 Turkey arrests hundreds of suspected Gulen supporters over exam cheating | News | DW | 12.02.2019

News

Turkey arrests hundreds of suspected Gulen supporters over exam cheating

Authorities in Turkey have launched a fresh clampdown on suspected followers of Fethullah Gulen over a 2010 police exam. Prosecutors say answers were leaked to Gulen followers to boost their chances of promotion.

Turkish police wearing gas masks (Getty Images/AFP/Y. Akgul)

Turkish authorities detained more than 600 people in nationwide raids on Tuesday as part of a major crackdown against people suspected of links with Muslim preacher Fethullah Gulen . 

The US-based cleric is accused of ordering a 2016 coup in Turkey — a claim Gulen strongly denies. 

According to the Anadolu news agency, the crackdown focuses on a 2010 exam taken by police officers who wanted to become deputy inspectors. Prosecutors say questions were leaked to Gulen followers before the test.

The detentions follow reports that Turkish officials ordered 1,112 suspects to be arrested in one of the biggest offensives against Gulen's religious network since the 2016 failed military takeover.

Ankara's public prosecutor's office, which is leading a probe into the failed putsch, said 130 of the suspects were deputy police chiefs still on active duty.

Read more: Turkey sacks thousands of police officers, soldiers over 'national security' concerns

  • Türkei Bosphorus Brücke Militär Protest Mann

    Turkey: The failed coup and its aftermath

    Bloodshed by the Bosphorus

    A blood covered resident of Istanbul stands near the Bosphorus Bridge. There were clashes between civilians and the army after the military had blocked the bridge. Government sources say that more than 260 people were killed in fighting during the coup attempt.

  • Türkei Istanbul Panzer rollt über Autos

    Turkey: The failed coup and its aftermath

    Tanks roll through streets

    Tanks drove through several cities in the night in a completely surprise move. The Turkish military announced its takeover. The tracked vehicles flattened cars in the streets of Istanbul and Ankara, turning the country into a war zone.

  • Türkei Gebäude Nationalversammlung Zerstörung durch Bomben Ankara

    Turkey: The failed coup and its aftermath

    Lights out in parliament

    After the bombing of parliament in Ankara, the building is in ruins. Fighter jets flew low over the capital and had the citizens panicking.

  • Türkei Putschversuch Soldaten

    Turkey: The failed coup and its aftermath

    Who owns the Republic Monument?

    The army not only closed the Bosphorus Bridge: it also occupied Taksim Square, a main transportation hub in Istanbul. The soldiers positioned themselves in front of the Republic Monument.

  • Türkei türkische Soldaten am Taksim Platz Proteste Menschen auf den Straßen

    Turkey: The failed coup and its aftermath

    Icon of resistance

    Erdogan supporters also protested on the square. A showdown began when a soldier pointed his gun at a man. The army opened fire on the protesting crowd on the square.

  • Türkei Bosphorus Brücke Panzer Kleidung und Helme von Soldaten

    Turkey: The failed coup and its aftermath

    The calm after the storm

    Shirts off their backs: After the failed coup attempt, rebel soldiers laid down their arms on the Bosporus Bridge and fled.

  • Türkei Soldaten flüchten vor wütendem Mob

    Turkey: The failed coup and its aftermath

    Put to flight

    After the armed forces had surrendered, soldiers tried to get on a bus to flee from the angry masses.

  • Tayyip Erdogan Türkei Atatürk Flughafen

    Turkey: The failed coup and its aftermath

    Cheering crowds

    President Tayyip Erdogan returned to Istanbul. Cheering crowds received him at the airport. Erdogan announced that the rebels would pay a heavy price.

  • Türkei Menschen auf Panzern mit türkischer Flagge

    Turkey: The failed coup and its aftermath

    It's over!

    Erdogan supporters triumph and wave the Turkish flag after the army's withdrawal. The coup attempt has failed.

  • Türkei Panzer Kind auf Panzer türkische Flagge Frau macht Fotos

    Turkey: The failed coup and its aftermath

    Posing on a tank

    Bizarre souvenir: A mother took a picture of her daughter on top of a tank. The tank on the Bosphorus Bridge was surrounded by Turkish police.

    Author: Astrid Prange / gro


The Tuesday clampdown was focusing on the capital, Ankara, but arrests were also made in 76 other provinces, CNN Turk said.

Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan blames Gulen and his followers for the attempted coup, which claimed 250 lives. Gulen denies involvement.

Over 218,000 people have been arrested since the 2016 coup attempt and some 77,000 remain jailed pending trial. 

Authorities have fired or suspended some 150,000 state employees, including many high-ranking generals and judges. 

  • Abdullah Gül (A.Kisbenede/AFP/GettyImages)

    Charting Turkey's slide towards authoritarianism

    July 2007: Abdullah Gul becomes Turkey's first Islamist president

    After years of free market reforms, Turkey's transition slowly begins to reverse. Islamist Abdullah Gul's candidacy as president in 2007 marks a clear shift away from secularist policies, and strains relations between the ruling AKP and the military. However, with broad support from both conservative Muslims and liberals, the AKP wins the parliamentary elections and Gul is elected president.

  • Turkey's Constitutional Court in Ankara (picture-alliance/dpa/A. Tumer)

    Charting Turkey's slide towards authoritarianism

    September 2010: Constitutional reforms take hold

    Then-Prime Minister Recep Tayyip Erdogan tables a constitutional reform increasing parliamentary control of the judiciary and army, effectively allowing the government to pick judges and senior military officials. The amendment, which is combined with measures also aimed at protecting child rights and the strengthening of the right to appeal, passed by a wide margin in a public referendum.

  • Gezi Park and Taksim Square protests (picture-alliance/abaca)

    Charting Turkey's slide towards authoritarianism

    May 2013: Dissent erupts in Gezi Park

    Pent-up anger directed by young people at Erdogan, Gul and the Islamist-rooted AKP hits a boiling point in May 2013. The violent police breakup of a small sit-in aimed at protecting Istanbul's Gezi Park spurs one of the fiercest anti-government protests in years. Eleven people are killed and more than 8,000 injured, before the demonstrations eventually peter out a month later.

  • Turkey's offensive against pro-Kurdish group in southeast Turkey (picture-alliance/abaca/M. Coban)

    Charting Turkey's slide towards authoritarianism

    July 2015: Turkey relaunches crackdown against Kurds

    A fragile ceasefire deal between the Turkish government and the Kurdish rebel PKK group breaks under the weight of tensions aggravated by the war in Syria. Military forces resume operations in the mostly Kurdish southeast of Turkey. In early 2016, the Kurdistan Freedom Hawks (TAK) — a breakaway PKK faction — claim responsibility for two bombings in Ankara, each killing 38 people.

  • Turkish tank drives through Istanbul during military coup attempt (picture-alliance/dpa/T.Bozoglu)

    Charting Turkey's slide towards authoritarianism

    July 2016: Military coup attempt falls short

    A military coup attempt against the government shakes Turkey to its core and briefly turns the country into a war zone. Some 260 civilians die in overnight clashes with the army across five major cities. Erdogan, however, rallies supporters and the following morning rebel soldiers are ambushed by thousands of civilians on the Bosporus Bridge. The troops eventually drop their guns and surrender.

  • Turkish police detain protesters during trial against two suspected coup plotters (Reuters/U. Bektas)

    Charting Turkey's slide towards authoritarianism

    July 2016: President Erdogan enacts a state of emergency

    In the aftermath of the failed coup, Erdogan announces a state of emergency, leading to arrests of tens of thousands of suspected coup sympathizers and political opponents. Among those detained are military and judiciary officials and elected representatives from the pro-Kurdish HDP party. The purge is later expanded to include civil servants, university officials and teachers.

  • Amnesty International against Turkey's jailing of journalists (Getty Images/S.Gallup)

    Charting Turkey's slide towards authoritarianism

    2016: Crackdown on the press

    As part of Erdogan's crackdown against supposed "terrorist sympathizers," Turkey becomes one of the world's leading jailers of journalists, according to Reporters Without Borders. The government shuts down around 110 media outlets in the year following the coup and imprisons more than 100 journalists, including German-Turkish correspondent Deniz Yücel.

  • Pro-Turkish protests in the Netherlands (picture-alliance/abaca/AA/S.Z. Fazlioglu)

    Charting Turkey's slide towards authoritarianism

    March 2017: AKP officials try to stoke support in Western Europe

    With a referendum on expanding Erdogan's presidential powers set for April 2016, AKP officials look to galvanize support among Turks living in Europe, particularly in Germany and the Netherlands. However, the Netherlands forbids Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu from landing in the country, while Germany opts to cancel two rallies. Erdogan accuses both countries of Nazi-style repression.

  • Erdogan at AKP party conference in Ankara (Reuters/M. Sezer)

    Charting Turkey's slide towards authoritarianism

    April 2017: Erdogan clinches referendum vote

    Erdogan narrowly wins the referendum vote expanding his power. As a result, Turkey's parliamentary system is abolished in favor of a strong executive presidency. Erdogan is also allowed to remain in power potentially until 2029. However, international election monitors claim that opposition voices were muzzled and that media coverage was dominated by figures from the "yes" campaign.

  • A man carries a picture of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in front of a Turkish flag (picture-alliance/dpa/O.Weiken)

    Charting Turkey's slide towards authoritarianism

    June 2018: Election wins secure Erdogan's power

    Erdogan secures a new five-year term and sweeping new executive powers after winning landmark elections on June 24. His AKP and their nationalist allies also win a majority in parliament. International observers criticize the vote, saying media coverage and emergency measures gave Erdogan and the AKP an "undue advantage" in the vote.

    Author: David Martin


kw,dj/jm (AP, dpa, Reuters)

