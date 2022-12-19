  1. Skip to content
Trump has dismissed the many investigations he faces as politically motivatedImage: Andrew Harnik/AP Photo/picture alliance
PoliticsUnited States of America

US Jan. 6 committee recommends Trump be criminally charged

33 minutes ago

The biapartisan committee urged the Justice Department to pursue criminal charges against the former president over his part in the deadly events of that day.

https://p.dw.com/p/4LBrE

The congressional inquiry into last year's riot at the United States Capitol on Monday voted to refer criminal charges against former President Donald Trump to the Justice Department.

The House Select Committee blamed Trump for the violent attack on the Capitol by his supporters.

Slamming Trump for summoning the mob to the Capitol nearly two years ago,  the committee's chairperson, Bennie Thompson criticized the former president for undermining faith in the democratic system.

"If the faith is broken, so is our democracy. Donald Trump broke that faith," Thompson said.

The bipartisan committee unanimously recommended he be charged with insurrection, obstructing an official proceeding, conspiracy to defraud the United States, and conspiracy to make a false statement.

The committee's final report is to be released on Wednesday and justify recommending the charges.

Its criminal referral is mostly symbolic as it is up to the Justice Department to decide whether to pursue charges.

In November, US Attorney General Merrick Garland, in a move separate from the lawmaker's investigation, appointed Jack Smith to oversee investigations into Trump.

The committee also referred four members of Congress to the House’s Ethics Committee after those members did not comply with the subpoenas from the panel.

An executive summary identifies the four Republicans as Kevin McCarthy, Jim Jordan, Andy Biggs and Scott Perry.

How did the panel come to the decision?

Monday's meeting ended an 18-month investigation into the riot on January 6, 2021 during which Trump supporters stormed Congress in a bid to stop Joe Biden's certification as president.

Many rioters echoed Trump's lies about widespread election fraud.

Five people, including a police officer, died during or shortly after the incident and more than 140 police officers were injured. The Capitol suffered millions of dollars in damage.

Police clear the US Capitol Building with tear gas as supporters of US President Donald Trump gather outside during a riot on January 6, 2021.
Thousands of Trump backers tried to peaceful transfer of power by storming the US CapitolImage: Stephanie Keith/REUTERS

In the aftermath, Republicans in the Senate blocked a bid to convene a bicameral commission to investigate the violence.

OutgoingHouse Speaker Nancy Pelosi then appointed the committee, made up of seven Democrats and two Republicans, and they held their first meeting in July 2021.

The committee conducted more than 1,000 interviews, held 10 well-watched public hearings, and collected more than a million documents.

With Republicans due to take control of the House of Representatives next month, the Jan. 6 committee is expected to be disbanded.

lo/es (AP, Reuters)

