  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
War in Ukraine
Energy crisis
Polio
Huawei Logo
The defendants allegedly tried to extract information about a criminal case involving HuaweiImage: Artur Widak/NurPhoto/picture alliance
Law and JusticeUnited States of America

US charges alleged Chinese spies in Huawei case

39 minutes ago

Prosecutors allege that Chinese spies were foiled by a double agent. The US Justice Department says China is trying to undermine the judicial system.

https://p.dw.com/p/4IcmX

US prosecutors charged two alleged Chinese spies with interference in a criminal investigation against Chinese telecom giant Huawei, court documents showed on Monday.

The men were accused of attempting to extract confidential information about witnesses, trial evidence and possible new charges in the Huawei case.

Prosecutors allege one of them paid about $61,000 (€62,000) in cash, bitcoin and jewelery to a person they believed was a cooperator, but was actually working as a double agent for the United States. 

The unnamed recruit, who is referred to only as "GE-1," was working under FBI supervision, the complaint said. They allegedly supplied the defendants with what appeared to be classified information about plans to arrest two of the company's China-based executives and legal strategies.

Huawei was charged in February 2020 with violating the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act after allegedly misleading HSBC and other banks about its business in Iran.

Court documents alleged that spies had said the information was being passed to Huawei, and that it was aware of the spying operation.

It is unclear if the pair will be taken into custody, although there are arrest warrants out for them. 

One of three cases

The case was one of three unveiled on Monday relating to alleged Chinese interference in the US justice system.

The other cases related to a New Jersey intelligence campaign and an effort to harass a Chinese national into returning to China.

The cases showed that "the government of China sought to interfere with the rights and freedoms of individuals in the United States and to undermine our judicial system that protects those rights," US Attorney General Merrick Garland said at a press conference.

"The Justice Department will not tolerate attempts by any foreign power to undermine the rule of law upon which our democracy is based," Garland said.

At the conference — which featured heads of both the FBI and the Justice Department — he announced indictments 13 Chinese nationals who allegedly worked for Chinese intelligence. 

The conference appeared to be a show of force against Chinese intelligence efforts.

aw/rt (AP, AFP, Reuters)

Skip next section Related topics

Related topics

Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

Rishi Sunak leaves the campaign office in London

Rishi Sunak to be Britain's new prime minister

Politics3 hours ago
Page 1 of 3
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

external

Nigerian student finds safety in Berlin

Nigerian student finds safety in Berlin

Society8 hours ago05:00 min
More from Africa

Asia

Xi waves while standing in front of a Chinese flag

China enters a new era with Xi Jinping in full command

China enters a new era with Xi Jinping in full command

Politics7 hours ago
More from Asia

Germany

elderly woman sitting on her sofa, wrapped in a woolen scarf, holding a cup of hot tea

Germans gear up for winter based on TikTok trends

Germans gear up for winter based on TikTok trends

Society6 hours ago
More from Germany

Europe

A T-72B tank takes part in joint military drills held by Belarusian and Russian troops (February 2022)

Ukraine prepares for Russian troop buildup in Belarus

Ukraine prepares for Russian troop buildup in Belarus

Conflicts12 hours ago02:39 min
More from Europe

Middle East

Elnaz Rekabi on the climbing wall

'Elnaz Rekabi is a hero' – taekwondo fighter Parisa Farshidi

'Elnaz Rekabi is a hero' – taekwondo fighter Parisa Farshidi

Sports7 hours ago
More from Middle East

North America

Drama at turn one at the US Grand Prix

US moving Formula One into new era

US moving Formula One into new era

Sports22 hours ago
More from North America

Latin America

The EU is looking beyond its own crises to address a human tragedy unfolding in Latin America.

Migrants risk death on Darien Gap trek north

Migrants risk death on Darien Gap trek north

MigrationOctober 19, 202203:50 min
More from Latin America
Go to homepage