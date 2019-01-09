 US Consulate worker spy trial begins in Turkey | News | DW | 26.03.2019

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

News

US Consulate worker spy trial begins in Turkey

Metin Topuz has been accused of espionage and "attempting to overthrow the Turkish government and constitution." The DEA interpreter had been held in pre-trial detention since his arrest in October 2017.

Flags of Turkey and United States

A Turkish employee of the United States consulate in Istanbul went on trial on Tuesday, more than 17 months after he was jailed over alleged ties to Turkey's 2016 failed coup.

Metin Topuz, a US Drug Enforcement Agency (DEA) staffer, is accused of espionage and links to the US-based cleric Fetullah Gulen, the man Turkey's government believes was behind the attempted putsch — a claim Gulen strongly denies.

Prosecutors concluded that Topuz had "very intense" contact with police chiefs who led a 2013 corruption probe against President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's inner circle and top government officials. The police chiefs also are accused of links to Gulen.

Read more: Decree further curtails rights in Turkey 

  • Abdullah Gül (A.Kisbenede/AFP/GettyImages)

    Charting Turkey's slide towards authoritarianism

    July 2007: Abdullah Gul becomes Turkey's first Islamist president

    After years of free market reforms, Turkey's transition slowly begins to reverse. Islamist Abdullah Gul's candidacy as president in 2007 marks a clear shift away from secularist policies, and strains relations between the ruling AKP and the military. However, with broad support from both conservative Muslims and liberals, the AKP wins the parliamentary elections and Gul is elected president.

  • Turkey's Constitutional Court in Ankara (picture-alliance/dpa/A. Tumer)

    Charting Turkey's slide towards authoritarianism

    September 2010: Constitutional reforms take hold

    Then-Prime Minister Recep Tayyip Erdogan tables a constitutional reform increasing parliamentary control of the judiciary and army, effectively allowing the government to pick judges and senior military officials. The amendment, which is combined with measures also aimed at protecting child rights and the strengthening of the right to appeal, passed by a wide margin in a public referendum.

  • Gezi Park and Taksim Square protests (picture-alliance/abaca)

    Charting Turkey's slide towards authoritarianism

    May 2013: Dissent erupts in Gezi Park

    Pent-up anger directed by young people at Erdogan, Gul and the Islamist-rooted AKP hits a boiling point in May 2013. The violent police breakup of a small sit-in aimed at protecting Istanbul's Gezi Park spurs one of the fiercest anti-government protests in years. Eleven people are killed and more than 8,000 injured, before the demonstrations eventually peter out a month later.

  • Turkey's offensive against pro-Kurdish group in southeast Turkey (picture-alliance/abaca/M. Coban)

    Charting Turkey's slide towards authoritarianism

    July 2015: Turkey relaunches crackdown against Kurds

    A fragile ceasefire deal between the Turkish government and the Kurdish rebel PKK group breaks under the weight of tensions aggravated by the war in Syria. Military forces resume operations in the mostly Kurdish southeast of Turkey. In early 2016, the Kurdistan Freedom Hawks (TAK) — a breakaway PKK faction — claim responsibility for two bombings in Ankara, each killing 38 people.

  • Turkish tank drives through Istanbul during military coup attempt (picture-alliance/dpa/T.Bozoglu)

    Charting Turkey's slide towards authoritarianism

    July 2016: Military coup attempt falls short

    A military coup attempt against the government shakes Turkey to its core and briefly turns the country into a war zone. Some 260 civilians die in overnight clashes with the army across five major cities. Erdogan, however, rallies supporters and the following morning rebel soldiers are ambushed by thousands of civilians on the Bosporus Bridge. The troops eventually drop their guns and surrender.

  • Turkish police detain protesters during trial against two suspected coup plotters (Reuters/U. Bektas)

    Charting Turkey's slide towards authoritarianism

    July 2016: President Erdogan enacts a state of emergency

    In the aftermath of the failed coup, Erdogan announces a state of emergency, leading to arrests of tens of thousands of suspected coup sympathizers and political opponents. Among those detained are military and judiciary officials and elected representatives from the pro-Kurdish HDP party. The purge is later expanded to include civil servants, university officials and teachers.

  • Amnesty International against Turkey's jailing of journalists (Getty Images/S.Gallup)

    Charting Turkey's slide towards authoritarianism

    2016: Crackdown on the press

    As part of Erdogan's crackdown against supposed "terrorist sympathizers," Turkey becomes one of the world's leading jailers of journalists, according to Reporters Without Borders. The government shuts down around 110 media outlets in the year following the coup and imprisons more than 100 journalists, including German-Turkish correspondent Deniz Yücel.

  • Pro-Turkish protests in the Netherlands (picture-alliance/abaca/AA/S.Z. Fazlioglu)

    Charting Turkey's slide towards authoritarianism

    March 2017: AKP officials try to stoke support in Western Europe

    With a referendum on expanding Erdogan's presidential powers set for April 2016, AKP officials look to galvanize support among Turks living in Europe, particularly in Germany and the Netherlands. However, the Netherlands forbids Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu from landing in the country, while Germany opts to cancel two rallies. Erdogan accuses both countries of Nazi-style repression.

  • Erdogan at AKP party conference in Ankara (Reuters/M. Sezer)

    Charting Turkey's slide towards authoritarianism

    April 2017: Erdogan clinches referendum vote

    Erdogan narrowly wins the referendum vote expanding his power. As a result, Turkey's parliamentary system is abolished in favor of a strong executive presidency. Erdogan is also allowed to remain in power potentially until 2029. However, international election monitors claim that opposition voices were muzzled and that media coverage was dominated by figures from the "yes" campaign.

  • A man carries a picture of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in front of a Turkish flag (picture-alliance/dpa/O.Weiken)

    Charting Turkey's slide towards authoritarianism

    June 2018: Election wins secure Erdogan's power

    Erdogan secures a new five-year term and sweeping new executive powers after winning landmark elections on June 24. His AKP and their nationalist allies also win a majority in parliament. International observers criticize the vote, saying media coverage and emergency measures gave Erdogan and the AKP an "undue advantage" in the vote.

    Author: David Martin


'Selective investigations'

Topuz explained that his work for the DEA involved contacts with Turkish security forces, arguing that the prosecutor only examined contacts he had with officers allegedly linked to Gulen and ignored conversations he had with hundreds of other officers.

"During my 25 years of work with the DEA, I have met many police officers and public officials, exchanging numbers and business cards," Topuz said in his trial testimony.

Topuz said he cannot be expected to know or identify officers with alleged links to Gulen. Turkey has appealed, so far in vain, for the US to extradite Gulen, who is a legal resident of Pennsylvania. 

Read more: Turkey 'seeking arrest of second US consulate worker' 

  • Erdogan and Trump USA (Reuters/K.Lamarque)

    NATO partners adrift: USA and Turkey

    Jovial gestures belie multiple disputes

    May 16, 2017: Trump welcomes Erdogan to Washington, saying both presidents have a "great relationship" and would make it "even better." Erdogan congratulates Trump on his "legendary" 2016 election win but complains bitterly about US arming of the Kurdish YPG militia, claiming that its inclusion in the US-led campaign against IS in in war-torn Syria provides a cover for Kurdish separatism.

  • Members of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s security detail are shown violently reacting to peaceful protesters during Erdogan's trip last month to Washington.

    NATO partners adrift: USA and Turkey

    Melee becomes further irritant

    May 17: As Erdogan ends his visit, Voice of America video footage emerges showing his guards assaulting Kurdish protesters outside the Turkish ambassador's residence in Washington. A month later, US authorities issue arrest warrants for 12 members of Erdogan's security detail, who had long returned to Turkey. US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson says the assaults breached "legitimate" free speech.

  • President of Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdogan and his wife Emine Erdogan

    NATO partners adrift: USA and Turkey

    First anniversary of coup attempt

    July 15, 2017: Turkey marks the first anniversary of the failed coup attempt. In a post-coup bid crackdown 50,000 people were arrested, accused of links to the US-based cleric Fethullah Gulen, an Erdogan ally-turned-rival. Tens of thousands more face job suspensions. The refusal of the US to extradite Gulen has been a major sore spot in relations.

  • Erdogan and Mattis

    NATO partners adrift: USA and Turkey

    Turkey 'uneasy' about US arming of Kurdish militia

    August 23: US Defense Secretary James Mattis visits Ankara as the Pentagon stresses US commitment to bilateral relations and "honest dialogue." Mattis had just visited Iraq to assess the anti-IS campaign. Erdogan tells Turkish media that Turkey will thwart any attempt by the Kurdish People's Protection Units (YPG) to establish a "terror corridor" in northern Syria through to the Mediterranean.

  • US consulate in Istanbul

    NATO partners adrift: USA and Turkey

    Turkey arrests US consulate employee

    October 5: Turkish authorities arrest Metin Topuz, a Turkish national employed at the US consulate in Istanbul. He is formally charged with espionage and collaboration in the 2016 coup attempt. The US embassy in Ankara subsequently says it is "deeply disturbed" by the arrest. It's reportedly the second since March, when a Turkish US consulate employee was arrested in Adana.

  • Bildkombo Türkischer und US Pass (picture-alliance/dpa,AP)

    NATO partners adrift: USA and Turkey

    US and Turkey suspend their respective visa services

    October 8-9: The United States suspends its issuance of non-immigrant visa applications to Turkish nationals, saying it has to "reassess" Turkish readiness to respect security at US diplomatic missions. Turkey suspends its visa services for US nationals and summons another staffer at the US consulate in Istanbul.

  • Türkei US-Botschaft in Ankara (picture-alliance/AP Photo/B. Ozbilici)

    NATO partners adrift: USA and Turkey

    Attempts to make amends

    November 6: The US Embassy in Ankara announces that it is reinstating its visa program for Turkish tourists on a "limited" basis after receiving assurances from the government that no employees will be detained "for carrying out official duties." Shortly thereafter, Turkey confirms that it is also resuming visa services for US citizens one day before Prime Minister Yildirim visits Washington.

  • A plane flies in the sky (Getty Images/S. Barbour)

    NATO partners adrift: USA and Turkey

    At odds over Russian missiles

    December through August, 2018: In December, Turkey announced it would buy the Russian S-400 missile system, which is incompatable with NATO systems. The US Congress has included a provision in a defense bill that would cut Turkey out of the F-35 fighter jet program if it moves forward with the S-400 deal.

  • Andrew Brunson waves from a car as he is transferred from prison to house arrest (picture-alliance/dpa/AP Photo/E. Tazegul)

    NATO partners adrift: USA and Turkey

    Release the pastor ... or else

    August 1, 2018: The US sanctions Turkey's interior and justice ministers over the continued detention of pastor Andrew Brunson. Brunson had been moved from prison to house arrest in late July, but that fell short of US demands for his immediate release and end to terror and espionage charges. Brunson was arrested almost two years ago.


Tit-for-tat spat

Topuz's arrest triggered a diplomatic spat which led to the United States halting full visa services to Turkish nationals. Turkey responded with a tit-for-tat move halting visa services to US citizens. 

Topuz, 59, was hired at the consulate in 1982 as a switchboard operator and progressed to a position as assistant and translator to the DEA's American personnel in Turkey a decade later.

Prosecutors are seeking life imprisonment for Topuz, who denies the allegations. The first hearing is expected to continue until Thursday.

Read more: US, Turkey resume visa services halted by diplomatic spat   

Watch video 00:56

Turkey's Erdogan says US decision to suspend visa services 'upsetting'

kw/rt (AP, AFP, dpa)

Each evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.

DW recommends

US, Turkey resume visa services halted by diplomatic spat

The US and Turkey have agreed to resume full visa services that were halted over the arrest of staff at US consulates. Despite the announcement, both sides appeared to disagree on what they agreed on. (28.12.2017)  

Turkey 'seeking arrest of second US consulate worker'

Turkish media say authorities are questioning the wife and son of a US consulate worker being sought in Istanbul by police. Ankara has also reportedly summoned a US diplomat in a row over visa services. (09.10.2017)  

Turkey arrests hundreds of suspected Gulen supporters over exam cheating

Authorities in Turkey have launched a fresh clampdown on suspected followers of Fethullah Gulen over a 2010 police exam. Prosecutors say answers were leaked to Gulen followers to boost their chances of promotion. (12.02.2019)  

Decree further curtails rights in Turkey

Turkey's president has signed a decree asserting the power to detain people for up to 30 days without a legal hearing. The decree also orders more than a thousand private schools, associations and foundations to close. (23.07.2016)  

US stops non-immigrant visa services in Turkey, citing security

US diplomatic missions in Turkey have halted all non-immigrant visa services after the arrest of a local staff member at its Istanbul consulate. Turkey retaliated by saying it would suspend visa services for Americans. (08.10.2017)  

Charting Turkey's slide towards authoritarianism

Turkey's shift towards authoritarianism has been over 10 years in the making. However, in the aftermath of the failed 2016 military coup, President Erdogan and the AKP have accelerated their consolidation of power. (25.06.2018)  

NATO partners adrift: USA and Turkey

Turkish-US relations have soured despite President Donald Trump's hosting of his "friend" President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in Washington in May. DW traces what led to the allies having their worst spat in five decades. (09.10.2017)  

WWW links

DW newsletter registration

DW newsletter registration  

Audios and videos on the topic

Inside Europe: Anger over Erdogan's Christchurch comments  

Turkey's Erdogan says US decision to suspend visa services 'upsetting'  

Related content

Türkei Präsident Recep Tayyip Erdogan in Ankara

Atheism grows in Turkey as Recep Tayyip Erdogan urges Islam 09.01.2019

More and more Turks are turning to atheism. That could very well have to do with President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's increasingly theocratic politics, observers say.

Symbolbild: Polizei Türkei

Turkey arrests hundreds of suspected Gulen supporters over exam cheating 12.02.2019

Authorities in Turkey have launched a fresh clampdown on suspected followers of Fethullah Gulen over a 2010 police exam. Prosecutors say answers were leaked to Gulen followers to boost their chances of promotion.

Symbolbild Pressefreiheit in der Türkei

Berlin protests Turkish treatment of German journalists 04.03.2019

The decision to deny official press accreditation to several German journalists has drawn sharp criticism — in Berlin and in Ankara. Even a member of the president's ruling party has expressed incomprehension.

Advertisement

News Bulletin

Top stories in 90 seconds

DW News presents the most important news — in brief, quickly and up-to-date.  