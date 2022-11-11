  1. Skip to content
DAYTONA BEACH, FLORIDA - NOVEMBER 10: (L-R) Troy Brown, Devin Padden and Michelle Padden stand in their home surrounded by flood water after Hurricane Nicole came ashore on November 10, 2022 in Daytona Beach, Florida.
Nicole was a rare November hurricane in the USImage: Joe Raedle/AFP/Getty Images
ClimateUnited States of America

Hurricane Nicole: 2 killed in Florida storm

21 minutes ago

At least two people were killed by the impact of Nicole, a rare November hurricane that made landfall in Florida and barreled across the state. Officials are still assessing the extent of the damage.

https://p.dw.com/p/4JMaS

Tragedy struck after Hurricane Nicole hit the eastern shores of Florida as a Category 1 hurricane on Thursday morning, with two deaths reported.

Hurricane Nicole weakened to a tropical storm shortly after making landfall, but brought with it heavy rains and high winds that damaged power lines and flooded homes.

On Thursday, as many as 350,000 homes and businesses across Florida remained without power.

Florida governor says ready to tackle impact

"We're ready and resources are available for the post-storm needs," Florida Governor Ron DeSantis said at a press conference. 

DeSantis was re-elected as Florida's governor two days ago as voters chose their representatives at the US midterm election.

"This is still a large storm, and it is impacting much of the state. Winds are the main concern with Nicole," he said. 

Tropensturm Hurricane Nicole in Florida - DAYTONA BEACH, FLORIDA - NOVEMBER 10: In this aerial view, Warren Hoganson (lower L) helps homeowner Nina Lavigna salvage what she can from her home after it partially toppled onto the beach as Hurricane Nicole came ashore on November 10, 2022 in Daytona Beach, Florida.
Nicole topped structures along the eastern coast of Florida before moving inlandImage: Joe Raedle/AFP/Getty Images

Residents along coastlines evacuated before hurricane struck

Residents had been evacuated from coastal areas as high winds brought tidal surges and flooding on Wednesday night.

But buildings and boardings were extensively damaged along coastlines, and officials said they were still assessing the extent of the damage.

Though warnings for storm surge have been discontinued, the National Weather Service issued a tornado watch for parts of Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina until Friday 1 a.m. local time (0600 GMT).

rm/rc (Reuters, dpa)

A Ukrainian servicewoman fires a large weapon, which spurts out flames

Ukraine battles for Kherson, gateway to Crimea

Conflicts12 hours ago
