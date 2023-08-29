US: Tropical Storm Idalia to hit Florida as major hurricane

Forecasters predict Tropical Storm Idalia will hit Florida as a major hurricane on Wednesday. Evacuations have been ordered in multiple counties, with flooding along Florida's Gulf Coast expected.

In the United States, Tropical Storm Idalia is expected to strengthen into a powerful hurricane on Tuesday, before making landfall in Florida on Wednesday.

Idalia lashed western Cuba on Monday, with heavy rains and high winds, though the impact of the storm has yet to be assessed. Thousands of people had to be evacuated.

Idalia was barreling about 80 miles (130 kilometers) off the western tip of Cuba as of Monday and was packing maximum sustained winds of 70 miles per hour (112 kilometers per hour) as it moved north, the National Hurricane Center said.

Ron DeSantis warns residents to brace for impact

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis warned residents that the potential hurricane could have a "major impact" and that they should prepare accordingly, during a news conference on Monday.

"Do what you got to do. You still have time today. You have time for most of tomorrow," he said, asking people to move to higher ground. Millions have been asked to prepare for evacuation.

Idalia is expected to reach Florida's Gulf Coast on Wednesday, and storm surge warnings have been issued for hundreds of miles of Gulf Coast shoreline.

Authorities have warned that the hurricane could also cause flooding with low-lying coastal areas particularly at risk.

President Joe Biden spoke with DeSantis earlier in the day, and approved an emergency declaration in Florida to coordinate federal relief efforts.

"Buckle up for this one," DeSantis added at the news conference.

Hurricane Franklin churns near US East Coast

At the same time, category 4 storm Hurricane Franklin got stronger overnight Monday and was churning some 490 miles southwest of Bahamas.

There were no coastal warnings about Franklin, but it was expected to cause "life-threatening surf and rip conditions" along the US East Coast, the hurricane center said.

The storm is expected to weaken Tuesday.

