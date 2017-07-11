US court partially blocks Alabama's gender-affirmation ban

A US district court issued an injunction on Friday partially blocking an Alabama law that criminalizes the prescription of hormone therapies and puberty blockers used to align transgender people's bodies with their gender identity.

The Vulnerable Child Compassion and Protection Act came into effect in the southern state on May 8, not only banning medication treatments for gender dysphoria but also gender-affirming surgeries. Those convicted of violating the ban face up to 10 years in prison.

Judge Liles Burke left in place the latter part of the ban but ruled that the state had not been able to prove that medications used for transitioning were "experimental."

The injunction will remain in effect pending a trial to decide whether the law is in violation of the constitution.

Top 10 most queer-friendly travel destinations Canada Canada is considered the most queer-friendly travel destination in the world. It legalized same-sex marriage in 2005, making it one of the earliest countries to do so. Canada is also well-known for staging numerous LGBTQ+ events, such as Toronto Pride in June (pictured), and Fierte Montreal Pride Festival in August of each year.

Top 10 most queer-friendly travel destinations Malta This small island nation in the Mediterranean Sea is Europe's most progressive country in terms of protecting the LGBTQ+ community. It banned discrimination based on sexual orientation and gender identity in 2004. And was the first European state to outlaw so-called gay conversion therapy in 2016.

Top 10 most queer-friendly travel destinations Portugal Lisbon and Porto (pictured) are among the most diverse and open-minded cities in Portugal. Same-sex marriage has been legal in the country since 2010. A few years later, same-sex couples were also granted full adoption rights. The country still, however, has some way to go when it comes to protecting the transgender community and outlawing conversion therapy.

Top 10 most queer-friendly travel destinations Sweden Known as one of the most progressive countries in the world, Sweden has passed a raft of laws strengthening its LGBTQ+ community. Indeed, the Scandinavian nation decriminalized sexual relationships between consenting adults of the same sex over 75 years ago! Today, use of the inclusive, gender neutral pronoun "hen" as an alternative to the gender-specific hon ("she") and han ("he") is widespread.

Top 10 most queer-friendly travel destinations Uruguay As one of the most tolerant countries in Latin America, Uruguay was among the first to legalize same-sex marriage. The small nation decriminalized consensual sex between same-sex couples as early as 1934, and in 2004 passed anti-discrimination legislation to further protect the LGBTQ+ community.

Top 10 most queer-friendly travel destinations Australia Most travelers tend to associate Australia with glorious beaches and multicultural cities. But many might not be aware that added to this, Australia is also very tolerant. It passed far-reaching anti-discrimination legislation in 1984, aiming to protect people from mistreatment based on their sex, sexual orientation, gender identity or intersex status. Same-sex marriages were made legal in 2017.

Top 10 most queer-friendly travel destinations Germany While Germany is making progress in bolstering intersex rights, it still has some way to go in terms of creating a truly queer-friendly society. Cologne (pictured) and the capital Berlin, however, are known as particularly open-minded and diverse cities. Germany legalized same-sex marriages in 2017, and intersex people can now legally identify themselves as such.

Top 10 most queer-friendly travel destinations Iceland This sparely populated nation near the Arctic Circle is famed not only for rugged landscapes and hot springs but also for being incredibly friendly to the LGBTQ+ community. It is, after all, one of the safest and most liberal holiday destinations you could pick. The capital Reykjavik (pictured) has been hosting an annual Pride Festival since 1999, and same-sex marriages were legalized in 2010.

Top 10 most queer-friendly travel destinations Taiwan Taiwan is touted as Asia's most progressive country when it comes to LGBTQ+ rights. The island state has adopted staunch anti-discrimination legislation, entrenched transgender rights and was the first Asian state to legalize same-sex marriage in 2019!

Top 10 most queer-friendly travel destinations Colombia Although the Catholic faith and macho attitudes remain deeply ingrained in Colombian culture, it is regarded as one of Latin America's most progressive countries, after Uruguay, in terms of LGBTQ+ rights. Its top court ruled same-sex marriage legal in 2016. Most recently, Colombia was voted South America's leading LGBT destination at the annual World Travel Awards. Author: Sophie Dissemond



Unconstitutional law

In his ruling, Burke said that "the uncontradicted evidence is that at least twenty-two major medical associations in the United States endorse transitioning medications as well-established, evidence-based treatments for gender dysphoria in minors."

These medical associations, including the American Academy of Pediatrics and the Pediatric Endocrine Society, called on Burke to block the Alabama law.

He said that the provisions in the law are likely unconstitutional. The US Department of Justice, as well as several families with transgender children, have challenged the law, calling it a violation of equal protection and free speech rights, as well as an intrusion into a family's right to make medical decisions.

"Parents have a fundamental right to direct the medical care of their children subject to accepted medical standards," Burke said, adding that "discrimination based on gender non-conformity equates to sex discrimination."

Backlash against transgender rights

The law, introduced by Republican lawmakers in the traditionally conservative state, is part of an ongoing battle over the recognition of transgender rights in the US.

Another part of the law that was not blocked by Burke's injunction was the requirement for schools to inform parents if a child says that they think they are transgender.

A similar law in Arkansas was blocked before it could come into effect, while another law in Texas that allowed authorities to investigate parents of transgender children for so-called "child abuse" was blocked in March.

Watch video 03:05 Arkansas bans gender-affirming treatment for trans minors

However, on Friday the Texas Supreme Court overturned this injunction, allowing the investigations to once again go ahead.

The slate of legislation against transgender rights has coincided with increasing limitations on abortion rights in some US states.

ab/wd (AFP, AP)