Hurricane Ian: Biden and DeSantis put politics aside for Florida cleanup

Democratic US President Joe Biden met with Republican Florida Governor Ron DeSantis on Wednesday to tour the devastation from Hurricane Ian.

During his visit to Florida, Biden stressed the need for a united federal and state effort for the lengthy cleanup and recovery.

"Today we have one job and only one job, and that's to make sure the people in Florida get everything they need to fully, thoroughly recover," Biden said in Fort Myers, which bore the brunt of Ian's assault.

At least 75 people in Florida were killed by Ian. The president surveyed the destruction from a helicopter and said reconstruction could take months or even years.

"Later, after the television cameras have moved on, we're still going to be here with you," he added.

'We appreciate working together'

DeSantis has been one of Biden's most vocal critics, and he is seen as a potential contender to be the next Republican presidential candidate. But the two politicians made a point to put politics aside on Wednesday.

Biden and First Lady Jill Biden were greeted by DeSantis and his wife Casey in the waterfront neighborhood of Fisherman's Wharf.

"Mr President, welcome to Florida," the Republican governor said. "We appreciate working together."

Biden later added: "We have very different political philosophies, but we've worked hand in glove."

Florida: Deadly Hurricane Ian leaves trail of destruction A field of debris Hurricane Ian hit the offshore islands of Sanibel with full force. In Fort Myers, a popular residential area on Florida's west coast, the first images after the storm resemble a field of debris. There are still no exact figures on fatalities. US President Joe Biden said: "This could be the deadliest hurricane in Florida’s history."

Florida: Deadly Hurricane Ian leaves trail of destruction Cut off from the mainland The strong waves destroyed the bridges and roads to the island of Sanibel, cutting it off from the mainland. How many people remain on the completely destroyed island, which is not protected by dikes, is still unclear.

Florida: Deadly Hurricane Ian leaves trail of destruction The morning after The day after the devastating storm, people are getting a sense of the situation. There are motorboats that were washed ashore by the flooding and are now waiting to be recovered. Most of them are probably a write-off. Governor Ron DeSantis spoke of damage of "historic" proportions and flooding that only occurs "once every 500 years."

Florida: Deadly Hurricane Ian leaves trail of destruction Many houses can't be saved Fort Meyers was hit particularly hard. Beautiful houses and green spaces were destroyed, in some cases so badly that many will not be able to return to their homes. "Ian" is expected to make the list of the five most severe hurricanes in Florida. "We’ve never seen a flood event like this," Governor DeSantis said.

Florida: Deadly Hurricane Ian leaves trail of destruction Many businesses facing closure In Bonita Springs, Jason Crosser and his wife Erica sit in front of his completely destroyed video game store, 8-Bit Hall of Fame. He says he owned inventory worth about $2 million, but was only insured up to $150,000. Many people will have to rebuild everything and many also lost all memories along with their homes.

Florida: Deadly Hurricane Ian leaves trail of destruction Difficult rescue operations Many houses are still flooded. Helpers are having a hard time getting to everyone who may still be trapped somewhere. Here in Kissimmee, National Guardsmen help evacuate a nursing home hit by the floods. Also, more than two million households were temporarily without power, the website Poweroutage showed.

Florida: Deadly Hurricane Ian leaves trail of destruction Saving what can be saved Mike McPhillips is in San Carlos Island trying to salvage and sort out his trawling lines. While west coast residents are still trying to save what can be saved after the initial shock, Hurricane Ian moved on and set course for North Carolina. It is now reported to have gone back up to magnitude 5. Author: Kevin Mertens



A change of tack

Biden's disaster response is a change in messaging from his Republican predecessor Donald Trump, who at times threatened to withhold federal disaster aid from Democratic governors who criticized him.

The president's visit to Florida comes just days after surveying the damage in Puerto Rico from Hurricane Fiona, where he had a similar message of unity and support.

zc/wd (AP, Reuters, AFP)