US Congress passes $892 billion COVID relief package

The US House of Representatives and the Senate on Monday passed an $892 billion (€729 billion) coronavirus relief package that would deliver long-overdue help to businesses and individuals hit by the pandemic.

The financial relief deal garnered overwhelming support support from both US Democrats and Republicans and was rushed through through both chambers of Congress. The White House also already confirmed President Donald Trump would sign off the bill.

The stimulus means most Americans will receive $600 in direct payments, as well as establish $300 per week in temporary supplemental jobless benefits.

Now that the Senate has given it the green-light, the bill is set to provide hundreds of billions of dollars of additional aid to small businesses as well as $25 billion for rental assistance. The initiative also includes aid for vaccine distribution and logistics.

Although US lawmakers overwhelmingly backed it, some expressed frustration with the process, noting that it was extremely difficult to read through the particulars of the sprawling 5,593-page bill.

Second-largest stimulus bill ever

The package is the second-largest stimulus bill in US history, following the $2.2 trillion in aid that was passed under the CARES Act in March. However, the new bill has its own claim to fame — at nearly 5,600 pages, it is believed to be the longest in US history.

In a massive bundle of bipartisan legislation, lawmakers also endorsed a $1.4 trillion deal that will keep the US government funded for another year. This package is also set to go to the Senate for approval.

Earlier, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, a Democrat, urged lawmakers to support the virus relief bill, which they duly did in emphatic fashion, passing it by 359 votes to 53.

The Senate then followed suit several hours later, passing it with 92 votes to 6.

jsi/dj (Reuters, AP)