US Congress reaches deal on $900 billion COVID-19 relief package

US lawmakers have reached a deal to finalize a $900-billion (€735-billion) economic relief package that would deliver long-overdue help to businesses and individuals hit by the pandemic, top congressional leaders said on Sunday.

"We've agreed to a package of nearly $900 billion. It is packed with targeted policies to help struggling Americans who have already waited too long," Republican Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said in a statement.

Chuck Schumer, the top Democratic Senator, said the relief bill should have the votes to pass Congress.

"Today, we have reached an agreement with Republicans and the White House on an emergency coronavirus relief and omnibus package that delivers urgently needed funds to save the lives and livelihoods of the American people as the virus accelerates," US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Schumer said in a statement.

What does the aid include?

The relief package will include $600 direct payments to most Americans and would establish a temporary $300 per week supplemental jobless benefits.

It would give hundreds of billions of dollars of additional aid to small businesses and provide $25 billion for rental assistance, sources cited by Reuters said.

The bill would also include aid for vaccine distribution and logistics.

The package is the second-largest stimulus bill in US history, following the $2.2 trillion in aid that was passed under the CARES Act in March.

Vote due Monday

The Democratic-led House of Representatives is expected to vote on the legislation on Monday, said a spokesperson for House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer. This would be followed by a vote in the Republican-controlled Senate the same day.

On Sunday evening, the House passed a stopgap measure to extend federal funding by 24 hours to avoid a government shutdown, giving lawmakers more time to pass the relief bill. The measure is now headed to the US Senate for approval, which has until midnight until the current funding expires.

The relief package, which must be signed into law by President Donald Trump, had been held up by months of wrangling between Republicans and Democrats, who accused each other of posturing and acting in bad faith.

The legislation comes at a critical time for the world's largest economy. Millions of Americans were set to lose jobless benefits after Christmas, even as federal moratoriums on evictions and on the repayment of student loans are to expire at the end of the month

While the US has approved two vaccines for emergency use, the number of coronavirus cases and deaths continues to rise. Joblessness too has been rising over the past two weeks.

The Federal Reserve estimates that the unemployment rate will end the year at 6.7%, before dipping to 5% in 2021.

