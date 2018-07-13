 Turkey ends state of emergency, but eyes tough terror bill | Europe| News and current affairs from around the continent | DW | 19.07.2018

Europe

Turkey ends state of emergency, but eyes tough terror bill

After prolonging the state of emergency seven times, Ankara finally ended the measure introduced after the 2016 coup attempt. However, the state now aims to keep many emergency powers in place with a new anti-terror law.

Turkish tanks on the Bosphorus bridge (picture-alliance/ dpa/T. Bozoglu)

The Turkish government allowed for the state of emergency to expire early on Tuesday, two years after President Recep Tayyip Erdogan introduced a measure in response to a failed military coup that claimed over 200 lives.

Following the attempt on 15th of July 2016, the government launched an unprecedented crackdown on its participants and their allies, with the imposition of emergency rule declared five days later. The purge was quickly expanded to include supporters of the exiled Turkish cleric Fethullah Gulen, whom the government blames for organizing the coup. Turkish authorities also went after Kurdish sympathizers, journalists, and leftist activists.

Over 77,000 people were arrested, and 110,000 civil servants, including police, military officers, academics, prosecutors and judges were fired from their jobs.

The government had asked the parliament to prolong the state of emergency seven times, each time adding another three months for its security forces to use sweeping emergency powers. Earlier this month, the government fired 18,632 people, mostly police and military, for suspected links to terror organizations and "groups that "act against national security."

Read more: Turkey's Erdogan flexes new powers with decrees on second anniversary of coup

No protest after dark

Even as the state of emergency expired on Thursday, however, the government was preparing a new, tough anti-terrorism bill that would see the authorities retain some of the emergency powers.

"The end of the state of emergency does not mean our fight against terror is going to come to an end," said Justice Minister Abdulhamit Gul.

The government-backed bill, which is set to be introduced to the parliament next week, allows authorities to dismiss judges, members of the military or ministry employees under conditions similar to the emergency regime if they are believed to be linked with terror groups.

Protests and public rallies would be banned in public areas after sunset, although organizers would be able to seek an exception if the event does not disturb the public order.

Local officials would be able to prohibit individuals from entering or leaving a certain area for 15 days, and the police would be able to hold a suspect for up to 12 days without a charge.

These powers would stay in place for at least the next three years.

Permanent emergency rule?

Turkey's main opposition party, the CHP, accused the government of only pretending to lift the state of emergency.

Read more: Turkish students charged with terrorist propaganda after peace rally

"The coup process is still under way today," CHP leader Kemal Kilicdaroglu told the party's parliamentary group this week. "Now, they bring legislation to parliament, to make emergency rule permanent."

  • Türkei Bosphorus Brücke Militär Protest Mann

    Turkey: The failed coup and its aftermath

    Bloodshed by the Bosphorus

    A blood covered resident of Istanbul stands near the Bosphorus Bridge. There were clashes between civilians and the army after the military had blocked the bridge. Government sources say that more than 260 people were killed in fighting during the coup attempt.

  • Türkei Istanbul Panzer rollt über Autos

    Turkey: The failed coup and its aftermath

    Tanks roll through streets

    Tanks drove through several cities in the night in a completely surprise move. The Turkish military announced its takeover. The tracked vehicles flattened cars in the streets of Istanbul and Ankara, turning the country into a war zone.

  • Türkei Gebäude Nationalversammlung Zerstörung durch Bomben Ankara

    Turkey: The failed coup and its aftermath

    Lights out in parliament

    After the bombing of parliament in Ankara, the building is in ruins. Fighter jets flew low over the capital and had the citizens panicking.

  • Türkei Putschversuch Soldaten

    Turkey: The failed coup and its aftermath

    Who owns the Republic Monument?

    The army not only closed the Bosphorus Bridge: it also occupied Taksim Square, a main transportation hub in Istanbul. The soldiers positioned themselves in front of the Republic Monument.

  • Türkei türkische Soldaten am Taksim Platz Proteste Menschen auf den Straßen

    Turkey: The failed coup and its aftermath

    Icon of resistance

    Erdogan supporters also protested on the square. A showdown began when a soldier pointed his gun at a man. The army opened fire on the protesting crowd on the square.

  • Türkei Bosphorus Brücke Panzer Kleidung und Helme von Soldaten

    Turkey: The failed coup and its aftermath

    The calm after the storm

    Shirts off their backs: After the failed coup attempt, rebel soldiers laid down their arms on the Bosporus Bridge and fled.

  • Türkei Soldaten flüchten vor wütendem Mob

    Turkey: The failed coup and its aftermath

    Put to flight

    After the armed forces had surrendered, soldiers tried to get on a bus to flee from the angry masses.

  • Tayyip Erdogan Türkei Atatürk Flughafen

    Turkey: The failed coup and its aftermath

    Cheering crowds

    President Tayyip Erdogan returned to Istanbul. Cheering crowds received him at the airport. Erdogan announced that the rebels would pay a heavy price.

  • Türkei Menschen auf Panzern mit türkischer Flagge

    Turkey: The failed coup and its aftermath

    It's over!

    Erdogan supporters triumph and wave the Turkish flag after the army's withdrawal. The coup attempt has failed.

  • Türkei Panzer Kind auf Panzer türkische Flagge Frau macht Fotos

    Turkey: The failed coup and its aftermath

    Posing on a tank

    Bizarre souvenir: A mother took a picture of her daughter on top of a tank. The tank on the Bosphorus Bridge was surrounded by Turkish police.

    Author: Astrid Prange / gro


dj/rc (dpa, AFP)

 

