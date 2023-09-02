  1. Skip to content
US: Biden surveys Hurricane Idalia damage in Florida

September 3, 2023

The US president visited areas in Florida hit hard by the "extremely dangerous" storm. The visit was overshadowed, however, by the absence of the state's governor and presidential hopeful Ron DeSantis.

https://p.dw.com/p/4Vt7O
US President Joe Biden gestures as he speaks near a damaged building in Live Oak, Florida
Biden sought to reassure the people of Florida's Big Bend region after Hurricane Idalia caused widespread damageImage: Evelyn Hockstein/REUTERS

US President Joe Biden surveyed relief and recovery efforts in the southern state of Florida on Saturday after Hurricane Idalia wreaked havoc earlier this week.

Hurricane Idalia made landfall in Florida's rural Big Bend region as a Category 3 storm, bringing heavy rains, a storm surge and gusting winds to the area — which is typically spared the full brunt of the US hurricane season. Two people died due to the storm — one in Florida and one in the neighboring state of Georgia.

Political tensions were running high, however, after Florida Governor and Republican presidential hopeful Ron DeSantis declined to join the US president, who is a member of the Democratic Party.

What happened during the visit?

The president started by surveying the damage to the city of Live Oak via helicopter. He and first lady Jill Biden later met with first responders and officials at a local school.

"I'm here today to deliver a clear message to the people of Florida and throughout the southeast," Biden said after walking around the area, where the hurricane's winds peeled back a metal roof on a church and sent trees toppling into homes.

US President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden speak with a woman during a survey of damage from Hurricane Idalia
The president and first lady Jill Biden met with people whose homes had been destroyed by the Category 3 hurricaneImage: Evelyn Hockstein/REUTERS

"As I've told your governor, if there's anything your state needs, I'm ready to mobilize that support," he continued. "Anything they need related to these storms. Your nation has your back and we'll be with you until the job is done.''

The mayor of Live Oak thanked the president and first lady for "showing us that we're important to you."

"Everybody thinks Florida is rich, but this is not one of the richest counties in the state and there are people who are suffering,'' said Mayor Frank Davis.

Why didn't DeSantis meet with Biden?

Shortly before the visit, DeSantis had suggested that Biden's visit could potentially hamper disaster response efforts. The White House, however, said that the governor's office helped coordinate the visit.

Biden said he was "not disappointed" that the Florida governor decided not to meet.

Florida governor and presidential hopeful Ron DeSantis
Ron DeSantis suggested that meeting with Biden 'would shut down ongoing recovery efforts' in the stateImage: Paige Dingler/The News & Advance/AP/dpa/picture alliance

"He may have had other reasons, but he did help us plan this [visit]," Biden said in response to questions from reporters.

"He sat with FEMA [the Federal Emergency Management Agency] and decided where we should go, where would be the least disruption."

DeSantis hopes to secure the Republican presidential nomination but faces an uphill battle.

He lags far behind former President Donald Trump in opinion polls, who is the early front-runner for the Republican ticket.

Biden, who is running for reelection in the 2024 presidential race, is also battling lukewarm approval ratings.

rs/sms (AP, AFP)

Clean-up after Hurrican Idalia difficult due to flooding

