  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
US midterm elections 2022
War in Ukraine
UN climate summit
US-Midterm 2022 - Donald Trump
Image: Rebecca Blackwell/AP/picture alliance
PoliticsUnited States of America

Trump files lawsuit to avoid Capitol riot panel subpoena

54 minutes ago

The former US president wants to avoid testifying and providing documentation to a Congressional committee investigating the 2021 attack on the US Capitol.

https://p.dw.com/p/4JQP0

Former US President Donald Trump on Friday filed a lawsuit attempting to block a subpoena requiring him to testify next week before a House committee investigating the January 6 attack on the US Capitol. 

The suit, filed in a Florida southern district court, argues that while former presidents had voluntarily agreed to testify or provide documents to congressional subpoenas, none of them had "ever been compelled to do so." 

What did the lawsuit contain?

In October, the committee escalated its investigation by subpoenaing Trump, arguing that the former Republican president played a "central role" in instigating the violence which took place at the US Capitol.

Apart from Trump's testimony, the subpoena requested documents, personal communications between Trump and members of Congress as well as extremist groups.

Trump's lawsuit accused the committee of infringing on the ex-president's constitutional right to free speech and questioned the committee's authority to force him to testify.

"Long-held precedent and practice maintain that separation of powers prohibits Congress from compelling a President to testify
before it,'' Trump attorney David A. Warrington said in a statement.

Warrington added that while the former president had cooperated with the committee in "good faith," he no longer intends to do so as the panel "insists on pursuing a political path."

The lawsuit referred to the subpoena as a "quasi-criminal inquest."

Will Trump testify?

The representatives on the panel declined to comment on the lawsuit. 

Whether the panel resumes hinges entirely on which party controls the House after the midterm election.

While the lawsuit delays Trump's appearance before the panel, it also makes it likely that he may never have to testify as the House committee is set to be dissolved at the end of the legislative session in January.

Trump's suit comes just days before he is expected to formally announce the launch of a campaign for presidency. in 2024

Capitol riot committee summons Trump: DW's Carolina Chimoy

ns/wmr (AP, AFP, Reuters)

Skip next section Explore more

Explore more

January 6th panel

Capitol riot panel subpoenas former President Donald Trump

Capitol riot panel subpoenas former President Donald Trump

The panel said Trump "orchestrated" the scheme to overturn the 2020 election. They issued a letter to Trump's legal team, demanding he testify under oath by November 14.
PoliticsOctober 21, 2022
People storm the US Capitol building

US Capitol riot panel votes to subpoena Donald Trump

US Capitol riot panel votes to subpoena Donald Trump

The committee investigating the January 6 attack on the US Capitol has voted to subpoena former President Donald Trump. The vote came during the panel’s last public hearing before the midterms.
PoliticsOctober 13, 2022
external

Jan 6 Committee: Trump 'betrayed his oath'

Jan 6 Committee: Trump 'betrayed his oath'

A panel of US lawmakers says Donald Trump ignored pleas to call off a mob of his supporters storming the Capitol and refused to say the election was over a day after the attack. The allegations have come out of a series of hearings by the Committee investigating the January 6 riot.
PoliticsJuly 22, 202202:30 min
Skip next section Related topics

Related topics

Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

Ukrainians celebrate recapture of Kherson from Russian forces

Ukraine updates: Kherson is 'ours,' says Zelenskyy

Conflicts11 hours ago
Page 1 of 3
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

Senegal Windkraft

Can Africa power with renewables as it grows?

Can Africa power with renewables as it grows?

Nature and Environment2 hours ago
More from Africa

Asia

A military parade in New Delhi

Is India's push for self-reliance putting defense at risk?

Is India's push for self-reliance putting defense at risk?

Conflicts20 hours ago
More from Asia

Germany

A man, woman and two children sit on a bench, out of focus, behind a wire fence with clothing hung on it

Germany: Dramatic increase in number of Turkish refugees

Germany: Dramatic increase in number of Turkish refugees

Society23 hours ago
More from Germany

Europe

Bright white and red lights on six lines of traffic, snaking through an unlit city at nightfall.

War in Ukraine: Kyiv prepares for a blackout

War in Ukraine: Kyiv prepares for a blackout

Conflicts12 hours ago
More from Europe

Middle East

A Palestinian in a wheelchair stands in front of an Israeli vehicle during protests

Israel: Palestinians worried about Netanyahu's comeback

Israel: Palestinians worried about Netanyahu's comeback

PoliticsNovember 10, 2022
More from Middle East

North America

Person holding ballot paper

Midterm elections: US likely heads to divided government

Midterm elections: US likely heads to divided government

Politics21 hours ago
More from North America

Latin America

A polling station workers holds up a ballot while talking to a woman in Nicaragua

Nicaragua: Ortega's rivals decry local vote clampdown

Nicaragua: Ortega's rivals decry local vote clampdown

PoliticsNovember 7, 2022
More from Latin America
Go to homepage