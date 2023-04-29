  1. Skip to content
A Chinese Coast Guard ship with bow number 5201 blocks Philippine Coast Guard ship BRP Malapascua as it moves to enter the mouth of the Second Thomas Shoal, locally known as Ayungin Shoal in the South China Sea
A Chinese coast guard ship blocked a Philippine patrol vessel steaming into a disputed shoal in the South China Sea, causing a near-collisionImage: Aaron Favila/AP/picture alliance
PoliticsPhilippines

US demands China stop harassing Philippine vessels

15 minutes ago

The United States called on China to stop intimidating Philippine ships in the South China Sea, pledging to stand with its ally.

https://p.dw.com/p/4QifZ

The United States on Saturday called on China to stop its "provocative and unsafe conduct" in the South China Sea.

It followed a tense encounter between a Chinese coast guard ship and a Philippine patrol vessel last weekend.

In a statement, the State Department accused China's "harassment and intimidation" of Philippine vessels in the contested waterway.

It added any attack on Philippine armed forces would trigger a US response.

The Philippines on Friday accused China's coast guard of "dangerous maneuvers" during the incident in the contested waterway.

China said the near-collision was caused by the Philippine patrol vessel's "premeditated and provocative action."

Beijing claims sovereignty over almost the entire South China Sea, ignoring an international ruling that the assertion has no legal basis.

US President Joe Biden is to host Philippine counterpart Ferdinand Marcos Jr. at the White House on Monday.

This is a developing news story, more to follow...

lo/wd (AFP, Reuters)

