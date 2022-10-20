  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
War in Ukraine
Energy crisis
Iran protests
Court drawing of Anne Sacoolas speaking via video link on Thursday, September 29
Anne Sacoolas (right) appeared in court via video link as he has refused to return to the UKImage: Elizabeth Cook/PA Wire/empics/picture alliance
CrimeUnited Kingdom

US diplomat's wife pleads guilty to killing British citizen

1 hour ago

Anne Sacoolas, a 45-year-old wife of a US diplomat, admitted to careless driving behavior in 2019, which killed the 19-year-old Harry Dunn. She fled the UK following the incident under diplomatic immunity.

https://p.dw.com/p/4ITIg

Anne Sacoolas, a US citizen and wife of an American diplomat, submitted a guilty plea on Thursday regarding the death of 19-year-old Harry Dunn in August 2019.

Dunn, a UK national, was riding his motorcycle at the time near the RAF Croughton air force base in Northamptonshire, England, when he collided with Sacoolas' vehicle.

What to we know about the guilty plea?

In an appearance via video link from the US, Sacoolas admitted her careless driving behavior led to Dunn's death. Dunn's parents were present for the hearing at the Central Criminal Court in London, which is commonly known as the Old Bailey.  

British prosecutors have ruled out the more serious charge of causing death by dangerous driving, which Sacoolas had denied. 

She is expected to be sentenced in late November. She could face as many as three years in prison according to British media reports, but this sentence is unenforceable as long as Sacoolas stays in the US. 

The mother of Harry Dunn takes part in a protest against NATO and US President Donald Trump's visit to the UK in 2019
Dunn's parents protested Sacoolas' departure from the UK under diplomatic immunityImage: Alberto Pezzali/AP Photo/picture alliance

Sacoolas' departure stirred outrage in UK

During the time of the incident 2019, Sacoolas fled the UK under diplomatic immunity granted by former US President Donald Trump's administration. That decision led to outrage in the British public and press, with Dunn's parents urging Sacoolas be criminally prosecuted. 

The UK wanted Sacoolas to be extradited from the US to face the British legal system for her actions, but Washington refused to grant that request.

In October 2019, Dunn's parents visited the White House to meet Trump, with the crash having been called a "terrible accident" by the former president. During the visit to the White House, Trump asked if Dunn's parents wanted to meet Sacoolas, an offer which they refused.  

In September 2021, Dunn's parents reached an agreement in a civil suit with Sacoolas, but they refused to give details regarding the settlement.  

wd/msh (Reuters, dpa)

Skip next section Related topics

Related topics

Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

British Prime Minister Liz Truss leaves Downing Street to attend her first Prime Minister's Questions at the Houses of Parliament

UK Prime Minister Liz Truss resigns after just 6 weeks

Politics4 hours ago
Page 1 of 3
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

A young Black woman speaks into a yellow microphone

Fighting domestic violence with music in rural Ghana

Fighting domestic violence with music in rural Ghana

Society9 hours ago02:16 min
More from Africa

Asia

Newly elected president of India’s main opposition Congress party Mallikarjun Kharge

Can a non-Gandhi president revive India's Congress party?

Can a non-Gandhi president revive India's Congress party?

Politics4 hours ago
More from Asia

Germany

Woman lecturing in seminar hall at a university Germany

Students in Germany on the poverty line

Students in Germany on the poverty line

Society8 hours ago
More from Germany

Europe

A group of people pick up garbage bags in a natural area

Tackling corruption and garbage in Bosnia

Tackling corruption and garbage in Bosnia

Nature and Environment6 hours ago05:34 min
More from Europe

Middle East

A charred area of Evin Prison

A look inside Iran's notorious Evin Prison

A look inside Iran's notorious Evin Prison

Human Rights1 hour ago
More from Middle East

North America

A toy holds up a sign saying "Looking for a job"

Will the Great Resignation trend end soon?

Will the Great Resignation trend end soon?

Business2 hours ago
More from North America

Latin America

The EU is looking beyond its own crises to address a human tragedy unfolding in Latin America.

Migrants risk death on Darien Gap trek north

Migrants risk death on Darien Gap trek north

MigrationOctober 19, 202203:50 min
More from Latin America
Go to homepage