Anne Sacoolas (right) appeared in court via video link as he has refused to return to the UKImage: Elizabeth Cook/PA Wire/empics/picture alliance
CrimeUnited Kingdom
US diplomat's wife pleads guilty to killing British citizen
1 hour ago
Anne Sacoolas, a 45-year-old wife of a US diplomat, admitted to careless driving behavior in 2019, which killed the 19-year-old Harry Dunn. She fled the UK following the incident under diplomatic immunity.
Dunn, a UK national, was riding his motorcycle at the time near the RAF Croughton air force base in Northamptonshire, England, when he collided with Sacoolas' vehicle.
What to we know about the guilty plea?
In an appearance via video link from the US, Sacoolas admitted her careless driving behavior led to Dunn's death. Dunn's parents were present for the hearing at the Central Criminal Court in London, which is commonly known as the Old Bailey.
British prosecutors have ruled out the more serious charge of causing death by dangerous driving, which Sacoolas had denied.
She is expected to be sentenced in late November. She could face as many as three years in prison according to British media reports, but this sentence is unenforceable as long as Sacoolas stays in the US.
Sacoolas' departure stirred outrage in UK
During the time of the incident 2019, Sacoolas fled the UK under diplomatic immunity granted by former US President Donald Trump's administration. That decision led to outrage in the British public and press, with Dunn's parents urging Sacoolas be criminally prosecuted.
The UK wanted Sacoolas to be extradited from the US to face the British legal system for her actions, but Washington refused to grant that request.
In October 2019, Dunn's parents visited the White House to meet Trump, with the crash having been called a "terrible accident" by the former president. During the visit to the White House, Trump asked if Dunn's parents wanted to meet Sacoolas, an offer which they refused.