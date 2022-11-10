  1. Skip to content
A man splashes across a flooded street
Heavy rain came ahead of Nicole's landfall as residents prepared for the storm's arrivalImage: Gary Rothstein/newscom/picture alliance
Nature and EnvironmentUnited States of America

Hurricane Nicole makes landfall in Florida

8 minutes ago

Nicole made landfall as a category 1 hurricane with maximum winds of 75 miles (120 kilometers) per hour. As the storm weakens over land, it is expected to dump heavy rain along the southeast coast of the US.

https://p.dw.com/p/4JJ58

A rare November hurricane made landfall in the southern US state of Florida early Thursday morning, the US-based National Hurricane Center (NHC) said. 

The storm is currently centered about 60 miles (95 km) southeast of Orlando, in central Florida. 

As it made landfall, Category 1 Hurricane Nicole was packing sustained maximum winds of up to 75 miles (120 kilometers) per hour. 

Soon after landfall, the NHC downgraded Nicole to a tropical storm, warning of continued strong winds, heavy rain, and dangerous storm surge. 

Authorities warned of the possibility of storm surge further eroding beaches that were hit by Hurricane Ian in September. 

Ahead of the storm, Florida officials shut down airports and theme parks and ordered evacuations that included former President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago club.

Nicole is forecast to move toward the north over the next two days, dumping heavy rain on Georgia and the Carolinas. 

wmr/fb (AP, AFP) 

A man helps a woman next to a damaged boat amid a downtown condominium after Hurricane Ian caused widespread destruction, in Fort Myers, Florida, US, September 29, 2022.

Florida: Deadly Hurricane Ian leaves trail of destruction

Florida: Deadly Hurricane Ian leaves trail of destruction

It is considered to be the strongest hurricane to hit Florida in centuries. Ian caused widespread destruction and flooding along the west coast. The exact number of fatalities is still unknown.
Nature and EnvironmentSeptember 30, 20227 images
