, young Germans with immigrant backgrounds are making their voice heard online. #MeTwo is hoping to be for immigrants and their descendants what #MeToo has been for women. (26.07.2018)  

Mesut Özil and Ilkay Gündogan criticized for Erdogan meeting

Germany players Mesut Özil and Ilkay Gündogan have been criticized for meeting with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. Both are of Turkish heritage, but chose to represent Germany in international football. (14.05.2018)  

Turks in Germany praise 'our leader' after two-thirds vote for Erdogan

Support for Erdogan was proportionally higher among the Turkish community in Germany than it was in Turkey. That, alongside celebrations in German cities after Erdogan won the election, has drawn criticism. (25.06.2018)  

100 days of #MeToo

#MeToo is currently one of the most important issues debated worldwide, an outcry against harassment by men in power. A look back at the events that marked the last 100 days. (22.01.2018)  

Who is Turkey's Recep Tayyip Erdogan?

From Islamist youth activist to Turkey's president, Recep Tayyip Erdogan has made a career out of politics. But his path has been marked by controversy. DW takes a look at his rise to power. (25.06.2018)  

Related content

Fußball WM 2014 Mesut Özil

'We are scapegoating' Mesut Özil, says Berlin integration chief 24.07.2018

Berlin Commissioner for Integration and Migration Andreas Germershausen told DW that the German soccer star leaving the national team due to 'racism and disrespect' points to a frightening trend in German society.

Länderspiel Deutschland Saudi Arabien Fan Protest Mesut Özil

Mesut Özil affair: Politicians slam German FA over racism accusation 23.07.2018

Political leaders are calling for a rethink at the German football association, the DFB, after the Turkish-German star quit the national team. Some are asking whether the Mesut Özil case is symptomatic of a wider racism.

FIFA Fußball-WM 2018 in Russland | Mesut Özil, Deutschland

Mesut Özil quits Germany over Erdogan controversy 22.07.2018

Footballer Mesut Özil has quit the national team amid the fallout from meeting Turkey's president and Germany's World Cup exit. In a strongly worded statement, Özil said he would "no longer stand for being a scapegoat."

Film

Ryan Gosling (picture-alliance/dpa/J. Warnand)

Ryan Gosling's diverse film roles

Ryan Gosling plays the first man on the moon in the soon-to-be-released film First Man, the latest role in the actor's wide repertoire ranging from jazz pianists to cyber cops. We review his most celebrated films. 

Books

Johannesburg Kinder in Alexandra Township mandela Wandbild (Getty Images/J. Mitchell)

Growing up with Nelson Mandela

On his 100th birthday, people all over the world are celebrating Nelson Mandela's legacy: as South Africa's first black president and a giant of the anti-apartheid struggle. But Mandela was also a family man. 

Arts.21

Russland Pianist Daniil Trifonov (picture-alliance/AP Images/The Yomiuri Shimbun)

A new Chopin (2)

Producing great music: two Chopin piano concertos are meticulously rearranged by Mikhail Pletnev and the Mahler Chamber Orchestra with the young Russian pianist Daniil Trifonov on the grand piano. A fascinating documentary by Deutsche Welle. 

Arts

China Supermond Flugzeug (picture-alliance/Imaginechina/S. Yipeng)

The mythological moon

With the world spellbound by the coming 'blood moon' and simultaneous near approach of Mars, we explore how the moon has profoundly influenced art and culture for thousands of years. 

Digital Culture

Flaggen der EU vor Europaparlament in Straßburg (picture-alliance//dpa/Tass/A. Vitvitsky)

New EU Copyright Law: Will Upload Filters Destroy the Internet as we Know it?

New copyright filters in the EU: Platforms like YouTube have to filter uploads by users for copyright infringements. Critics fear the end of memes and say this will destroy the internet as we know it. 

More culture

Film  

Books  

Music  

Arts  

Digital Culture  

Lifestyle  