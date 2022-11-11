Hurricane Nicole: 2 killed in Florida storm

"We're ready and resources are available for the post-storm needs," Florida Governor Ron DeSantis said at a press conference.
DeSantis was re-elected as Florida's governor two days ago as voters chose their representatives at the US midterm election.
"This is still a large storm, and it is impacting much of the state. Winds are the main concern with Nicole," he said.
Residents along coastlines evacuated before hurricane struck
Residents had been evacuated from coastal areas as high winds brought tidal surges and flooding on Wednesday night.
But buildings and boardings were extensively damaged along coastlines, and officials said they were still assessing the extent of the damage.
Though warnings for storm surge have been discontinued, the National Weather Service issued a tornado watch for parts of Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina until Friday 1 a.m. local time (0600 GMT).