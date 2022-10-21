  1. Skip to content
The January 6th panel has held multiple public hearings regarding the Capitol riotsImage: Ron Sachs/CNP/picture alliance
PoliticsUnited States of America

Jan. 6 panel issues formal subpoena to Donald Trump

37 minutes ago

The panel said Trump "orchestrated" the scheme to overturn the 2020 election. They also issued a letter to Trump's legal team, demanding him to testify under oath by November 14.

https://p.dw.com/p/4IXHY

Former US President Donald Trump was issued a subpoena by the House Committee investigating the January 6 Capitol riot.

The nine-member panel issued a letter to Trump's lawyers, demanding his testimony under oath by November 14. 

"We recognize that a subpoena to a former President is significant and historic action," Committee Chairman Bennie Thompson and Republican Vice Chairwoman Liz Cheney wrote in their letter to Trump.

"We do not take this action lightly," they added.

The panel have also outlined a request for a series of corresponding documents, including personal communications between the former president and members of Congress.

Seven Democrats and two Republicans, all of whom have been selected by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, make up the committee investigating the January 6 Capitol riot by Trump supporters.

What did the committee say?

The committee said in its letter that it has assembled "overwhelming evidence" that Trump "personally orchestrated" an effort to overturn the 2020 election.

It said Trump tried doing so in number of ways, including by spreading false allegations of voter fraud, by "attempting to corrupt" the Justice Department and by pressuring state officials, members of Congress and his own vice president to try to change the outcome.

Exact details about what Trump was doing and saying during the seige, when Trump supports stormed the Capitol as a joint session of Congress met to confirm the election of President Biden, remain unknown.

The committee said the only person who can help them fill the gaps is Trump himself.

It is not clear whether Trump will comply with the subpoena.

More to follow...

rm/wd (AP, Reuters)

