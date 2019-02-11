Turkey arrests hundreds of suspected Gulen supporters over exam cheating

Turkish authorities detained more than 600 people in nationwide raids on Tuesday as part of a major crackdown against people suspected of links with Muslim preacher Fethullah Gulen .

The US-based cleric is accused of ordering a 2016 coup in Turkey — a claim Gulen strongly denies.

According to the Anadolu news agency, the crackdown focuses on a 2010 exam taken by police officers who wanted to become deputy inspectors. Prosecutors say questions were leaked to Gulen followers before the test.

The detentions follow reports that Turkish officials ordered 1,112 suspects to be arrested in one of the biggest offensives against Gulen's religious network since the 2016 failed military takeover.

Ankara's public prosecutor's office, which is leading a probe into the failed putsch, said 130 of the suspects were deputy police chiefs still on active duty.

Turkey: The failed coup and its aftermath Bloodshed by the Bosphorus A blood covered resident of Istanbul stands near the Bosphorus Bridge. There were clashes between civilians and the army after the military had blocked the bridge. Government sources say that more than 260 people were killed in fighting during the coup attempt.

Turkey: The failed coup and its aftermath Tanks roll through streets Tanks drove through several cities in the night in a completely surprise move. The Turkish military announced its takeover. The tracked vehicles flattened cars in the streets of Istanbul and Ankara, turning the country into a war zone.

Turkey: The failed coup and its aftermath Lights out in parliament After the bombing of parliament in Ankara, the building is in ruins. Fighter jets flew low over the capital and had the citizens panicking.

Turkey: The failed coup and its aftermath Who owns the Republic Monument? The army not only closed the Bosphorus Bridge: it also occupied Taksim Square, a main transportation hub in Istanbul. The soldiers positioned themselves in front of the Republic Monument.

Turkey: The failed coup and its aftermath Icon of resistance Erdogan supporters also protested on the square. A showdown began when a soldier pointed his gun at a man. The army opened fire on the protesting crowd on the square.

Turkey: The failed coup and its aftermath The calm after the storm Shirts off their backs: After the failed coup attempt, rebel soldiers laid down their arms on the Bosporus Bridge and fled.

Turkey: The failed coup and its aftermath Put to flight After the armed forces had surrendered, soldiers tried to get on a bus to flee from the angry masses.

Turkey: The failed coup and its aftermath Cheering crowds President Tayyip Erdogan returned to Istanbul. Cheering crowds received him at the airport. Erdogan announced that the rebels would pay a heavy price.

Turkey: The failed coup and its aftermath It's over! Erdogan supporters triumph and wave the Turkish flag after the army's withdrawal. The coup attempt has failed.

Turkey: The failed coup and its aftermath Posing on a tank Bizarre souvenir: A mother took a picture of her daughter on top of a tank. The tank on the Bosphorus Bridge was surrounded by Turkish police. Author: Astrid Prange / gro



The Tuesday clampdown was focusing on the capital, Ankara, but arrests were also made in 76 other provinces, CNN Turk said.

Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan blames Gulen and his followers for the attempted coup, which claimed 250 lives. Gulen denies involvement.

Over 218,000 people have been arrested since the 2016 coup attempt and some 77,000 remain jailed pending trial.

Authorities have fired or suspended some 150,000 state employees, including many high-ranking generals and judges.

Charting Turkey's slide towards authoritarianism July 2007: Abdullah Gul becomes Turkey's first Islamist president After years of free market reforms, Turkey's transition slowly begins to reverse. Islamist Abdullah Gul's candidacy as president in 2007 marks a clear shift away from secularist policies, and strains relations between the ruling AKP and the military. However, with broad support from both conservative Muslims and liberals, the AKP wins the parliamentary elections and Gul is elected president.

Charting Turkey's slide towards authoritarianism September 2010: Constitutional reforms take hold Then-Prime Minister Recep Tayyip Erdogan tables a constitutional reform increasing parliamentary control of the judiciary and army, effectively allowing the government to pick judges and senior military officials. The amendment, which is combined with measures also aimed at protecting child rights and the strengthening of the right to appeal, passed by a wide margin in a public referendum.

Charting Turkey's slide towards authoritarianism May 2013: Dissent erupts in Gezi Park Pent-up anger directed by young people at Erdogan, Gul and the Islamist-rooted AKP hits a boiling point in May 2013. The violent police breakup of a small sit-in aimed at protecting Istanbul's Gezi Park spurs one of the fiercest anti-government protests in years. Eleven people are killed and more than 8,000 injured, before the demonstrations eventually peter out a month later.

Charting Turkey's slide towards authoritarianism July 2015: Turkey relaunches crackdown against Kurds A fragile ceasefire deal between the Turkish government and the Kurdish rebel PKK group breaks under the weight of tensions aggravated by the war in Syria. Military forces resume operations in the mostly Kurdish southeast of Turkey. In early 2016, the Kurdistan Freedom Hawks (TAK) — a breakaway PKK faction — claim responsibility for two bombings in Ankara, each killing 38 people.

Charting Turkey's slide towards authoritarianism July 2016: Military coup attempt falls short A military coup attempt against the government shakes Turkey to its core and briefly turns the country into a war zone. Some 260 civilians die in overnight clashes with the army across five major cities. Erdogan, however, rallies supporters and the following morning rebel soldiers are ambushed by thousands of civilians on the Bosporus Bridge. The troops eventually drop their guns and surrender.

Charting Turkey's slide towards authoritarianism July 2016: President Erdogan enacts a state of emergency In the aftermath of the failed coup, Erdogan announces a state of emergency, leading to arrests of tens of thousands of suspected coup sympathizers and political opponents. Among those detained are military and judiciary officials and elected representatives from the pro-Kurdish HDP party. The purge is later expanded to include civil servants, university officials and teachers.

Charting Turkey's slide towards authoritarianism 2016: Crackdown on the press As part of Erdogan's crackdown against supposed "terrorist sympathizers," Turkey becomes one of the world's leading jailers of journalists, according to Reporters Without Borders. The government shuts down around 110 media outlets in the year following the coup and imprisons more than 100 journalists, including German-Turkish correspondent Deniz Yücel.

Charting Turkey's slide towards authoritarianism March 2017: AKP officials try to stoke support in Western Europe With a referendum on expanding Erdogan's presidential powers set for April 2016, AKP officials look to galvanize support among Turks living in Europe, particularly in Germany and the Netherlands. However, the Netherlands forbids Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu from landing in the country, while Germany opts to cancel two rallies. Erdogan accuses both countries of Nazi-style repression.

Charting Turkey's slide towards authoritarianism April 2017: Erdogan clinches referendum vote Erdogan narrowly wins the referendum vote expanding his power. As a result, Turkey's parliamentary system is abolished in favor of a strong executive presidency. Erdogan is also allowed to remain in power potentially until 2029. However, international election monitors claim that opposition voices were muzzled and that media coverage was dominated by figures from the "yes" campaign.

Charting Turkey's slide towards authoritarianism June 2018: Election wins secure Erdogan's power Erdogan secures a new five-year term and sweeping new executive powers after winning landmark elections on June 24. His AKP and their nationalist allies also win a majority in parliament. International observers criticize the vote, saying media coverage and emergency measures gave Erdogan and the AKP an "undue advantage" in the vote. Author: David Martin



kw,dj/jm (AP, dpa, Reuters)

